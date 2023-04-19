Marvel Asks What If… Only Black People Could Be X-Men? Previous issues of Bishop: War College has seen the time travelling mutant, skip across parallel dimensions instead. And discover an entirely Black X-Men.

Previous issues of Bishop: War College has seen the time travelling mutant, skip across parallel dimensions instead. And discover an entirely Black X-Men. This is not just a race-swapped universe, he is also there – without his powers, as well as Storm and others. And they even have a Quiet Council of Krakoa too. There is a very different history at play here.

Because, as we discover, there are white people in this world. Just none of them are the Quiet Council, the X-Men, the mutants of Krakoa and this world. And they find the Marvel Universe, or our Earth far more perplexing.

Because in this world, the only mutants are Black mutants. Only Black people can be mutants.

And introducing Homo negrus superior. Which raises all sorts of questions, issues and many implications. Something that has gone down this route was the superhero comic Black with sequels Black AF and White. War College may not have the time to get into these issues… but Black has. There's also Malorie Blackman's Noughts And Crosses, especially the BBC television adaptation with Paterson Joseph which aged everyone up a decade or two.

And obviously, in this world, Tony Stark: Iron Man is on the side of the white supremacists. He always ends up on the wrong side of history…

Bishop War College #3 by J Holtham, Duarte, Alberto Foche and Sean Hill is published today from Marvel Comics.