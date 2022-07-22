Marvel Announces Peach Momoko Variants, Homage Variants at SDCC

Marvel announced two new lines of variant covers launching in December and January at the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con. The first line will be Peach Momoko themed, as all the variants will be drawn by Peach Momoko. The second will be Swipe File themed, as every variant will be an homage to a classic cover. Wolverine #1, Fantastic Four #52, Star Wars #1, Hulk #340, and Thor #337 all homaged in what Marvel has revealed so far.

Marvel showed off some shots of the covers at the panel:

But in a press release, Marvel provided more details on the new variant cover programs:

SDCC 2022: Marvel Unveils Two New Variant Cover Programs Later this year and early next, Marvel will launch two new variant cover programs featuring talent like Peach Momoko, Steve McNiven, and so many more. Marvel will celebrate its past and future with two new variant cover programs arriving later this year and early next. Starting in December 2022, Marvel Stormbreaker and rising star Peach Momoko will provide variant covers in her own signature style for DAREDEVIL #6, IMMORTAL X-MEN #9, AVENGERS #63, CAPTAIN MARVEL #44, and more. Then, beginning in January 2023, a series of Homage Variant Covers will reimagine iconic covers from across Marvel history, including: BLACK PANTHER #13 Homage Variant Cover by Paco Medina

HULK #13 Homage Variant Cover by Steve McNiven

IMMORTAL X-MEN #10 Homage Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

THOR #31 Homage Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

WOLVERINE #29 Homage Variant Cover by Adi Granov

Marvel also revealed high-res versions of the variant covers:

Read more news from the Diamond Retailer Appreciation Lunch by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag.