Marvel Brings Back Sentry, Again And Again And Again

This December, the Sentry is back in an all-new limited series by writer Jason Loo and artist Luigi Zagaria from Marvel Comics.

Man, I've been doing this for a long time. On the 28th of July 1999, my then-rumour and gossip column, Ramblings '99 printed the following story. "One intrepid Ramblings reader managed to get a Marvel person inebriated in the bar and got a tiny snippet about the oh-so-secret Jenkins and Lee project for Marvel Knights. No name was forthcoming, but the book is about a character supposedly created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby but was 'too powerful to be published'. This is also the reason no one can remember what the book's meant to be called!"

A fun little rumour. And then nothing. On the 10th of October, 1999 I wrote "A few people have e-mailed me to ask what I've heard about the new Paul Jenkins/Jae Lee book for Marvel Knights. Well, these people have taken the first rule of rumour management – don't tell anyone. Anyway, to reiterate what we know, it's a new comic featuring a character supposedly (but not) created by Lee and Kirby in the sixties but who was too powerful to publish as the concept of him wiped everyone's mind… including the title of the comic. Does anyone have any info on this to share? Or has the Mighty Marvel Media Machine succeeded where it often fails?"

It succeeded. On the 29th of February, Ramblings 2000 printed "In the new Wizard, the Next Month section runs this line: 'Stan Lee's Lost Marvel Hero! Did you know that Fantastic Four was NOT the first Marvel Comics comic book? One week before FF, there was another… how could we all forget?'" Still no name, we had to wait a few weeks for the official sources.

It was Sentry by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee, presented as if it were a revived character created by Stan Lee and Artie Rosen for Startling Stories #1, the first of the Silver Age Marvel books, that everyone had forgotten about. The character was a hit, and has spawned revivals and sequels since. He joined the Dark Avengers and was a major part in the Siege crossover event, before being killed by Thor.

Resurrected by the Apocalypse Twins, he got a new ongoing series by Jeff Lemire, Joshua Cassara and Kim Jacinto. but it only lasted five issues. Sentry is killed again in King In Black, more permanently this time, ripped in half by Knull in the way that Sentry has once done to Ares. And now it seems that he's back. Or at least "a" Sentry is back… or maybe many Sentries.

This December, the SENTRY is back in an all-new limited series by two of Marvel's most promising new creators, writer Jason Loo (X-Men Unlimited) and artist Luigi Zagaria (Midnight Suns). The saga of Bob Reynolds and the Sentry was one of the defining Marvel Comics mysteries of the 2000s, and now, it's time to reveal a whole new layer behind Marvel's Golden Guardian! Bob Reynolds may be gone but the power of the Sentry can never be destroyed and if he doesn't return to claim it, others will… WHO WILL BE THE NEW SENTRY? The Sentry is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds' memories. But not everyone can be trusted with such responsibility, sparking a violent conflict to control the Sentry's legacy. Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their newfound power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry! "This new chapter of the Sentry has an intriguing concept: on top of all the responsibilities and struggles a single person has to deal with in their everyday life, can one also handle the power of a MILLION EXPLODING SUNS?" Loo said. "It's a fun opportunity for me to create new characters that readers can see themselves in and bestow them these earth-shaking powers." SENTRY #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON LOO

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 12/6

