Marvel Announces Thanos' Return In The Summer Of 2024

Marvel promises that the end of Thanos is not the end. And that we will be getting more Thanos in a big way this summer.

Thanos was created by Jim Starlin for the Iron Man comic books in 1973 as an Eternal–Deviant warlord from the moon Titan. A regular foe in the decades since, he gained greater prominence in the Silver Surfer and spinoff Infinity Gauntlet series, and has fought the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Fantastic Four, the Eternals, and the X-Men. But it was his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the foil of Phase One and Phase Two that secured his role as a reliable and constant Big Bad of Marvel.

Recently he has led his own title, a four-issue Thanos mini-series by Christopher Cantwell, Luca Pizzari and German Peralta, which has seen Thanos resolve his feelings with the embodiment of Death, his longstanding motivation in the comic books, though it was somewhat simplified and made more mathematical and logical in the movies. Could this be a way to reconcile both versions of Thanos going forward? What began as a battle against a new Illuminati. Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, and Iron Man, now with added Emma Frost and Blue Marvel, has become something more metaphysical, as Death now has a new mortal identity courtesy of them. And for Thanos, that just would not do…

But, as this mini-series concludes, with Thanos seemingly changed, and not necessarily for the better, with threats to the world to come, Marvel Comics promises that it is not the end. And that we will be getting more Thanos in a big way this summer. Look for more in upcoming solicits and solicitations in months to come, I guess… as Thanos returns to end everything!

THANOS #4

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240766

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Luca Pizzari, German Peralta (CA) Leinil Yu

Death rejects Thanos once and for all, and the Mad Titan does not take it well. What follows is the most consequential fight in the history of the Marvel Universe…

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $3.99

