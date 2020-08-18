Marvel Comics Reschedule Power Pack Launch For November, Officially

One month ago to the day, Bleeding Cool informed you that the solicited-then-delayed Power Pack series by Ryan North and Nico Leon would be returning in November – seven months after it was originally scheduled. Today Marvel Comics made that official.

POWER PACK #1 (of 5)

RYAN NORTH (W) • NICO LEON (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY NICO LEON

VARIANT COVER BY EDUARD PETROVICH Power Pack is back! Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex Power have been super-heroing since they were learning to tie their own shoes. It's been ages since they fought side by side as a family, but a special occasion — and an old grudge — is about to put the gang back together. There's just one teeny tiny hiccup: a brand–new law restricting underage super heroes! But surely, if the fate of all New York City is at stake, the powers that be will make an exception? Keep your fingers crossed as the Power siblings fight for their right to save the world!

And here's a look at some of the artwork shown off then.