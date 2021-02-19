Marvel Comics Creates New Trading Cards Packs For Heroes Reborn

For reasons unknown to most, the recent boom in sports card sales has carried over into comic book trading cards from the nineties. Comic book trading cards, once collected and speculated upon, saw the bottom fall out of the market in the noughties. But now, those values are on the rise again. A full box with 36 packs of the first Marvel Universe trading cards from 1990 just sold on eBay for $2500. A factory sealed series 3 box sold for $1375. And a sealed Marvel Masterworks trading card box from 1992 sold for just under a grand.

So, when Marvel Comics was wanting to create a promotion for the launch of Heroes Reborn #1 in May, why not go for trading cards again? Retailers will get a free pack of 25 Heroes Reborn trading card packs in May, and can also order additional packs. I get the feeling that quite a few might, moreso than they might otherwise order of other promotional items right now. And, with Heroes Reborn comics having trading card variant covers, what are the betting these will be the cards that are given away with the launch of the comic?

HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

GATEFOLD COVER BY IBAN COELLO

A WORLD WITHOUT AVENGERS!

Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice because there were no Avengers to find him. Instead this world has always been protected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Squadron Supreme of America. And now the Squadron faces an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, like Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is the Daywalker Blade the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn?

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • DALE KEOWN & ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Make way for the adventures of Marvel's Mightiest Megastar, the all-powerful Hyperion! When America's solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the other-dimensional prison of the Negative Zone, mighty Hyperion must deal with a breakout of his most powerful enemies, such as Ultron, General Annihilus and the Immortal Hulk. Plus: A special backup tale starring Blade, Earth's last living vampire.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN #3 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI & ED McGUINNESS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

Chaos magic at Mach 5! Blur, the swiftest mortal alive, must win a race through the mind-bending Dread Dimension in order to save his soul from the hypersonic hexes of the Speedster Supreme, the Silver Witch. Plus a back-up tale takes us inside the dark secrets of the Ravencroft Asylum and its newest inmate, the Phoenix.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN #4 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • JAMES STOKOE & ED MCGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

SQUADRON SUPREME VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

With the cosmic might of his Power Prism, Doctor Spectrum has become the most feared lawman in the heavens. But now the dark forces of deep space have sent the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunter to end Spectrum once and for all. That's right, here comes Rocket Raccoon! Plus: In a backup tale, the all-new Starbrand finds herself alone in a strange new universe.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99