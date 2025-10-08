Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: moon knight, new york comic con, Retailer Day

Marvel Announces A New Moon Knight Series For February 2026

Moon Knight will be written by Jed MacKay with Devmayla Praminik as the artist and covers by E.M. Gist.

The announcement follows news that Marvel's Ultimate Universe will end in April 2026.

Moon Knight, Marc Spector, celebrates 50 years since first debuting in Werewolf by Night #32 in 1975.

Coming in hot from Retailer Day at New York Comic Con, and following the news that the Ultimate Universe will indeed be coming to an end in 2026, is the news of a new Moon Knight ongoing series, starting in February 2026. From regular Moon Knight writer Jed MacKay and Devmayla Praminik, with this cover from E.M. Gist. Here's a look at the cover and announcement, revealed to NYCC comic book store owners and employees…

And a look throuigh the blinds at the artwork from Moon Knight #1 by Devmayla Praminik.

Moon Knight was created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, and first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 in 1975. Fifty years later, he's back… The son of a rabbi, Marc Spector was a Force Recon Marine, then a CIA operative before becoming a mercenary. Killed by Raoul Bushman, the god Khonshu resurrects him as his avatar, as he became the crimefighter Moon Knight, as well as alternative identies Steven Grant, taxicab driver Jake Lockley, and suited detective and police consultant Mr. Knight. This is later revealed to be a multiple personality disorder, and he later gains superhuman strength and durability derived from the phases of the moon. Oscar Isaac played the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight in 2022. Recent Moon Knight comics have seen him wield the Fist Of Khonshu, and go up against, and then work with, the vampires of the Marvel Universe.

The New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006. It regularly begins with presentations for comic book retailers, known as Retailer Day.

