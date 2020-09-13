Marvel Comics Has 9 Exclusive Retailer Variants For November

Before the shutdown, Marvel Comics was soliciting for retailers to order exclusive retailer covers for a bunch of upcoming comics. They were all pretty much abandoned, and no more have been seen for quite some time. Now for November, as in October, Marvel appears to be bringing them back, full speed ahead.

To get a retailer exclusive cover from Marvel or DC, shops, shows or creators have to order a minimum of 3000 copies, with subsequent variants at 1500 and 1000. They pay full wholesale price, plus the cost of the artist – unless they are the artist themselves. Because artists studios have also bought the publication of their own images on an official branded and licensed comic book and then have sold them on as prized collectables for ten to twenty times the price it cost them. For comic book stores, these can also be sold for premium prices or used for promotional purposes as they often have the name of the store somewhere on the comic book and can be used to draw in a new audience. Or, if nothing else, attract custom from collectors around the world, as that one store is the only place that this exclusive cover can be found. Marvel tends to offer more retailer exclusive opportunities than other publishers, but tend to get fewer people taking advantage of them as a result.

Here are nine that Marvel is lining up for October, beginning with Eternals #1 which – like the movie – looks like it is now being called Eternals, not The Eternals. Here's the list as well as when retailers have to set their orders for, if they want to qualify.

ETERNALS #1 (Order by 10/2)

THOR #9 (Order by 9/25)

U.S. AGENT #1 (Order by 9/25)

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (Order by 9/25)

TASKMASTER #1 (Order by 10/2)

VENOM #30 (Order by 10/2)

CAPTAIN AMERICA #25 (Order by 10/9)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1 (Order by 10/9)

X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1 (Order by 10/16)