Marvel Comics' Full May 2023 Solicits & Solicitations Marvel Comics' full May 2023 solicits include new launch titles for Avengers, Fury, Groot, Spider-Verse, Silk, Spider-Man 2099, Storm, Ghost Rider, Daredevil & Echo, Cult Of Carnage,, Son Of X and Lando.

From Marvel Comics, we have the full May 2023 solicits and solicitations, including new launch titles for Avengers, Fury, Groot, Edge Of Spider-Verse, Silk, Spider-Man 2099, Carnage Reigns, Extreme Venomverse, Storm, Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin, Danny Ketch Ghost Rider, Daredevil & Echo, Cult Of Carnage, Hulk Annual, Son Of X and Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi: Lando.

AVENGERS #1

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY PAUL SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SCARLET WITCH VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

SCARLET WITCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

ASSEMBLE!

JED MACKAY AND STORMBREAKER C.F. VILLA TAKE THE REINS OF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES!

The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King.

The world is ever in peril, and a new team of Avengers mobilizes to meet any dangers that dare threaten the planet. But when TERMINUS attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises – that of a friend.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

And there came a day unlike any other, when Earth's Mightiest Heroes were united against a common threat! On that day the Avengers were born! The first five heroes to answer the call? Thor, Iron Man, the Wasp, Ant-Man and the Hulk! And the nefarious foe whose fiendish plan brought them together? Loki! Witness the Avengers' founding all over again as the trickster's bid to get the better of his brother, the God of Thunder, rebounds on him in spectacular fashion! Can these five very different heroes find a way to work together and defeat the God of Lies? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

IRON MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ARCHIE GOODWIN

Penciled by GENE COLAN

Cover by GENE COLAN

In 1968, after years of sharing a split title with Captain America (plus one issue with Namor), Iron Man blasted into his own solo series for the first time – and quickly found himself battling alone against A.I.M.! Trapped in the terror group's submarine, can Tony Stark fight his way out? Or will the sinister scientist Mordius discover the secrets of his invincible armor – and use them against the Golden Avenger? Plus: The origin of Iron Man is retold in action-packed fashion! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting IRON MAN (1968) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

PLANET OF THE APES #2

David F. Walker (W) • Dave Wachter (A) • Cover by JOSHUA Cassara

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

THE CRIME OF TIME AND HUMANITY'S HUBRIS!

Humanity slips ever closer to the brink of extinction as the Army of Man continues to target apes in a misguided attempt to end the spread of the ALZ-113 retrovirus. With groups of apes in Europe, Africa and Asia continuing to grow in intelligence and power, the threat of simian domination of Earth becomes increasingly possible. Meanwhile, the United Nations makes a bold move to the save the human race.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 4)

KARLA PACHECO & ZANDER CANNON (W) • PERE PÉREZ & MORE (A)

Cover by PATRICK BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY Ken Lashley

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

INTO THE OTHER EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!

• SPIDER-REX returns and faces the VENOMSAURUS!

• PLUS – WHO IS THE SPIDER-KILLER?! Zander Cannon introduces the world to the scariest Spider-Character EVER CREATED!!!

• Bringing your favorite breakout characters back, as well as introducing brand new Spiders who will blow your mind!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)

DAVID HEIN & MORE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE (A) • Cover by PATRICK BROWN

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

• SPINSTRESS sings her way into the biggest fight of her life!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #7

NEIL GAIMAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MIRACLEMAN VS. YOUNG MIRACLEMAN!

• The cataclysmic showdown is finally here!

32 PGS./Mature …$4.99 (POLYBAGGED)

ATTENTION RETAILERS: MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN AND BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #7 cover was originally solicited for issue #6. The new cover for issue #6 will be revealed at a later date.

SILK #1 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • IG GUARA (A) • Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

SILK VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • SILK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

SILK SWINGS BACK INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE!

• There's something rotten in Los Angeles, and ace detective Cindy Moon is on the case! Wait…that can't be right.

• In this mind-bending new series, Cindy will face old foes and never-before-seen dangers that will take her to the breaking point!

• Brought to you by all-star writer Emily Kim (SILK, TIGER DIVISION) and Marvel veteran Ig Guara (GHOST-SPIDER, SPIDER-GWEN)!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #1 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

FROM THE SHADOW OF EXODUS…COMES THE DARK GENESIS!

MIGUEL O'HARA, THE FUTURISTIC SPIDER-MAN OF 2099, MUST FACE A SINISTER CARNAGE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

As society begins to crumble, SPIDER-MAN 2099 will need all the help he can get – but does the public even want his help? Or do they all just want to watch this world burn?

STEVE ORLANDO (SCARLET WITCH, SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS) continues his journey through the future world of 2099, this time paired with bombastic artist JUSTIN MASON (SPIDER-PUNK) – get ready for the debut of the NEW HEROES and VILLAINS that populate the future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #2 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

ENTER: BLADE 2099,

ZOMBIE HUNTER!

• As the city burns, new allies join the fight to save Nueva York from CARNAGE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #3 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

PUNISHER 2099 REBORN!

• But is he FRIEND or FOE?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #4 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

CAUGHT IN THE TENDRILS

OF CARNAGE!

• The heroes of 2099 are fighting a losing battle…but can DAREDEVIL 2099 help turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #5 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

THE LAST STAND!

• SPIDER-MAN 2099! VENOM 2099! DAREDEVIL 2099! BLADE 2099! PUNISHER 2099! MOON KNIGHT 2099! SPIDER-WOMAN 2099! GHOST RIDER 2099!

• They all must face the horror of HALLOWEEN JACK, CARNAGE 2099 and his hive army!

• But DEATH will fall on BOTH sides?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1

ALEX PAKNADEL & CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JULIUS OHTA AND MORE! (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK LIM

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

CARNAGE VS.

MILES MORALES!

CLETUS KASADY IS BACK and badder than ever. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during KING IN BLACK, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos and, well, carnage on New York City and the entire Marvel Universe. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus' symbiotic veins needs POWER, and that means Cletus is HUNGRY.

Good thing Brooklyn's very own SPIDER-MAN is there to stand in his way! If he survives their first encounter, that is.

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

"CARNAGE REIGNS"– PART 2!

No matter what MILES MORALES throws at CLETUS KASADY, the Extrembiote-powered monstrosity just keeps coming. And Cletus is only getting stronger. But how? Spider-Man needs help. A distraction, a second to breathe. Anything, or anyone, to give him a chance – any chance – at slowing Cletus down. But Miles can't rest. Help isn't coming. He's the only thing standing between New York City and maximum carnage…and if the heroes aren't answering Miles' calls…who's left on Spidey's speed dial?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CARNAGE #13

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

"CARNAGE REIGNS" – PART 3!

Returning to and fortifying his underground stronghold from the days of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE, Cletus Kasady sets his sights on even greater and gorier heights as Extremis demands blood!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH, LEONARDO ROMERO AND MIRKA ANDOLFO (W)

PAULO SIQUEIRA, NICO LEON & LEONARDO ROMERO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

RETURN TO THE VENOMVERSE!

Face front, Venomaniacs – to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the creation of VENOM, the SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES IS UNDERWAY! And it all starts with EXTREME VENOMVERSE, a landmark series that's going to take Mighty Marveldom to corners of the hive never seen before in three titanic tales!

• FIRST! Comics superstars RYAN NORTH AND PAULO SIQUEIRA put a fresh and exciting spin on a story you may be familiar with…starring Eddie Brock as…SPIDER-MAN?!

• THEN! Your new favorite comics writer, MIRKA ANDOLFO, shows you a side of the whole Brock family you NEVER thought you'd see!

• AND FINALLY! One of the best writer/artists in comics today, LEONARDO ROMERO, reimagines Venom as a SAMURAI!

But whether all of your new favorite symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)

AL EWING, DAVID PEPOSE & CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN (W)

VINCENZO CARRATÙ, KEN LASHLEY AND PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

More VENOMOUS symbiotes enter the fray!

• The summer of symbiotes continues to weave its tendrils through the Marvel multiverse as even more never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time!

• VENOM scribe Al Ewing and artist Vincenzo Carratù (MARY JANE & BLACK CAT) unite to tell a purrfect tale about your favorite cat burglar and a certain heist she may have pulled on Marvel's First Family!

• Revisit MARVEL: 1602, with Clay McLeod Chapman and Paul Davidson, as they introduce the creepiest Venom EVER!

• David Pepose and Ken Lashley introduce you to what we're calling the L.M.V.: LIFE-MODEL VENOM! Cyborg Spider-Man, eat your heart out!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM #1 (OF 5)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

STORM FACES THE BLOWBACK OF HER POWERS!

ORORO MUNROE, A.K.A. STORM, has been a thief, a goddess and a leader of the X-MEN – and she's just getting started! With her mutant ability to control the weather bolstered by her top-notch fighting skills, she's a formidable opponent like no other (as CALLISTO of the MORLOCKS can attest)! But when an elemental power emerges near the XAVIER MANSION, it'll take Storm to the limit of her powers and beyond!

Get ready for an electrifying all-new series showcasing Storm's days of rocking her mohawk and leading the X-Men, as she faces an ALL-NEW VILLAIN that will threaten to tear her apart from her team…and what she thought she knew about herself!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHIRO ARITA

The yokai are at war, and Mariko Yashida, descendent of the Oni King, has to choose a side. The fates of the spirit world and the human world hang in the balance. But things just got complicated thanks to the appearance of a mysterious yokaii with incredible power. This Yokai has a scheme of her own, and she wants to paint the world…scarlet. You can't afford to miss the cataclysmic conclusion of Peach Momoko's epic DEMON WARS saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

GROOT #1 (OF 4)

DAN ABNETT (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A) • Cover by LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY Benjamin SU

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

MONSTER, HERO, GUARDIAN…GROOT!

Before he was a Guardian of the Galaxy…before the Grootfall…young Groot lived a life of tranquility on his serene home world. But when monstrous invaders attack his planet, Groot must accept his heroic destiny! Will this destiny lead him to come to blows with a young Kree soldier by the name of Mar-Vell? Join writer Dan Abnett (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) and artist Damian Couceiro (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2099, X-FORCE) as they reveal never-before-seen moments of Groot's origin and first adventure through the galaxy!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #2 (OF 5)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A/C) • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GIL KANE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY Lucas Werneck • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

Adam Warlock has been stripped of his Infinity Gem! But who is the new bearer calling herself Eve? As Adam falls into a coma, Gamora, Pip and Genis-Vell must seek the help of Doctor Strange!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY KEV WALKER

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

The Guardians are caught in the middle of a civil war! Will the Guardians be able to stop it, or was it already lost from the start? Grootfall is coming, and it does not take sides…!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #1 (OF 5)

HOWARD MACKIE (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER SALTARES

VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXERIA

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

DANNY KETCH IS BACK!

Flashback to a time when innocent blood was spilled, a Spirit of Vengenace was born, and Danny Ketch found himself transformed into the GHOST RIDER! A gang war is breaking out across New York City, with Ghost Rider caught in the middle! But if it's just rival gangs killing each other, does Ghost Rider need to get involved? Join us for an untold tale written by Danny Ketch co-creator HOWARD MACKIE and artist DANIEL PICCIOTTO!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

FURY #1

AL EWING (W) • SCOT EATON, TOM REILLY, ADAM KUBERT, RAMON ROSANAS (A)

COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

WHO IS S.C.O.R.P.I.O.?

• A glamorous rogue agent with a deadly secret lures NICK FURY into the action-thriller of a lifetime…HIS FATHER'S!

• Following the trail opens NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN FURY FILES from the Howlin' '40s…the Swingin' '60s…and today!

• But it takes more than ONE Nick Fury to unlock a mystery decades in the making – and to answer the question…WHO IS S.C.O.R.P.I.O.?

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

DAREDEVIL & ECHO #1 (OF 4)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

SOMETHING STIRS BENEATH HELL'S KITCHEN!

For months, the bloodthirsty and demonic DEMOGOBLIN has been kidnapping children for reasons unknown. IN THIS SERIES, Daredevil and Echo discover why – as Demogoblin works to wake an ancient and powerful evil deep within the bowels of the city. Reunited at last with Echo, herself fresh from a brief time as the host of the Phoenix force, it falls to DAREDEVIL to stop Demagoblin and save not only the children, but everyone in New York!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

GWEN STACY VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

MARY JANE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY DONALD SOFFRITTI

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DONALD SOFFRITTI

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The past and the present collide in this oversized and monumental 25th issue!

• Your heart isn't ready for this one.

56 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI • SPOILER VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Now fully in the present, the Emissary has returned and his power is so far beyond Spider-Man's abilities.

• The heroes may figure out a way to win, but the cost of victory will be so immense that you may hope they don't…

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RED GOBLIN #4

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by InHyuk Lee

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY SUNGHAN YUNE

FAMILY BUSINESS!

Norman Osborn and his grandson reach a tacit agreement – but as good-natured as Norman may be now, when has an agreement ANYONE has made with him turned out well?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HALLOWS' EVE #3 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

EVE VERSUS SPIDER-MAN!

• 'Nuff said?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #8

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • HOMAGER VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

"The End of the Spider-Verse" continues!

• Spider-Man has changed.

• His powers are super-charged, enabling him to be the best Spider-Man he can be…

•…but can his all-too-human body take it?

• A classic Spider-Villain is back and doesn't care if Spidey has his hands full.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #3 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VENOM – AGENT OF S.H.I.E.L.D.?!

VENOM has joined international super-spy SILVER SABLE's WILD PACK, but to stop planet-killing tech from falling into the wrong hands – they'll have to play by Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D.'s rules! But when New York City falls under attack, Venom may be S.H.I.E.L.D.'s only hope! And there's a new player in the game – DOCTOR DOOM has his own plans for the tech – and for Venom!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • KEI ZAMA (A)

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

WHO CREATED

THE CLONES?

Things are not looking good for Spider-Gwen! Surrounded by three more clones who are ready for one less Gwen to be in this world, Ghost-Spider is beaten and alone. Unfortunately, that is not all she has to be worried about… Someone lurks in the shadows, as the mastermind behind the clones is revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #19

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

TRUE ENLIGHTENMENT!

Battered, beaten and brutalized across nearly all of space and time, Eddie Brock's grit, determination and faith have wavered at times, but never broken. Here he reaches TRUE ENLIGHTENMENT, and you Venomaniacs will meet his most powerful form yet…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #1 (OF 5)

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by SKAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION RETURN HOME!

Liz Allen is the mother of Normie Osborn, who she is blissfully unaware is the all-new and all-deadly RED GOBLIN! But what Liz DOES know is that the Red Goblin has been active and has been seen VERY close to her home. And after her late husband's father, NORMAN OSBORN (maybe you've heard of him?), gets pulled into the chaos and violence swirling around Normie, Liz has no choice but to use the resources at her disposal as the head of ALCHEMAX to take matters into her own hands and become something the Marvel Universe has NEVER SEEN BEFORE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1

SI SPURRIER (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY YANICK PAQUETTE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A BATTLE OF THE TITANS OF THE X-UNIVERSE!

A man of innumerable personalities and powers vs. the most powerful artificial intelligence in this universe: Legion vs. Nimrod! With Nightcrawler in Orchis' clutches, David Haller and his allies will have to confront the mastermind who destroyed Warlock and nearly took Krakoa with him. But Nightcrawler is not himself… and Legion's allies aren't all they seem to be either. Mutant monsters roam the Earth… Banshee, broken once again, dreams of lost vengeance… Mother Righteous, her role in SINS OF SINISTER unrevealed, takes another stab at universal control… Si Spurrier and Phil Noto usher in new status quos for some of your favorite X-Men in this can't-miss one-shot!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN RED #11

Al Ewing (W) • Jacopo Camagni (A) • Cover by Russell Dauterman

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY EDGE

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

THE CALM BEFORE…

After Brand's machinations and the Sins of Sinister, the mutants of Arakko are catching their breath…but even as Storm begins a new romance, she has no time to rest. Charles Xavier has questions about Magneto's death. He's not asking nicely.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #11

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • VARIANT COVER BY Stephanie Hans

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

STORM OF TWO WORLDS!

Sins of Sinister is over…but the sins fallout remains. Storm can't believe what everyone has done. But when the fate of two worlds rests in her hands, what can she do about it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …3.99

WOLVERINE #33

BENJAMIN PERCY & GENE LUEN YANG (W)

JUAN JOSÉ RYP & PETER NGUYEN (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SISTER DAGGER AAPI HERITAGE

MONTH VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER

BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

WEAPONS OF X!

The landmark Weapons of X storyline continues as BEAST makes a critical move against WOLVERINE. But…who is moving against Beast? Not who you think! And how does MAVERICK play into this conflict?

PLUS: An all-new backup adventure featuring WOLVERINE and SISTER DAGGER, by Gene Luen Yang and Peter Nguyen!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X-FORCE #40

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER

BY BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

BACK FROM THE FUTURE!

The new team of COLOSSUS, WOLVERINE, DEADPOOL, OMEGA RED, SAGE and DOMINO must contend with BEAST'S plans…and the future! A blast from their past will have readers talking, and sets the stage for the next era of X-FORCE! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #22

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Joshua Cassara (A/C)

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

ORCHIS RISING!

Mutantkind may be stronger than ever, but that just makes their enemies more determined than ever to tear them down. Orchis' plans are in motion, preparing for the fall…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #4 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W)

Sean Damien Hill & Alberto Foche (A) Cover by Ken Lashley

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

NEW FUTURE…SAME PROBLEMS!

When the two Bishops arrive at the Tucker Institute to search for Tempo, they find the facility under attack by the Human Liberation Front – an anti-mutant extremist group made up of this alternate future Earth's versions of MOIRA MacTAGGERT, FEILONG, TONY STARK and SIMON TRASK. When the fight hits a critical point, a familiar face comes to the Bishop's aid. Meanwhile, back on Earth-616, Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles and Amass are embroiled in battle against Orchis and the Struckers. Blood will be shed and truths will be revealed in this penultimate issue of BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #4

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) Cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant Cover by Davi Go

THE FURY OF DOCTOR DOOM!

Betsy Braddock thought she had enough fury to deal with as Morgan Le Fay brings the Forgemaster Federal and his armies to the UK. But when Britain remains unbowed, Morgan reaches for the big gun – in the form of Doom! Will Morgan's ally of the past help her build the Avalon of her demented dreams? Or does Doctor Doom have a plan of his own up his iron sleeves?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #3 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL

KIMURA'S MASTER PLAN!

KIMURA once commanded X-23 for the Facility, and she's back to pull the strings once again. But what is her master plan, and how far will X-23 go to save the innocent people caught in her nemesis' scheme? Plus, a face-off with X-23's new adversary, and a shocking twist!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #3 (OF 5)

Charlie Jane Anders (W) • Enid Balám (A) Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

LIFE, DEATH AND

CLOWNING AROUND?

Dani Moonstar, Karma and Galura end up tracking the young New Mutants down at Count Nefaria's mansion, just to enter a scene of pure mayhem. A throwdown between a depowered Gabby and a murderous Count Nefaria, Cerebella trapped inside the Count's secret vault of treasures and horrors and a drunk Escapade (she'll never touch grappa again!) going blow for blow against Skullbuster – looks like the supposed "covert" heist has turned into a circus. Meanwhile, Wolfsbane and Morgan's beastly encounter turns into a moment of discovery.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE & GAMBIT #3 (OF 5)

Stephanie Phillips (W)

Carlos GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by Steve Morris

Variant Cover by Jeff Dekal

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER

BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER

BY EMA LUPACCHINO

BROKEN PROMISES

AND BROKEN BONES!

As Manifold's trail goes cold, tensions between Rogue and Gambit heat up! For months now, they've been pulling apart – Rogue busy with her X-Men duties, Gambit risking eternal death in Otherworld… Now, when Gambit discovers Rogue's been keeping secrets, the couple must face their issues head-on. Orrrr they could split up and tackle the fight solo – that sounds smart, right? But WHO is gathering super-powered humans? And why is Manifold so important anyway? The mystery continues in Stephanie Philips and Carlos Gómez's explosive romp through the Marvel U!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE X-CELLENT #3 (OF 5)

PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

The public is going gaga for the X-Statix! But do their methods for reaching stardom justify the ends? And can Zeitgeist make his way back into the mainstream – or is he totally washed up?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #3

Jed MacKay and more! (W) • Pasqual Ferry and tokitokoro (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS • SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

SISTER GRIMM AAPI HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

A DAY WITH DORMAMMU!

Stephen Strange has no short supply of enemies, but none are more fearsome than DORMAMMU…master of the Dark Dimension! When a cult summons the Dreaded Lord to New York, Stephen has to risk everything in order to defeat his most dangerous foe! But is he truly up for the task? Plus, a backup story featuring Doctor Strange and Sister Grimm of the Runaways!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #5 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C)

Showdown in the future! Will the original Avengers get a glimpse of what awaits them, or will the swirling madness of time swallow them up?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS BEYOND #3 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER

BY TODD NAUCK

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY TARUIN CLARKE

• The LOST ONE is here, knocking on Earth's door, waiting to be let in.

• In a desperate attempt to keep that door shut, a depleted Avengers force battle the Black Order in the veins and arteries of the dead Celestial they call home. Blood is spilled, bones are broken and betrayal is on the horizon…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #5

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL • VARIANT COVER BY Dustin Nguyen

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Just when the Scarlet Witch thinks she's shielded Darcy Lewis from their new enemy's vendetta, Scythia returns – covered in armor made from the same antimagic rock Wanda's been studying. Can Wanda defend Darcy – and herself – against a warrior who's immune to magic?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #12

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • ALINA EROFEEVA (A)

Cover by CARMEN CARNERO • SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR PART THREE!

The Black Widow enters the fray! As Bucky Barnes and White Wolf team up to strike at the heart of the Outer Circle conspiracy, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson and their allies are caught in the crossfire! As the heroes fight their way across the war-torn Alaskan tundra to rescue Ian Rogers, Black Widow attempts to stop Bucky's descent into villainy – at any cost!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR PART FOUR!

White Wolf's latest trap has left the Captains America barely standing, and Sam Wilson is hesitant to push the team toward certain death without a backup plan. But Steve Rogers will stop at nothing to rescue his son — even if it means taking down one of his closest friends!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLCAT #3 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ALEX LINS (A) • Cover by PERE PÉREZ

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

After being accused of murdering her new boyfriend, Spalding Grantham, Hellcat has been on the run from the police. Now grievously wounded, can Patsy survive long enough to clear her name? And Rick Sheridan, A.K.A. Sleepwalker, continues his own investigation into Spalding's dark dealings – leading him right to the demon Blackheart! Things are about to go from bad to hellish for our heroes…literally!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BOB LAYTON

BLAST TO THE PAST!

It's the untold story of Iron Man vs. the West Coast Avengers! But why is he fighting the likes of Wonder Man and Hawkeye? And how do the events of the past affect Tony's future?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

HOMAGER VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

LINKING 700 CHARACTER WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

COLOSSAL ISSUE #700!

• FANTASTIC FOUR #7 is also FANTASTIC FOUR #700, which means we're ABSOLUTELY going huge.

• It's an over-sized spectacular as the Fantastic Four reach their new home – not knowing that a mysterious threat has made it there first!

• As their knowledge of LANGUAGE ITSELF begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance…

• …and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their DOOM.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

I AM IRON MAN #3 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W)

DOTUN AKANDE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL…

• One of Iron Man's greatest regrets was his inability to save his mother's life. Iron Man dons new armor, an oni mask and twin plasma katanas on his quest to make his long list of regrets one item shorter. For his mom, he becomes the all-new IRON SHOGUN.

• This episode is set in the '90s era of Iron Man comics and, just like every other episode, is ideal for new readers as a jumping-on point for the series.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CLOBBERIN' TIME #3 (OF 5)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

Ben Grimm travels to the Jersey Shore (and beyond) for a Grimm family reunion. Things get even more awkward when Doctor Strange shows up with information about the time-and-space-traveling thief who's been haranguing the THING. Don't miss part three of the greatest THING story ever told, as far as we know…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #23

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

MOON KNIGHT & VENOM FIGHTING SIDE BY SIDE!

The Midnight Mission is open to all travelers by night who need aid…even if they're host to the super-symbiote VENOM! When Dylan Brock asks Moon Knight for help, the two must stalk the nighttime streets together in search of justice!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by Pete Woods

VALKYRIE VS. COSMIC GHOST RIDER!

It's the mighty Valkyrie versus Cosmic Ghost Rider – but which of the now TWO Riders is she facing?! As the mystery deepens, the two Cosmic Ghost Riders draw closer to one another for a final confrontation in the depths of space. But first, they both must survive the bevy of bounty hunters, heroes and villains in hot pursuit!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #14

Benjamin Percy & Jon Tsuei (W) • Cory Smith and more! (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS • SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis

TAEGUKGI AAPI HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

DARK FREQUENCIES!

Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad learn that Infernal Labs, a research group devoted to weaponizing the instruments of Hell, have enlisted Danny Ketch as a mindless soldier. But in order to save him, they need to battle him before he destroys himself and others! Plus, a backup story featuring Ghost Rider and Taegukgi of Tiger Division!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SHE-HULK #13

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY GREG LAND

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER

BY JEN BARTEL

• She-Hulk's new villain makes a big move that throws Jen for the loop of her life.

• Plus, Patsy Walker, also known as Hellcat, returns to help Jen set everything straight.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JOE FIXIT #5 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

THE SMASHING FINALE!

• Featuring an amazing, spectacular, you might even say incredible, team-up between Joe Fixit and Spider-Man as they attempt to push Kingpin (and an impressive number of some of Spidey's toughest foes…) out of Las Vegas once and for all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK ANNUAL #1

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CAIO MAJADO (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY CULLY HAMNER • VARIANT COVER BY GUILE SHARP

HULK VS. GIGANTO!

• A documentary crew is on the hunt for a monster at the heart of a gamma radiation leak, but they get much more than they bargained for when they end up on Hulk's angry side – and caught in the middle of a brawl between two unstoppable giants, as Hulk battles an unleashed Giganto!

• Plus: A special preview, exclusive to this issue, of the shocking new direction Hulk is headed in this summer!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #4 (OF 5)

DANNY LORE (W)

KAREN S. DARBOE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Blade stayed away from his daughter for years to keep her safe – but now the supernatural has come to Brielle's door and struck a blow at the person she loves most! Now both Daywalkers will face life-and-death stakes as one of Blade's old nemeses makes his play for Atlanta… with BLOODLINE at the center of his evil plan!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #4 (OF 5)

JOHN JENNINGS (W)

VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

For many years, the town of Sweetwater had their memories stolen from them. But now those memories have been restored, and the people are tearing themselves apart! Can the Silver Surfer and Ghost Light save the town from itself? And will they discover who is their torturer?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #49

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

GRIEF WILL BE HER DOWNFALL!

Captain Marvel, Spider-Woman, Hazmat and the X-Men's mission to find Rogue and rescue Binary has technically been successful, and yet our heroes now find themselves in a worse position than ever, trapped at the mercy of a legion of Brood and a rogue Brood Empress. The Brood has now pushed Carol Danvers to her limit not once, but twice. What it unlocked the first time helped make Carol the Captain Marvel she is today. What has it unlocked this time? And will anyone – including Carol – survive it?

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

PUNISHER #12

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN • SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

PUNISHER…NO MORE.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

THOR #34

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • JUAN GEDEON AND SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY Javier Garrón • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

THOR, DOCTOR DOOM, and…THANOS?!

While Thor races Doctor Doom through time before Doom can tear reality itself asunder in his latest grab for power, they find Thanos at the heart of it all, finally revealing the power struggle that brought Thor's grandfather, Bor, and Thanos to all-out war – the ultimate weapon, hidden away for millennia. But Doom will stop at nothing to control it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #7

ALYSSA WONG (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN Su

TO KILL THE KILLER OR BE KILLED!

What does a trained killer do when trained killers try to kill them? Naturally, they try to kill those trained killers first. That's right – the hunter becomes the hunted and then becomes the hunter again because, duh, he's Deadpool, killing is his answer to most problems.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #11

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

IRON FIST AAPI HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI • ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

ELEKTRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

THE DEVIL IN HELL!

The Hand have made Matt Murdock's life a living hell for years, but as Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto enter the crescendo of their critically acclaimed and chart-topping run, the villainous cadre of ninja may have finally gone too far, pushing Matt and every relationship he has to their breaking points.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PREDATOR #3

Ed Brisson (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

A WOLF IN WOLF'S CLOTHING!

Theta has gotten the crew to her ship, but an unexpected ambush by the Predators prevents them from boarding…that is, except for one. While Theta fights for her life, Kiyoshi boards the Sandpiper and prepares to escape, leaving everyone else at the bloodlust-laced mercy of the Predators. After all, what else but betrayal is to be expected from some of society's most ruthless deviants?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALIEN #2

Declan Shalvey (W)

ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

Cover by DIKE Ruan

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BETTER OFF BURIED!

Talbot Engineering Inc. is under new management, but the organization's brilliant chief scientist, Batya Zhan, is not willing to give up her coded work to this unexpected threat without a fight. Over at Zhan's dig site, the intruders drill into the ice of the moon colony's surface only to discover hundreds of dark, black, frozen bodies. With daylight quickly dwindling away, it's anyone's guess what horrors will emerge in the black of night and from the cold of the ice.

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY … $3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE AND RED #2

JASON AARON, DAVID PEPOSE & MORE! (W) • LEONARD KIRK & MORE! (A)

COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

JASON AARON CONTINUES HIS RETURN TO THE GREATEST VILLAIN IN THE GALAXY!

• Along with artist LEONARD KIRK, these two titans of comics tell a tale of horror and intrigue!

• PLUS, David Pepose makes his STAR WARS debut!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – LANDO #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE

VARIANT COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM

LANDO AND CHEWIE ANTE UP TO SAVE THE GALAXY!

When Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca find themselves on a perilous mission to steal from Jabba himself, a dangerous figure from Lando's past threatens their plans and their lives. Chewie finds that putting his trust in Calrissian is a gamble that just might pay off, as Lando calls on his skills as a smuggler to make it out alive. Part of a series of one-shots celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi, this story by Stephanie Phillips (COSMIC GHOST RIDER, ROGUE & GAMBIT) and Álvaro López (CAPTAIN MARVEL) bring you a new, high-stakes adventure with some of Star Wars' most beloved characters.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF THE DARK SIDE!

• Vildar Mac has been haunted all his life.

• Now, as the Leveler is unleashed, the Jedi Knight faces a terrible decision – resist the lure of the dark side or become what he fears the most to survive.

• Will TEY SIRREK pay the ultimate price for Vildar's choice?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE TWO FINALE!

• The LEVELER has been unleashed in a secret Jedi vault on JEDHA.

• Jedi Knight VILDAR MAC has risked everything to defeat the PATH OF THE OPEN HAND, but in the face of tragedy, can he resist the lure of the dark side?

• Jedha's Battle for the Force reaches its epic conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: YODA #7

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

SOLO MOVIE 5TH ANNIVERSARY LANDO

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

YODA VS. GENERAL GRIEVOUS…TO THE DEATH!

• The start of a new arc set during the tumultuous CLONE WARS!

• The Separatists have a powerful new weapon that can change the course of the war!

• Can Yoda and Anakin Skywalker discover the secret of the weapon in time?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #4 (OF 5)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

SOLO MOVIE 5TH ANNIVERSARY LANDO

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DANGEROUS SIBLING RIVALRY!

• SANA must take on her brother PHEL or all is lost!

• But will it be DEVA LOMPOP who destroys the Starros family?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #34

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

SOLO MOVIE 5TH ANNIVERSARY HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

THE BROKEN SABER OF SKYWALKER!

• LUKE SKYWALKER searches for one of the rarest substances in the galaxy…KYBER – the living crystal that powers LIGHTSABERS!

• Does it hold the answer to the unpredictable thing the Force has become (see HIDDEN EMPIRE #5!)?

• What long-lost secret is he about to uncover?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #34

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

SOLO MOVIE 5TH ANNIVERSARY ENFYS NEST VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

INFERNO SQUAD TAKES THE SHOT!

• The BOUNTY HUNTERS must take on the INFERNO SQUAD head-on!

• This is the final fight of the Bounty Hunters as you know them!

• The fallout will shake the lineup to its core…

• Who STAYS? Who GOES? Who JOINS?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #32

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

SOLO MOVIE 5TH ANNIVERSARY DARTH MAUL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

LUKE SKYWALKER: FRIEND OR FOE?

• After the fallout of HIDDEN EMPIRE, DOCTOR APHRA is at a crossroads.

• Who better to help her with that than…LUKE SKYWALKER?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #34

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RAFFAELE IENCO

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

SOLO MOVIE 5TH ANNIVERSARY DRYDON VOS VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

UNBOUND FORCE – Part TWO!

• According to the JEDI, fear leads to anger, and anger leads to hate.

• But does hate lead to suffering…or power? As DARTH VADER'S Force abilities spiral out of control, his lieutenant Sabé is caught in the maelstrom – and finally must confront the horrifying consequences of her choice to serve him.

• Will she choose darkness over light?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

BAGLEY 100TH ISSUE COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, STUART IMMONEN & MARK BROOKS

Covers by MARK BAGLEY

Mark Bagley concludes his record-breaking ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN collaboration with Brian Michael Bendis! But before they're done, they pit Peter Parker against a host of updated versions of classic Spidey rogues — including the Hobgoblin, Hammerhead, Morbius, Scorpion and…Omega Red?! But will the mercenary Silver Sable be friend or foe? And how about Deadpool?! Meanwhile, Peter Parker has a new girlfriend: Kitty Pryde of the X-Men! But what does that mean for his friendship with Mary Jane? And it's all building to the most shocking story of all: the Ultimate Clone Saga! Peter's life is turned upside down in an epic that introduces the all-new, all-different Spider-Woman! Plus: Daredevil tries to enlist Spidey to join Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, Iron Fist and Doctor Strange in taking down the Kingpin, permanently! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #72-111 and ANNUAL #1-2.

1088 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95019-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BAGLEY CARNAGE COVER [DM ONLY]

1088 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95032-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BAGLEY MOON KNIGHT COVER [DM ONLY]

1088 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95020-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS

VOL. 2 HC OTTLEY COVER

Written by NICK SPENCER, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, ED BRISSON, CHRISTOS GAGE & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, MARCELO FERREIRA, RYAN OTTLEY, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PATRICK GLEASON,

FEDERICO VICENTINI, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, FEDERICO SABBATINI, CARLOS GÓMEZ, ZÉ CARLOS,

DIÓGENES NEVES, GUILLERMO SANNA & MORE

Covers by RYAN OTTLEY, ARTHUR ADAMS & PATRICK GLEASON

For months, perhaps years, the creature called Kindred has crawled in the shadows, manipulating events from afar. Now he is finally ready to take his revenge – not on Spider-Man, but on Peter Parker! And to do it, he's resurrected the fanatical Sin-Eater! As Spidey takes the beating of his life, it's time to bring the fight to Kindred – but will Peter be forced to consider the unthinkable? Even worse, Norman Osborn has returned! And a literal army of super villains – including Boomerang, Kingpin, Tombstone, Chameleon and Jack O'Lantern – kicks off a Sinister War! But as Nick Spencer's Spidey saga reaches its climax, what is Kindred's horrific endgame? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #44-73, #74 (A-B STORIES) and #50.LR-54.LR; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS RISING PRELUDE; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN; GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM; GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY; and SINISTER WAR #1-4.

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95364-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY]

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95413-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC GLEASON COVER [DM ONLY]

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95365-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC DAVIS COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROY THOMAS with HARLAN ELLISON

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & SAL BUSCEMA with

GENE COLAN, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, HERB TRIMPE,

FRANK GIACOIA & HOWARD PURCELL

Covers by ALAN DAVIS & JOHN BUSCEMA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble under the titanic talents of Roy Thomas, John Buscema, Sal Buscema, Gene Colan and Barry Windsor-Smith! It's page after page of Avengers classics, beginning with the wedding of the Wasp and Yellowjacket! Then, Hawkeye transforms into Goliath, Ultron re-emerges, Kang and the Grandmaster introduce the Squadron Sinister, the Black Panther infiltrates the Sons of the Serpent, and Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch return – and that's just the beginning! The barbarian Arkon invades, the Lady Liberators unite, the Squadron Supreme makes the scene, and the Black Panther's origin is revealed. This oversized Omnibus, collecting the stories that defined the Avengers and featuring every original letters page, is a must for every die-hard fan! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #59-88, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #140, MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #17 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH #12.

768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95360-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC JOHN BUSCEMA

COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95361-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROY THOMAS & STEVE ENGLEHART with

HARLAN ELLISON, CHRIS CLAREMONT, STAN LEE & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by NEAL ADAMS, SAL BUSCEMA & BOB BROWN with JOHN BUSCEMA, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, RICH BUCKLER, GEORGE TUSKA, JIM STARLIN, DON HECK & SAM KWESKIN

Covers by ARTHUR ADAMS & NEAL ADAMS

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Caught in the crossfire, Earth has become the staging ground for a conflict of cosmic proportions! The merciless Kree and the shape-changing Skrulls have gone to war, and humanity is on the front line. It's Roy Thomas and Neal Adams' classic Kree/Skrull War! Then, every Avenger from day one returns — to battle Ares and the Enchantress! And there's no time wasted upping the ante when the mutant-hunting Sentinels return from the heart of the sun. Next, enter: Steve Englehart! The Avengers' new writer doesn't miss a beat as he builds up to Marvel's first hero-vs.-hero epic: the Avengers/Defenders War! Also featuring Mantis' first appearance, the Vision and the Scarlet Witch's growing romance, and a battle with Magneto alongside the X-Men! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #89-119, DAREDEVIL (1964) #99 and DEFENDERS (1972) #8-11.

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95362-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC NEAL ADAMS COVER

[NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95363-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC KANE COVER

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART with ROY THOMAS, JIM STARLIN, GERRY CONWAY & TONY ISABELLA

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, SAL BUSCEMA, GEORGE TUSKA & BOB BROWN with JOHN BUSCEMA,

DAVE COCKRUM, RICH BUCKLER, DON HECK, JIM STARLIN & KEITH POLLARD

Covers by GIL KANE & RICH BUCKLER

Prepare to assemble for another epic Avengers Omnibus edition, brought to you this time by Steve Englehart and a host of Marvel's greatest artists! They present Earth's Mightiest Heroes in some of their most iconic adventures: the origin of Mantis, the Avengers' first conflict with Thanos and a defining Kang the Conqueror saga that spans space and time. Of course, there's plenty of personal drama opposite the action as Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch's origins are explored and two weddings bring together Marvel's heroes. New members will also join the ranks as the Beast, Hellcat and Moondragon become Avengers. This volume also features the series' letters pages as well as art and interviews from Marvel's famous fanzine F.O.O.M.! Collecting AVENGERS (1968) 120-149, GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS (1974) #1-4, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1968) #33, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #150 and material from FOOM (1973) #6-7 & #12.

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95411-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC BUCKLER COVER [DM ONLY]

848 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95412-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES!

OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS COVER

Captain America by Ed Brubaker Omnibus Vol. 3

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ED BRUBAKER & MORE

Penciled by LUKE ROSS, BUTCH GUICE, STEVE EPTING, GENE COLAN, BRYAN HITCH & MORE

Covers by ALEX ROSS & JOHN CASSADAY

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Even as Sharon Carter's dreams force her to relive the death of Steve Rogers, she — and Steve's other closest friends and allies — may have found a way to bring back the original Captain America! But is what they have discovered something far more sinister? The Red Skull's greatest plan to destroy Captain America has been in motion for months, and its completion is almost at hand. Will Captain America be lost forever — or will he be reborn? Plus: A villain from Bucky's past — both during World War II and his time as the Winter Soldier — has come to the United States! As Cold War crimes return to haunt him, can Bucky and Namor team up to save the memory of an old comrade-in-arms? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #43-50 and #600-601, CAPTAIN AMERICA: REBORN #1-6 and CAPTAIN AMERICA: REBORN DIGITAL PROLOGUE.

560 PGS./Rated T+…$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95446-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES! OMNIBUS HC CASSADAY

COVER [NEW PRINTING 2, DM ONLY]

560 PGS./Rated T+…$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95447-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE TRIAL

OF CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS

HC MARKO DJURDJEVIC COVER

Captain America by Ed Brubaker Omnibus Vol. 4

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ED BRUBAKER & MORE

Penciled by LUKE ROSS, BUTCH GUICE, MITCH BREITWEISER,

DANIEL ACUÑA, MIKE DEODATO JR., ED MCGUINNESS,

CHRIS SAMNEE, DALE EAGLESHAM, STEVE MCNIVEN, ALAN DAVIS & MORE

Covers by MARKO DJURDJEVIc & STEVE MCNIVEN

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Bucky Barnes, the once and future Winter Soldier, took on the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers' seeming death. But now Steve is back, and the two Caps must decide which one of them will wield the shield! As the Grand Director, Baron Zemo and Sin make life difficult for the heroes, Steve settles into a new role as head of S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Bucky's secret past is exposed to the world! Now, Steve must race to keep Bucky from being swallowed up by a Russian gulag! But when tragedies strike and the Serpent Squad returns, will Steve have the strength to soldier on? Guest-starring the Falcon, Black Widow and more! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: WHO WILL WIELD THE SHIELD?, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2005) #602-619 and #615.1, STEVE ROGERS: SUPER-SOLDIER #1-4, and CAPTAIN AMERICA (2011) #1-10.

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95268-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE TRIAL OF CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC MCNIVEN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95269-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

DAUTERMAN COVER

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, VALERIO SCHITI, JAMES HARREN, OLIVIER COIPEL, KIM JACINTO, MAHMUD ASRAR, JEN BARTEL, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, MIKE DEL MUNDO, CHRISTIAN WARD,

TONY MOORE, LEE GARBETT, SCOTT HEPBURN, ESAD RIBIC & MORE

Covers by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & OLIVIER COIPEL

Jason Aaron's Asgardian epic concludes with the final fate of the Mighty Thor, the return of the Odinson and the cataclysmic War of the Realms! But before Jane Foster lays down Mjolnir, she will join the League of Realms, lead Asgard against the Shi'ar and face the vengeful War Thor! But when final judgment arrives in the form of the monstrous Mangog, will Jane make the ultimate sacrifice? And as the realms fall before Malekith one by one, can Thor prove himself worthy once more? When the war reaches Midgard, everything will change for the God of Thunder! Plus: At the end of time, witness King Thor's final confrontation with Loki! Collecting MIGHTY THOR (2015) #13-23 and #700-706, UNWORTHY THOR #1-5, GENERATIONS: THE UNWORTHY THOR & THE MIGHTY THOR, MIGHTY THOR: AT THE GATES OF VALHALLA, THOR (2018) #1-16, WAR OF THE REALMS #1-6, and KING THOR #1-4.

1368 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95385-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC COIPEL COVER [DM ONLY]

1368 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95386-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS HC BYRNE

FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by JOHN BYRNE & STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, JACK KIRBY, JOHN ROMITA SR. & STEVE DITKO

Covers by JOHN BYRNE

Comics legend John Byrne bridges the gap between the X-Men's classic and all-new, all-different eras! In this series, skillfully woven between the X-Men's 1970 cancellation and 1975 revival, thrill to previously unknown exploits of the strangest teens of all as they search the Savage Land for Magneto! Iceman goes it alone; tragedy strikes Angel; and Beast, Cyclops and Marvel Girl encounter a young mutant named Ororo! The X-Men head into space with the Fantastic Four, Sauron soars again, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants returns, and the team faces the mysterious group the Promise! Plus: Sentinels, Kraven the Hunter, the Mole Man and the Yeti! And it all concludes with a seamless "crossover" with a classic FANTASTIC FOUR tale! Collecting X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS #1-22, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #102-104, and material from X-MEN (1991) #94 and AMAZING ADULT FANTASY #14.

624 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95021-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS HC BYRNE PINUP COVER [DM ONLY]

624 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95022-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

Written by LARRY HAMA, D.G. CHICHESTER, JOHN NEY RIEBER, PETER DAVID, CARL POTTS,

TERRY KAVANAGH, FABIAN NICIEZA, ANN NOCENTI, HOWARD MACKIE, SCOTT LOBDELL, DAN SLOTT,

JAMES FELDER, ERIK LARSEN & CHRIS MARRINAN

Penciled by DAVE HOOVER, MARK TEXEIRA, MARK PACELLA, DWAYNE TURNER, JIM FERN, ADAM KUBERT, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, KENT WILLIAMS, RICHARD HOWELL, GARY ERSKINE, SCOTT MCDANIEL, ANDY KUBERT, STEVE LIGHTLE, SAM KIETH, DENNIS JENSEN, CHRIS MARRINAN & MICHAEL GOLDEN

Covers by ADAM KUBERT, ANDY KUBERT & MARK TEXEIRA

Wolverine reunites with his old Weapon X teammates, including the savage Sabretooth! But an investigation into their manipulated memories will have unexpected, and tragic, results. When a hallucinating Logan revives a Soviet mission from decades ago, can the X-Men bring him back to his senses? Wolverine takes on Sauron and the Sentinels — and crosses paths with Typhoid Mary, Venom, the Punisher and more — while the shocking connection between Sabretooth and Mystique is revealed! But when the X-Men battle Magneto in their ultimate showdown, the Master of Magnetism crosses a horrifying line — and Wolverine may never be the same again! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #60-75, WOLVERINE: INNER FURY, WOLVERINE: KILLING, WOLVERINE: GLOBAL JEOPARDY, WOLVERINE AND THE PUNISHER: DAMAGING EVIDENCE #1-3, SABRETOOTH (1993) #1-4, SPIDER-MAN/PUNISHER/SABRETOOTH: DESIGNER GENES, X-MEN (1991) #25, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #109-142 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL #2.

1176 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95399-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ANDY KUBERT COVER [DM ONLY]

1176 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95400-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC TEXEIRA COVER [DM ONLY]

1176 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95401-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SINS OF SINISTER HC

Written by KIERON GILLEN, AL EWING & SI SPURRIER

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK, PACO MEDINA, PATCH ZIRCHER & ALESSANDRO VITTI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

For decades, Mister Sinister has plotted and schemed, intent on creating a "better" world. Now, at last, his plans come to fruition beyond his wildest dreams — and his darkest nightmares! Ten, a hundred and a thousand years into the future, a horrific timeline has been unleashed that makes the Age of Apocalypse look like a day at the beach! Who are the Immoral X-Men, sworn to crush a world that adores and respects them? Why are Storm and the Brotherhood seeking deadly revenge? And what is the shocking secret of the bloodthirsty bamfing assassins, the Legion of the Night? As Sinister's genetic tampering runs rampant across the globe, can the X-Men survive this experience? Can anyone? Collecting SINS OF SINISTER #1, IMMORAL X-MEN #1-3, STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1-3, NIGHTCRAWLERS #1-3 and SINS OF SINISTER DOMINION #1.

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95082-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS RETURNS HC INHYUK LEE COVER

Written by VICTOR GISCHLER, JIM MCCANN, FRANK MARRAFFINO, PETER DAVID, FRED VAN LENTE,

SI SPURRIER, JAMES ROBINSON, W. MAXWELL PRINCE & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by BONG DAZO, KYLE BAKER, DAVID BALDEÓN, JEREMY TREECE, MIRCO PIERFEDERICI,

AL BARRIONUEVO, ALESSANDRO VITTI, KEV WALKER, STEVE PUGH, STEFANO RAFFAELE, LEONARD KIRK & MORE

Covers by INHYUK LEE & GREG LAND

Rising from the grave, it's a second Marvel Zomnibus — featuring a cavalcade of cadaverous carnage, and starring zombified versions of your favorite heroes and villains! Whether on Halloween or Christmas, or at any other time of year, the Marvel Zombies will devour everyone in their path! Thrill as the decapitated zombie Headpool (reluctantly) teams with Deadpool! The undead claim their own realm on the Battleworld of SECRET WARS — and share a nightmarish border clash with an army of Ultrons! Galactus' corpse spells fresh doom for Earth's heroes! The original Zombie, Simon Garth, returns! And…Howard the Duck vs. zombie Nazis?! Collecting DEADPOOL: MERC WITH A MOUTH #1-13, ZOMBIES CHRISTMAS CAROL #1-5, MARVEL ZOMBIES DESTROY! #1-5, MARVEL ZOMBIES HALLOWEEN #1, MARVEL ZOMBIES (2015) #1-4, AGE OF ULTRON VS. MARVEL ZOMBIES #1-4, MARVEL ZOMBIE #1, MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION (2019) #1 and MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION (2020) #1-4.

984 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95378-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS RETURNS HC LAND COVER [DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95379-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ALPHA FLIGHT BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC BYRNE

FIRST ISSUE COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by JOHN BYRNE, CHRIS CLAREMONT,

ROGER STERN, TOM DEFALCO, BILL MANTLO,

JOHN CASSADAY, BEN RAAB & LOUISE SIMONSON

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, SAL BUSCEMA, STEVE DITKO, RON WILSON, MIKE MIGNOLA, PAUL SMITH,

JOHN CASSADAY & PAUL NEARY

Covers by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE OCTOBER 2023

Legendary writer/artist John Byrne steers one of his greatest creations to glory! Exploding from the pages of X-MEN, Canada's premier super-team takes the Marvel Universe by storm before starring in its own Byrne-helmed series! Guardian, Shaman, Snowbird, Sasquatch, Aurora, Northstar, Puck and Marrina fight to protect Canada from injustice and evil — including the Master of the World, the maniacal alchemist Diablo and the terrifying Great Beasts! But they'll face their darkest defeat at the hands of rival Omega Flight. And when an Alphan falls, can the team fight on? Plus: Loki! The Hulk! And more! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #109, #120-121 and #139-140; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #272, #313 and ANNUAL #8; MACHINE MAN (1978) #18; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #83-84; ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #1-29; X-MEN AND ALPHA FLIGHT (1985) #1-2; X-MEN/ALPHA FLIGHT (1998) #1-2; and material from MARVEL TEAM-UP ANNUAL #7.

1248 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95271-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ALPHA FLIGHT BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC BYRNE MARVEL AGE COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1248 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95272-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' WEREWOLF BY NIGHT:

THE ART OF THE SPECIAL HC

Written by JESS HARROLD

On a dark and somber night, a secret group of monster hunters emerges from the shadows and gathers at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to their leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic – a hunt that will ultimately bring them face-to-face with a dangerous monster. Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated special.

200 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95336-2

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 22 HC

Written by ALAN ZELENETZ with DOUG MOENCH, BOB HALL, JIM SHOOTER & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Penciled by BOB HALL, MARK BRIGHT & PAUL RYAN with HERB TRIMPE, DON PERLIN & ALAN KUPPERBERG

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Relationships are tricky, even for gods. As writer Alan Zelenetz begins his run scribing THOR, the son of Odin faces challenges ranging from cosmic-powered adversaries to the pains of love! Can Sif assimilate to life on Midgard with Dr. Don Blake? Thor's complicated relationship soon becomes even more so with the arrival of Dracula. Will Sif become the Lord of the Vampires' latest victim, turned to an undead existence of bloodsucking? And how will Jane Foster's return complicate matters? It's a love triangle, Asgardian-style! Plus: An Annual adventure gorgeously drawn by Bob Hall, a never-before reprinted THOR graphic novel and a host of material from the fan-favorite OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Collecting THOR (1966) #328-336 and ANNUAL #11, and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: THOR — I, WHOM THE GODS WOULD DESTROY.

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94941-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 22 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 348 [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94942-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2 HC REMASTERWORKS!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel's reMasterworks! The Fantastic Four return in another collection of classic tales: The Thing and the Hulk face off for the first time! The FF journey to the moon to grapple with the Red Ghost and his Super Apes, and encounter the Watcher! The Puppet Master bends the mighty Sub-Mariner to his will! The Mad Thinker unleashes his Awesome Android! Rama-Tut (A.K.A. Kang the Conqueror) sends the FF to ancient Egypt! Doctor Doom returns in a two-part epic guest-starring Ant-Man! Plus: The Molecule Man menaces the world, the wild and wacky Impossible Man drops in, and the Sub-Mariner launches an all-out invasion of New York City! All this and a backup feature pitting the FF against Spider-Man! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #11-20 and ANNUAL #1.

320 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95134-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

320 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95135-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 HC

REMASTERWORKS!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Cover by STEVE DITKO

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel's reMasterworks! Peter Parker hasn't been Spider-Man for very long, but the threats this newly minted hero must face are mounting quickly! In this volume, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter and the Green Goblin make their debuts! And as if that wasn't enough, Doctor Octopus has returned — determined to unmask Spidey! Plus: Witness the wall-crawler's first meetings with Daredevil and the Hulk, and the continuing development of his love/hate friendship with the Human Torch! But when Doc Ock recruits five villains to join him in the Sinister Six, Spider-Man will face the battle of his life! Peter Parker's personal life is rife with drama as well as he struggles to build a relationship with Betty Brant, care for Aunt May and hold down a job! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #11-19 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #1.

312 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95132-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

312 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95133-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

FANTASTIC FOUR BY RYAN NORTH VOL. 1: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by IBAN COELLO & IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Something has gone terribly wrong in New York! The Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born! Meanwhile, Reed and Sue are on the run from their troubles — and make an unfortunate stop in a small town full of killer Doombots! But what is their terrible secret? And Johnny is left alone in New York — a city that hates and fears him! So it's time for a new identity — and a new job! Can the FF find their way back together and somehow rebuild their lives? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93263-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 6 — RETURN OF THE HANDMAIDENS TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO, LUKE ROSS

& IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by RAHZZAH

ON SALE JUNE 2023

The shadow in the fire! For decades, Sabé – Handmaiden of Padmé Amidala – schemed to assassinate Darth Vader, whom she believed murdered her queen. But Sabé has learned Vader's greatest secret, and now she fights at his side – believing that someday she may prove there is still good in him. What happens when the Handmaiden finally comes face-to-face with the Emperor, who knows all of her secrets? As the Queen's Shadow enters the crucible, will Vader let her burn? Plus: Three decades ago, Anakin Skywalker slaughtered Wat Tambor, leader of the Techno Union. So who is the pirate Jul Tambor, and what is he planning on Skako Minor? As this revolutionary faces down Darth Vader, Sabé must pick a side! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #28-32.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94810-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS:

THE HIGH REPUBLIC —

THE BLADE TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by MARCO CASTIELLO & JETHRO MORALES

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

ON SALE JUNE 2023

Hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga, witness the birth of a Jedi legend! Porter Engle is perhaps the most skilled lightsaber wielder in the High Republic. With his sister and fellow Jedi Knight Barash Silvain, he travels the galaxy, serving as a guardian of peace and justice. As the two Jedi journey to a planet far on the Republic frontier in response to a desperate request for aid, they are certain they will succeed. Because no one in the galaxy fights like Porter Engle. No warrior can stand against him. No one even comes close. They are sure of victory…until they see what awaits them! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94854-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Qi'ra's final plot to take down the Empire! The mysterious criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn and its leader, Lady Qi'ra, have become the galaxy's most wanted now that Emperor Palpatine has realized the scope of their plans against him and moves to destroy her. But Qi'ra still has tricks up her sleeve — and with the help of the Knights of Ren and her many other allies, she will not go down without a fight! But as her bid to use an ancient Dark Side weapon known as the Fermata Cage to destroy the Sith falls apart and Darth Vader draws ever nearer, can Qi'ra still salvage victory from certain defeat? The epic trilogy begun in STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN concludes here! Collecting STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94800-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH VOL. 2 –

PAX MOHANNDA TPB

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Penciled by IG GUARA & R.B. SILVA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

What is Sam willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America? Still reeling from his conflict with Wakanda, Sam is called to the international stage once again to protect a visiting politician from the African nation of Mohannda. But the White Wolf has already put the second stage of his plan into motion, with dire consequences for both Sam's closest friends and Mohannda itself! When Sam's role as Captain America prevents him from pursuing his own justice, his government contact sets him up with a surprising new partner — an old ally long thought dead. It's the return of Steve Rogers' son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad! But will Ian's return be a blessing or a curse? And what about Sam's previous partner, the Falcon? A heartbreaking showdown is in the offing. Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #6-11.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94541-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK PANTHER BY JOHN RIDLEY VOL. 3:

ALL THIS AND THE WORLD, TOO TPB

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Penciled by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

T'Challa has been banished from his homeland! Searching for purpose, the Black Panther returns to the Avengers — just in time for a mysterious group of terrorists to seize control of global communications! And when that organization proves to be eerily connected to Wakanda and T'Challa himself, his standing even among Earth's Mightiest Heroes comes into question — as does everything he has come to know and trust over the course of recent events. The message is clear: If T'Challa isn't ready to be a team player, he doesn't belong on a team. With no kingdom, no Avengers and no allies, who is left to aid T'Challa against this monster of his own making? Would you believe — the Sub-Mariner?! The most bitter rivalry in Marvel Comics reaches a surprising turning point! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2021) #11-15.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94765-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR: THE LEGACY OF THANOS TPB

Written by DONNY CATES, AL EWING, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL,

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI & KYLE STARKS

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, NIC KLEIN, ANDREA DI VITO, TRAVEL FOREMAN, GEOFF SHAW

& RON LIM

Cover by NIC KLEIN

A clash of mighty Marvel monarchs! Thor, King of Asgard vs. Eddie Brock, King in Black! Hammer vs. tongue! Lightning vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! But whatever their personal differences, they must put them aside to save the one thing they both love: Earth! Meanwhile, Thanos is missing, presumed dead. But Thor has seen a vision of his return. And it is enough to make even a god know fear! And when a universally loathed foe kidnaps Thor's baby sister, Laussa, and drags her so deep beyond Hel that not even Sif's All-Sight can see her, the God of Thunder must embark on a terrifying, universe-changing quest! Collecting THOR (2020) #27-30 and THANOS: DEATH NOTES.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93275-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by MANUEL GARCIA

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Return to Planet Hulk! A thousand years from now on Planet Sakaar, a high priestess fills a stone starship prison with small, green children — and a young woman with emerald skin searches for the legendary Green Scar to help save her brother from a group of apocalyptic cultists. But which Hulk will she find? And after all these centuries, is he truly the Sakaarson, who will save us all — or the Worldbreaker, who will destroy us? On a world broken again and again by prophecy and catastrophe, the Hulk must find the will to fight again! A shocking expansion and culmination of the mythos of Sakaar and the heart of the Hulks from original PLANET HULK scribe Greg Pak! Collecting PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93473-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GOLD GOBLIN TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by LAN MEDINA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

ON SALE JUNE 2023

It's not easy being…gold? Norman Osborn's sins may have been cleansed, but his memories weren't — and as the Green Goblin, he's done plenty of horrific things to keep him up at night. Norman has worked hard to avoid all things "goblin" and stay on the straight and narrow, but recent events pushed him to give life as a super hero a try — and he liked it! But when the media dubs him the Gold Goblin, he starts wondering whether he can ever truly get away from the goblin inside? A devastating encounter with Ben Reilly, A.K.A. Chasm, pushes Norman toward the edge, and another terrifying opponent might send him over it! Being a hero isn't for everyone, and the crimefighting career of the Gold Goblin might soon be tarnished! Collecting GOLD GOBLIN #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94798-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

UNFORGIVEN TPB

Written by TIM SEELEY & MARK RUSSELL

Penciled by SID KOTIAN & DAVID WACHTER

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

ON SALE JULY 2023

Marvel's team of super-hero vampires emerges from the shadows! Raizo Kodo and the clanless vampires of the Forgiven scour the underworld for the most dangerous ghouls known to man! But when former Sorceress Supreme Salomé returns with a devastatingly devious plan, these moral monsters might run into more trouble than they bargained for — and mixed up in the middle of it all is the one and only Spider-Man! And when body parts mysteriously start washing up on the coast of Maine, the Forgiven must call in some help from the X-Men — including former vampire Jubilee! But as defeat follows defeat, they become bitter — and bloodthirsty! Can Captain America bring them back into the light? Plus: Blade is now the sheriff of Dracula's Vampire Nation! But an assassination threatens to unravel the fledgling country and spread chaos throughout the world! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN, X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN, CAPTAIN AMERICA: UNFORGIVEN and BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94631-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT TPB

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by EDER MESSIAS

Cover by RYAN BROWN

J.M. DeMatteis returns to uncover the origins of Kraven the Hunter! In "Kraven's Last Hunt," the acclaimed writer delivered the definitive tale of one of Spider-Man's deadliest foes. Now, revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for, this is the story of what made Kraven the man he is — in a tale set just after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE, when Peter Parker was powerless! As Peter and Mary Jane prepare for their new civilian lives in Portland, a figure from Kraven's past stalks them. Who is this mystery man? What does he want with Spider-Man? And, as Peter desperately tries to defend himself and MJ, what shocking ally will come to his aid? The hidden history of the Kravinoff legacy is revealed at last! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94807-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WASP: SMALL WORLDS TPB

Written by AL EWING with STAN LEE & ERNIE HART

Penciled by KASIA NIE with JACK KIRBY

Cover by TOM REILLY

Celebrate 60 years of the wondrous Wasp! Fashion designer, businesswoman, founding Avenger — Janet Van Dyne has worn many hats over the course of her super-heroic career…and many costumes! But when an old enemy threatens Janet and her fellow Wasp, Nadia — seemingly against his will — the Van Dynes must confront the ghosts in their shared history to get to the bottom of the mystery! But something about this case seems unnervingly familiar to Jan. Can she figure out what it is in time to save both their lives? Trapped in a past where Henry Pym, the Ant-Man, was never born, will they be wiped from existence altogether? Collecting WASP #1-4 and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #44.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95195-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL BY ALYSSA WONG VOL. 1 TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by MARTIN COCCOLO & GEOFF SHAW

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Marvel's top merc is back is business and better than ever! We all know Wade Wilson is one of the leading guns-for-hire in the Marvel Universe (even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one), but now he's pushing to make that recognition official. Deadpool is auditioning for the elite group of assassins known as the Atelier, and he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous super villains: Doctor Octopus! Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is growing inside him! Things are going to get gross as writer Alyssa Wong (STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA, IRON FIST) and artist Martin Coccolo (HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR) take out their pent-up aggression on everyone's pizza-faced, jabber-mouthed, misguided, hate-to-love, love-to-hate fave! Collecting DEADPOOL (2022) #1-5 and material from NEW MUTANTS (2019) #30.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93028-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 11 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, TINI HOWARD

& VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, FRANCESCO MOBILI,

LEONARD KIRK & PHIL NOTO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

ON SALE JUNE 2023

Shocking secrets of the Trials of X! Doctor Stasis makes his deadliest move yet as Captain Krakoa takes charge of the X-Men! But what is the lie at the heart of the newest mutant hero? When the Shi'ar Empire faces an unexpected threat, their call for help is answered by the X-Men! Wait, aren't those the mutants who lost the election?! Meanwhile, Sabretooth was sentenced to an eternity of torment in the Pit — but hell is where he feels most at home. And the truth about Emma Frost's past with the Kingpin of Crime finally comes to light! Collecting X-MEN (2021) #7, THE SECRET X-MEN #1, SABRETOOTH (2022) #1 and DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #1-2.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94845-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SECRET INVASION:

MISSION EARTH TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

ON SALE JUNE 2023

The Skrulls are back — with a vengeance! When Maria Hill detects the merest hint of Skrull activity, she immediately puts her defensive plans into action. Nick Fury is sent to investigate a sighting in Iowa, but he quickly finds the last thing he was expecting! Earth's defenders are extremely motivated to ensure that this new Skrull Secret Invasion doesn't go the way the last one did. All Maria needs to do is confirm that the Avengers really are who they claim to be. What could possibly go wrong? A familiar face from her past is behind this latest incursion, but are they acting alone? Soon, Maria finds herself facing both betrayal and a choice — and what she chooses will decide the fate of not just Earth, but also of the entire Skrull race! Collecting SECRET INVASION (2022) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93472-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 5 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The mark of the Beast! On defense or offense, Wolverine is Krakoa's best weapon. But that doesn't mean he always attacks exactly where the Beast aims, and what Hank McCoy chooses to do about that is going to set Logan on a startling and revelatory path that will redefine his future! Just what, exactly, is Beast's agenda? And why has it turned Logan…savage? Prepare for a betrayal that will change everything and send Wolverine deep into the Pit of Exile beneath Krakoa! As Logan comes to grips with his plight and finally begins to heal, the gravity of his recent missions comes into full focus. But will the emergence of figures from his past, and his own dual nature, save his long life — or finally end it?! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #26-30.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93297-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDEY: FRESHMAN YEAR TPB

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by NICK BRADSHAW, ANDRÉ ARAÚJO & NATHAN STOCKMAN

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Return to a classic era and discover what made Spidey the world's greatest hero! It's action, adventure and hilarity in equal measure as we head back to high school to explore Peter Parker's early days as Spider-Man! Navigating your teen years is tough enough, but Peter also has to contend with a never-ending merry-go-round of Spider-Man madness courtesy of the best rogues' gallery in comics! We're talking Doctor Octopus, Sandman, the Vulture, Electro, Kraven, the Scorpion…and believe it or not, Doctor Doom! But could our young hero ever be ready for an arch-nemesis like the Green Goblin? Black Panther and Captain America guest-star as Spidey learns the ropes of heroism — but fun time is over when the Sinister Six strikes! And can Peter put an end to the Crime-Master's citywide spree? Collecting SPIDEY #1-12 and SPIDER-MAN: MASTER PLAN.

312 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95185-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION:

TALES OF THE JEDI VOL. 3 TPB

Written by TOM VEITCH, KEVIN J. ANDERSON & JOSHUA ORTEGA

Penciled by CHRIS GOSSETT, ART WETHERELL, DARIO CARRASCO JR., DUSTIN WEAVER & JANINE JOHNSTON

Cover by HUGH FLEMING

The early adventures of the Jedi order conclude! Almost 4,000 years before A New Hope, a young Jedi named Exar Kun steals his master's holocron, intent on learning the secrets of the Sith — and takes on Jedi Knight Ulic Qel-Droma as his apprentice! Will this dark knowledge corrupt them and turn them into Sith, as well? Only the Jedi Nomi Sunrider may have the answer to their fates — and whether they face doom or redemption in the Force! As war turns Jedi against Jedi, who will survive — and who will be lost to history? Collecting STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI — DARK LORDS OF THE SITH #1-6, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI — THE SITH WAR #1-6, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI — REDEMPTION #1-5, and material from STAR WARS TALES #23 and DARK HORSE COMICS #7-9.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95188-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

GHOSTS OF THE PAST TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #15 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, BOB LAYTON, CRAIG ANDERSON, PETER DAVID, STAN LEE, LOUISE SIMONSON & DANNY FINGEROTH

Penciled by RON FRENZ, BOB LAYTON, PATY COCKRUM, SAL BUSCEMA, BOB MCLEOD, MARY WILSHIRE, GREG LAROCQUE & MIKE HARRIS

Cover by RON FRENZ

The Hobgoblin is back! The highflying villain is after Norman Osborn's journals — and he's targeted Mary Jane and the pregnant Liz Osborn! Plus: Mary Jane reveals the secrets of her childhood! The Scorpion attacks as J. Jonah Jameson ties the knot! Spidey battles the symbiotic alien costume in a senses-shattering showdown! The Kingpin strikes after the Beyonder turns a skyscraper to gold! Spidey faces the cosmic power of Firelord! The all-new Spider-Slayer attacks the person he believes to be Spider-Man: Mary Jane! And things get downright silly when Spidey must deal with Spider-Kid, Frog-Man and the Toad — and track a thief to…the suburbs! Featuring the return of Black Fox and Crusher Hogan, and the debuts of Silver Sable and Slyde! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #259-272, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #18-19, and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1 and #6.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95048-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE SECRET EMPIRE TPB

Volume #5 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART with MIKE FRIEDRICH, ROY THOMAS & TONY ISABELLA

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with ALAN WEISS

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Steve Englehart and Sal Buscema take Captain America and the Falcon on a journey through the madness and machinations of Doctor Faustus! The mind-bending Doctor has captured Sharon Carter, A.K.A. Agent 13 — but little does Cap know that Faustus also has Peggy Carter, Cap's long-lost love from World War II! Then, Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. conscript Cap into the fight against the Yellow Claw. But the real menace to mankind is subtly concealed: A Secret Empire moves behind the face of American power! Their goal is to frame and discredit Captain America, replacing him with their own "patriotic" icon. And only the combined efforts of Cap, the Falcon, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the X-Men can hope to topple them! It's a shocking saga that defined Captain America for the '70s! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #160-179.

416 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94873-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION:

A TOUCH OF TYPHOID TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #13 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by ANN NOCENTI, FABIAN NICIEZA & MIKE BARON

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., RON LIM, STEVE DITKO

& WHILCE PORTACIO

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

ON SALE JULY 2023

How do you solve a problem like Mary? That's Typhoid Mary, the lethally seductive assassin unleashed by the Kingpin in his campaign to break Matt Murdock. She's a "love-maker and a man-hater" with multiple personalities — including one to target Matt, and another with her sights set on Daredevil! Under attack from both sides, the champion of Hell's Kitchen may be powerless to resist! Then, DD dances with demons when Inferno rages in Manhattan, and his old life will be left in ashes. And everything goes to hell when the 'Devil locks horns with Mephisto! See both sides as Daredevil clashes with the Punisher, and meet the dark soul known as Blackheart! Will the Man Without Fear be left as a Man Without Hope? Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #253-270 and PUNISHER (1987) #10.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95049-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION:

CIRCLE OF BLOOD

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #2 in the Punisher Epic Collections

Written by STEVEN GRANT, JO DUFFY, MIKE BARON

& ANN NOCENTI

Penciled by MIKE ZECK, MIKE VOSBURG, KLAUS JANSON, DAVE ROSS, WHILCE PORTACIO, JOHN ROMITA JR.

& JORGE ZAFFINO

Cover by MIKE ZECK

ON SALE JUNE 2023

The Punisher goes solo! After years making life complicated for Spider-Man, Daredevil and more, the Marvel Universe's deadliest vigilante fires his way into his own series — beginning behind bars! Find out exactly who Frank Castle is as he makes his way back out of prison and renews his bloody war on crime! Gangsters, drug dealers and other lowlifes beware! These are the formative solo adventures that defined the world of the Punisher — establishing his alliance with Microchip, his rivalry with Jigsaw and more! From taking on terrorists to massacring the mob to attacking an assassin's guild, the Punisher's mission never ends — but when he crosses paths with the Man Without Fear, will their renewed grudge match turn deadly? Collecting PUNISHER (1986) #1-5, PUNISHER (1987) #1-10, DAREDEVIL (1964) #257 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: PUNISHER — ASSASSIN'S GUILD.

504 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95047-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: DEAD RECKONING TPB

Volume #4 in the Deadpool Epic Collections

Written by JOE KELLY & JAMES FELDER

Penciled by YANCEY LABAT, WALTER MCDANIEL, ANTHONY WILLIAMS, PETE WOODS & DAVID BREWER

Cover by WALTER MCDANIEL

Joe Kelly's classic storyline concludes! As the world-ending threat that LL&L has been preparing Deadpool to fight looms, Wade struggles with a crisis of conscience. Can he really be the Mithras, prophesied to save the world? Not to worry, because LL&L has a possible replacement all lined up: Captain America! The aftermath of this cosmic conflict leaves Deadpool more unstable than usual — but when a familiar woman from his past returns, everything Wade Wilson knows about himself will be called into question! Now he must brace for revelations, recriminations and a very personal final battle against his worst enemy, T-Ray! Plus: Therapy sessions with Dr. Bong! And Deadpool crosses swords with Batroc, Bullseye, Wolverine, the pint-sized assassin Widdle Wade and more! Collecting DEADPOOL (1997) #0 and #21-33, DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (1998) #1, and ENCYCLOPAEDIA DEADPOOLICA.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95182-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: TO THE BONE TPB

Volume #7 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

Written by LARRY HAMA, ANN NOCENTI, HOWARD CHAYKIN & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by TOMM COKER, ADAM KUBERT, IAN CHURCHILL, BOB MCLEOD, JOHN NADEAU, RON WAGNER, RON GARNEY, STEVE SKROCE, MARK TEXEIRA, JOHN ROYLE & SHAWN MCMANUS

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Adamantium no more! Magneto stripped the once-indestructible metal from Wolverine's bones, and his healing factor is almost gone. Is Logan dying on his feet? Either way, he's coming out fighting — with claws made of bone! Wolverine heads to Canada to see old friends — but Lady Deathstrike, Bloodscream, Cylla and Cyber are on his tail! Even with Alpha Flight and Excalibur's help, Logan is about to take a beating like never before! As his health worsens, Logan starts to put his affairs in order. But does he have enough gas left in the tank to rescue the X-Men from the alien Phalanx? Plus: Albert and Elsie-Dee unravel a time-spanning mystery! And Wolverine reunites with Ghost Rider, the Punisher and Nick Fury! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #76-86, CABLE (1993) #16, WOLVERINE: EVILUTION, WOLVERINE & NICK FURY: SCORPIO RISING and GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: THE DARK DESIGN.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95168-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: ASGARDIAN WARS TPB

Volume #3 in the New Mutants Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by STEVE LEIALOHA, MARY WILSHIRE, RICK LEONARDI, KEITH POLLARD, BUTCH GUICE, STEVE PURCELL, ARTHUR ADAMS & ALAN DAVIS

Cover by RICK LEONARDI

From Madripoor to Asgard! The New Mutants' search for Karma takes them to the lawless island, but will they be corrupted the same way she has? Then, when the Enchantress attacks, the New Mutants find themselves scattered across the Golden Realm of Asgard. Alone and out of their element, they must reunite in time to save Storm from Loki's clutches — and Dani Moonstar will be forever changed! Then, it's back to school with an unexpected new headmaster: Magneto! But with the New Mutants traumatized at the Beyonder's hands, can the recently reformed villain make enough of a connection to help his new charges? Plus: The threat of Legion, the menace of Mojo, Dani faces the specter of death, and the New Mutants get even! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #32-44 and ANNUAL #2, NEW MUTANTS SPECIAL EDITION #1, and X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #9.

512 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95162-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE

BY DONNY CATES TPB

Written by DONNY CATES & NICK SPENCER

Penciled by GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA,

NIKO HENRICHON, FRAZER IRVING, CHIP ZDARSKY, ROD REIS

& SZYMON KUDRANSKI

Cover by PHIL NOTO

ON SALE JULY 2023

Duplicity and Damnation! Evil is everywhere, and the world needs the Sorcerer Supreme more than ever. But the Sorcerer Supreme is now…Loki?! Say hello to the Master of the Mischief Arts! The Norse lord of lies has the cloak and spells, and he's even got Zelma Stanton as his assistant! So what happened to Stephen Strange? Down but not out, Strange may have one last play left in him — one that could shake the Marvel Universe to its core! But when Strange raises up Las Vegas from its destruction during Hydra's Secret Empire, he inadvertently hands the key to the city of sin to the embodiment of evil: Mephisto! It will take an unlikely assemblage of heroes from throughout the Marvel Universe to defeat Mephisto — but at what price? Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (2017) #381-390 and DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION #1-4.

360 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95006-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON,

ED BRUBAKER, MATT FRACTION, JONATHAN HICKMAN

& JEPH LOEB

Penciled by FRANK CHO, JOHN ROMITA JR.,

OLIVIER COIPEL, ADAM KUBERT & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

ON SALE JUNE 2023

Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Children of the Atom go to war in the ultimate super-hero showdown! The world-destroying Phoenix Force is back — and while the Avengers are intent on stopping it, Cyclops and his X-Men have other ideas. To Captain America, the Phoenix threatens doom. To Cyclops, it could mean salvation. Marvel's two greatest leaders wage war, with the Phoenix's chosen host — Hope Summers — caught in the middle. How far are both sides willing to go? The answer lies in a battle so big no one world could contain it — and a shocking ending that neither team could have seen coming! Marvel's top writers and artists present a spacefaring, world-changing epic — the culmination of a decade's worth of incredible event storytelling! Collecting AVENGERS VS. X-MEN #0-12 and material from POINT ONE #1.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95151-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 1 TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by CARMEN CARNERO & ANNAPAOLA MARTELLO

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Captain Marvel comes home! Carol Danvers has spent months in space protecting the planet, but now she's back on Earth. And New York City has never looked so good — until a powerful villain turns Manhattan's Roosevelt Island into an apocalyptic wasteland! Now, cut off from the rest of the world, Carol needs a new crew — including Spider-Woman, Hazmat and Echo — to kick-start a revolution! Then, Captain Marvel enlists in the War of the Realms! But when her Kree heritage is exposed to the world in dramatic fashion, Carol goes from beloved hero to Public Enemy No. 1! As a new hero steps into the limelight, Carol can't help but wonder: Does the world even need Captain Marvel anymore? Plus: Head into the future for Carol Danvers' final story! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #1-11 and CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95098-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE SAGA OF CAROL DANVERS TPB

Written by KELLY SUE DECONNICK, CHRISTOPHER SEBELA & MARGARET B. STOHL

Penciled by DEXTER SOY, EMMA RIOS, FILIPE ANDRADE, CARLOS PACHECO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE & MORE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Learn how Carol Danvers made the step up from Avenger to Earth's Mightiest Hero! At last, the ace pilot turned costumed powerhouse takes on the legendary mantle of Captain Marvel — and forges a new legacy! But although Carol has a bright future, she can't walk away from a challenge from her past. It's a firefight in the sky as the Banshee Squadron makes its debut! Then, what does Monica Rambeau, the former Captain Marvel, make of Carol's new moniker? And who, exactly, are the Carol Corps? Plus: Shocking secrets abound in Captain Marvel's definitive origin as she faces a painful family reunion — and her full connection to the alien Kree stands revealed! A deadly weapon has been unleashed, and Carol's sleepy coastal hometown won't know what hit it! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2012) #1-8 and #17, and THE LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #1-5.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95181-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE SAGA OF MONICA RAMBEAU TPB

Written by ROGER STERN, DAVID MICHELINIE, DWAYNE MCDUFFIE, DWIGHT COYE, GLENN HERDLING & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., SAL BUSCEMA, JOHN BUSCEMA, GREG LAROCQUE, MARK BRIGHT,

M.C. WYMAN & MORE

Cover by ROD REIS

Before Carol Danvers took the name Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau held the mantle! A police lieutenant with the remarkable power to transform into energy, Monica began as a reluctant super hero but soon rose through the ranks to become the Avengers' field leader! Now, witness Monica's debut, her earliest encounters with Spider-Man and the Avengers, and an interdimensional team-up with Thanos' brother, Starfox! Monica clashes with Powderkeg and the Sons of the Serpent in little-seen solo tales, but what prompts her to give up the name of Captain Marvel and evolve into the next phase of her heroic career? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #16; AVENGERS (1963) #227 and #279; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #142-143; CAPTAIN MARVEL (1989) #1; CAPTAIN MARVEL (1994) #1; AVENGERS UNPLUGGED #5; and material from SOLO AVENGERS #2, and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #42 and #57.

288 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95099-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL: GAME ON GN-TPB

Written by SAM MAGGS

Penciled by SWEENEY BOO & MARIO DEL PENNINO

Cover by SWEENEY BOO

All-action adventures of Captain

All-action adventures of Captain Marvel and friends! Carol Danvers' quiet night with BFF Jessica Drew (A.K.A. Spider-Woman) takes a cat-astrophic turn when Manhattan's bodegas are suddenly overrun by a host of angry felines! And not just any felines — Flerkens, the most terrifying kitty lookalikes in the entire universe! Then, Carol has been a fighter pilot, a cosmic hero and an Avenger, but now she faces her most difficult job yet: driving instructor to Nadia Van Dyne, the Unstoppable Wasp! And it becomes an even bigger task when A.I.M. uses Pym Particles to shrink Captain Marvel down to tiny size! Plus: Carol joins Ghost-Spider in battle with the Mad Thinker and the Awesome Android — and needs some help from the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl to take down a digital doppelganger! Collecting MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #1-6 and MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL (2021) #1-5.

240 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95115-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 4 — THE MASTER PLANNER GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & STEVE DITKO

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created an unabashed cultural phenomenon in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! Their dramatic blend of Peter Parker's everyday woes mixed with his web-slinging alter ego's exploits was something undeniably special. And after years of perfecting that formula, Lee and Ditko unleashed their Spider-Man masterpiece: the Master Planner saga! It's as perfect a Spider-Man story as you'll ever find, including one of the most iconic moments in Marvel history! Plus: Peter's first days on campus at Empire State University introduce you to Gwen Stacy, tease something strange afoot with Norman Osborn and feature villains from the colorful (Kraven the Hunter) to the crazed (J. Jonah Jameson)! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #29-38.

216 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94899-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 4 —

THE MASTER PLANNER GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

216 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94900-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER GN-TPB

Written by JASON LATOUR

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

The Marvel-Verse is full of danger for Spider-Gwen! What if Gwen Stacy was bitten by the radioactive spider, not Peter Parker? Find out on Earth-65! There, Gwen is the spectacularly misunderstood Spider-Woman — and she's wanted for Peter's death! And that's bad news, especially since Gwen's dad is a cop! When a Lizard-like menace runs amok, it brings back painful memories for Gwen — but will Captain America's mighty shield inflict new ones? Web-slinging doesn't leave much time for Gwen to play drums with her band, the Mary Janes — but when she does, they rock hard! And their rivals, Felicia Hardy and the Black Cats, are about to find out just how hard! Then, on Halloween, the Mary Janes share a night to remember — courtesy of Mysterio! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #2, SPIDER-GWEN (2015A) #5, and SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #1-2 and #13.

112 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95345-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: SPIDER-WOMAN GN-TPB

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, STEVEN GRANT, MARK GRUENWALD, KELLY SUE DECONNICK & JEN VAN METER

Penciled by CARMINE INFANTINO, FRANK SPRINGER & BARRY KITSON

Cover by JOE SINNOTT

To know her is to fear her — and to love her! Spider-Woman is one of the most captivating heroes in all the Marvel-Verse — and definitely one of the best dressed! Jessica Drew finalizes her iconic costume, pits her venom blasts against a criminal pair's deadly lasers and beguiles S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jerry Hunt! And when Spider-Woman meets Spider-Man, she accuses him of imitating her! But has Peter Parker arrived in Los Angeles just as Jessica has turned to a life of crime? Then, monster madness unites Jess with the Hulk! And finally, prepare for a Spider-Woman's eye view of a cosmic event! As the Avengers head into space to confront the unstoppable Builder fleet, Jessica will show exactly why she is one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (1978) #1 and #20, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #97, and AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (2012) #18-19.

104 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95203-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MAY 2023 POSTERS – ON-SALE 05/03/23!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 03/20/23!

AVENGERS #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-04121

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-04221

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-04321

GROOT #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-04421

FOC 03/20/23, ON-SALE 04/26/23

MIGHTY MARVEL BACKLIST [BUNDLES OF 25]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 04/24/23, ON-SALE 07/05/23

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JULY 2023 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JULY 2023 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 04/24/23, ON-SALE 06/07/23

MARVEL UNIVERSE JUNE POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE JUNE POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE JUNE POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE JUNE POSTER D

FOC 04/10/23, ON-SALE 06/07/23

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 04/03/23, ON-SALE 05/03/23

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #49

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #1

DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN #1

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

GROOT #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN #11

JOE FIXIT #5

MOON KNIGHT #23

SCARLET WITCH #5

SPIDER-MAN #8

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #1

STAR WARS #34

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – LANDO #1

STAR WARS: YODA #7

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1

FOC 04/10/23, ON-SALE 05/10/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3

DAREDEVIL #11

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #1

GHOST RIDER #14

I AM IRON MAN #3

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #6

PLANET OF THE APES #2

ROGUE & GAMBIT #3

SILK #1

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #34

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9

WOLVERINE #33

X-MEN RED #11

FOC 04/17/23, ON-SALE 05/17/23

AVENGERS #1

AVENGERS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #12

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2

HULK ANNUAL #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

PREDATOR #3

RED GOBLIN #4

SHE-HULK #13

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #34

VENOM #19

X-FORCE #40

X-MEN #22

FOC 04/24/23, ON-SALE 05/24/23

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #4

DAREDEVIL & ECHO #1

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2

FURY #1

HALLOWS' EVE #3

HELLCAT #3

IRON MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #3

PUNISHER #12

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

STORM #1

THE X-CELLENT #3

THOR #34

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #2

FOC 05/01/23, ON-SALE 05/31/23

ALIEN #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26

AVENGERS: BEYOND #3

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #13

CARNAGE #13

CLOBBERIN' TIME #3

DEADPOOL #7

DOCTOR STRANGE #3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #7

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #32

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #4

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #3

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #3

COLLECTIONS

FOC 04/03/23

BLACK PANTHER BY JOHN RIDLEY VOL. 3:

ALL THIS AND THE WORLD, TOO TPB (ON SALE 06/14/23)

CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES! OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS COVER

[NEW PRINTING]

CAPTAIN AMERICA LIVES! OMNIBUS HC CASSADAY COVER

[NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY]

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE TRIAL OF CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC

MARKO DJURDJEVIC COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 09/13/23)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE TRIAL OF CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC

MCNIVEN COVER [NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/13/23)

CAPTAIN MARVEL: GAME ON GN-TPB (ON SALE 06/14/23)

CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE SAGA OF MONICA RAMBEAU TPB

(ON SALE 06/14/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 HC

[REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 09/13/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2 HC

VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/13/23)

MURDERWORLD TPB (ON SALE 06/14/23)

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: CIRCLE OF BLOOD TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/14/23)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/13/23)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

MCNIVEN COVER (ON SALE 09/13/23)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC DAVIS COVER

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 09/13/23)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER

[NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/13/23)

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 5 TPB (ON SALE 06/14/23)

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: TO THE BONE TPB

(ON SALE 06/14/23)

FOC 04/10/23

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH VOL. 2 –

PAX MOHANNDA TPB (ON SALE 06/21/23)

DEADPOOL BY ALYSSA WONG VOL. 1 TPB (ON SALE 06/21/23)

GOLD GOBLIN TPB (ON SALE 06/21/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 22 HC

(ON SALE 09/20/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 22 HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/20/23)

MARVEL STUDIOS' MOON KNIGHT: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

(ON SALE 09/20/23)

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: ASGARDIAN WARS TPB

(ON SALE 06/21/23)

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ARTGERM COVER

(ON SALE 09/20/23)

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SIMONSON COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/20/23)

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER TPB (ON SALE 06/21/23)

SECRET INVASION: MISSION EARTH TPB (ON SALE 06/21/23)

SINS OF SINISTER HC (ON SALE 09/20/23)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 09/20/23)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC NEAL ADAMS COVER

[NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/20/23)

FOC 04/17/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: GHOSTS OF THE

PAST TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/28/23)

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/28/23)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE SECRET EMPIRE TPB

(ON SALE 06/28/23)

CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE SAGA OF CAROL DANVERS TPB

(ON SALE 06/28/23)

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT TPB (ON SALE 06/28/23)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 6 – RETURN OF

THE HANDMAIDENS TPB (ON SALE 06/28/23)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE TPB

(ON SALE 06/28/23)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC BUCKLER COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/27/23)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC KANE COVER

(ON SALE 09/27/23)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 11 TPB (ON SALE 06/28/23)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BAGLEY 100TH

ISSUE COVER (ON SALE 09/27/23)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BAGLEY

CARNAGE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/27/23)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BAGLEY

MOON KNIGHT COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/27/23)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

(ON SALE 09/27/23)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ANDY KUBERT COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/27/23)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC TEXEIRA COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/27/23)

FOC 04/24/23

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 1 TPB

(ON SALE 07/05/23)

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: DEAD RECKONING TPB

(ON SALE 07/05/23)

MARVEL STUDIOS' WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: THE ART OF THE

SPECIAL HC (ON SALE 10/04/23)

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS RETURNS HC INHYUK LEE COVER

(ON SALE 10/04/23)

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS RETURNS HC LAND COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 10/04/23)

MARVEL-VERSE: SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER GN-TPB

(ON SALE 07/05/23)

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE TPB (ON SALE 07/05/23)

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC COIPEL COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/04/23)

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DAUTERMAN COVER

(ON SALE 10/04/23)

THOR: THE LEGACY OF THANOS TPB (ON SALE 07/05/23)

UNFORGIVEN TPB (ON SALE 07/05/23)

WASP: SMALL WORLDS TPB (ON SALE 07/05/23)

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS HC BYRNE FIRST ISSUE

COVER (ON SALE 10/04/23)

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS HC BYRNE PINUP COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/04/23)

FOC 05/01/23

ALPHA FLIGHT BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC BYRNE FIRST

ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 10/11/23)

ALPHA FLIGHT BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC BYRNE MARVEL AGE

COVER [NEW PRINTING] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/11/23)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/11/23)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

GLEASON COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/11/23)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

OTTLEY COVER (ON SALE 10/11/23)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: A TOUCH OF TYPHOID TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 07/12/23)

DOCTOR STRANGE BY DONNY CATES TPB (ON SALE 07/12/23)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY RYAN NORTH VOL. 1: WHATEVER HAPPENED

TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR TPB (ON SALE 07/12/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2 HC

[REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 10/11/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2 HC VARIANT

[REMASTERWORKS] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/11/23)

MARVEL-VERSE: SPIDER-WOMAN GN-TPB (ON SALE 07/12/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 4 – THE MASTER PLANNER GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 07/12/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 4 – THE MASTER PLANNER GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

(ON SALE 07/12/23)

SPIDEY: FRESHMAN YEAR TPB (ON SALE 07/12/23)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: TALES OF THE JEDI

VOL. 3 TPB (ON SALE 07/12/23)