Marvel Comics Solicits For April 2021, 22 Titles Frankensteined

Marvel Comics will be releasing their full April 2021 solicitations today or tomorrow. But we can also have a runaround everything they have announced so far. From Venom #200 to a bevvy of Omnibuses, here's a glimpse of the highlights of what will be revealed by Marvel later today.

VENOM #200

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by RYAN STEGMAN & MORE

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The landmark issue will pick up after the events of KING IN BLACK. Over the years, Cates and Stegman have torn Eddie Brock's life asunder while introducing new villains and uncovering long-hidden mysteries about the nature of symbiote. Throughout their run, they've explored Venom's very nature as a Marvel hero. This issue will reveal what Venom's future holds. But in Knull's wake, what even remains of Marvel's Lethal Protector?

THE MARVELS #1 (MAR200959)

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Art by YILDIRAY CINAR

Cover by ALEX ROSS

The previously announced series will be one of the most sprawling series ever to hit the Marvel Universe, telling stories that span the decades and range from epic adventure to intense human drama, from the street-level to the cosmic, starring literally anyone from Marvel's very first heroes to never-before-seen superstars of tomorrow. The Marvels and Astro City writer will be joined by artist Yildiray Cinar (X-Men, Iron Man) and the series will feature iconic covers by legendary artist Alex Ross. THE MARVELS will feature Captain America, Spider-Man, the Punisher, the Human Torch, Storm, the Black Cat, the Golden Age Vision, Aero, Iron Man and Thor, and the startling introduction of two brand-new characters. Plus: Who (or what) is KSHOOM?



WAY OF X #1

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Mutantkind has built a new Eden… but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts…Only one mutant senses the looming shadows. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only Nightcrawler can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he – and the curious crew he assembles(including fan-favorites Dr. Nemesis, Pixie and Blink) – can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live. This is the WAY OF X.

DARKHAWK: HEART OF THE HAWK #1

Written by DANNY FINGEROTH, DAN ABNETT & KYLE HIGGINS

Art by MIKE MANLEY, ANDREA DI VITO & MORE!

Cover by INHYUK LEE

When teenager Chris Powell discovered a mysterious amulet, he was transformed into the armored spacefaring hero known as Darkhawk. Now, Danny Fingeroth and Mike Manley reunite to revisit the beginning of Darkhawk's saga. Next up, writer Dan Abnett, known for penning Darkhawk's years as a cosmic adventurer during his "War of Kings" epic, returns to Marvel Comics with a thrilling story, featuring art by Andrea Di Vito (Annihilation). Finally, Kyle Higgins (Rise of Ultraman) sets the stage for Darkhawk's future adventures.



BLACK PANTHER #25

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES

Art by DANIEL ACUÑA & BRIAN STELFREEZE

COVER by DANIEL ACUÑA

Final Issue Variant Cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

Variant Cover by SAM SPRATT

The end of Ta-Nehisi Coates' redefining work on Black Panther. Featuring art by Daniel Acuña and an epilogue drawn by Brian Stelfreeze, the previously announced issue will bring fans the triumphant end to the acclaimed "Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda" storyline Throughout his run, Coates has taken the Black Panther to hell and back and expanded Wakanda into the distant stars. In his final issue, he'll bring T'Challa full circle, back to the home he left behind…and the crown he has never fully accepted. The journey will conclude, but the legend remains

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #1 (of 4)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Colours by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Peter Parker once put on an alien suit that nearly destroyed his life – but what if he'd never taken it off? Ignoring every warning, Spidey embraces the dark symbiote! Haunted by terrible nightmares and exhausted by an endless barrage of bad guys, Peter can't seem to catch a break these days. So when the Hobgoblin attacks, he finds a hero at the end of his rope…and vulnerable to new dark impulses. Spider-Man is about to change his rules – but is it truly Peter who is in charge?



CHAMPIONS #6

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by TONI INFANTE

The Champions tried fighting fair. Now it's time to fight dirty. A sinister corporation is cheating the system to try to keep Kamala's Law on the books, so the Champions infiltrate the company to take it down from the inside. But the company's wildly popular self-help app is already turning public perception against teen super heroes. Can the Champions wage war on a trend? And how dirty will their hands get before it's over?



SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ALBERTO FOCHE

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Man–Thing's supernatural abilities have been pirated thanks to the new Marvel villain, Harrower, a zealot intent on clearing humanity off the board so a new species can get a shot at the top. The world burns and fear is the accelerant! Meanwhile, Spider–Man races across New York desperate to avert disaster and find the one man that just might be able to get through to Man–Thing…his former colleague Curt Connors, A.K.A. The Lizard! But deep within the Man–Thing's psyche, it's Spider–Man that discovers something he never expected: a devilish secret, and a doctor seeking redemption.



MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Wraparound Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

After months of buildup, the Clone Saga will be the culmination of many of the ongoing story threads that have been haunting Miles since the very beginning of Ahmed's run. Readers will finally see the full extent of the Assessor's meddling as his clone creations run rampant through Brooklyn. Designed by superstar artist and Marvel Stormbreaker Carmen Carnero, prepare to meet three distinct Miles clones, each one destined to turn Miles' super hero career upside down.



SPIDER-WOMAN #11

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Art by PERE PÈREZ

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON



X-MEN LEGENDS #3

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON

Art and Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Starring the original X–Men now defending the world as the mutant team X-Factor, X–MEN LEGENDS #3 will take place just before X-Factor #43. Having defeated Apocalypse, X-Factor now uses his mysterious sentient spaceship Ship as their base of operations. But when Ship begins to malfunction, they'll realize Apocalypse's true plans are just beginning to unfold. Don't miss a rematch decades-in-the-making when the full breadth of this iconic villain's original motives are finally revealed!

August 1961 Omnibus

Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #73-74; KATHY #13; LIFE WITH MILLIE #13; PATSY WALKER #97; AMAZING ADVENTURES #6; FANTASTIC FOUR #1; KID COLT, OUTLAW #101; LINDA CARTER, STUDENT NURSE #2; MILLIE THE MODEL #105; STRANGE TALES #90; TALES OF SUSPENSE #23; TALES TO ASTONISH #25; GUNSMOKE WESTERN #67; LOVE ROMANCES #96; TEEN-AGE ROMANCE #84; AMAZING ADULT FANTASY #7; PATSY AND HEDY #79 and RAWHIDE KID #25

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2.

A rogue scientist's genetic experiments create a horrific new alien king! A ragtag unit of Colonial Marines battles a xenomorph infestation on a space station — and the survivors face a pack of bizarre hybrids! An investigator must solve a murder on a deep-space alien-research station! But what dread music will a deranged composer make with an alien's screams? And can a synthetic xenomorph rebel against its sadistic creator? Plus: Flash back to an alien attack in the 1950s! And witness the fate of England as aliens overrun the Earth! This rare collection includes: ALIENS: ROGUE #1-4, ALIENS: COLONIAL MARINES #1-10, ALIENS: LABYRINTH #1-4, ALIENS: SALVATION, ALIENS: MUSIC OF THE SPEARS #1-4 and ALIENS: STRONGHOLD #1-4 — plus material from DARK HORSE COMICS #3-5, #11-13 and #15-19; PREVIEWS (1993) #1-12; PREVIEWS (1994) #1; and ALIENS MAGAZINE (1992) #9-20.

Written by IAN EDGINTON, CHRIS WARNER, KELLEY PUCKETT, PAUL GUINAN, DAN JOLLEY, JIM WOODRING, DAVE GIBBONS, CHET WILLIAMSON, JOHN ARCUDI, SARAH BYAM, JOHN BYRNE, PETER MILLIGAN, MICHAEL COOK & MORE

Art by WILL SIMPSON, PAUL GUINAN, TONY ATKINS, ALLEN NUNIS, JOHN NADEAU, KILIAN PLUNKETT,

MIKE MIGNOLA, TIM HAMILTON, DOUG MAHNKE, DAVID ROACH, MARK A. NELSON, PAUL MENDOZA, JOHN BYRNE, PAUL JOHNSON & CHRISTIAN GORNY

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Direct Market Exclusive Cover by PAUL MENDOZA

LOKI OMNIBUS VOL.1 HC BROOKS COVER

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER & ROBERT BERNSTEIN PENCILED BY JACK KIRBY, JOE SINNOTT, STEVE DITKO, MARIE SEVERIN, JOHN BUSCEMA & NEAL ADAMS COVERS BY MARK BROOKS & JACK KIRBY Celebrate the God of Mischief's classic villainy in a volume full of diabolical deceit! Featuring every Loki appearance from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby 's legendary era of THOR — and more — it's a volume full of brotherly rivalry, deadly plots and wicked magic! Across the ages, LokiS tricks on Thor are a treat to read as he wreaks havoc on Asgard and Midgard — banishing Jane Foster to Limbortrading spells with Doctor Strange and masterminding a Thor/Silver Surfer battle—and of course, causing the Avengers to first assemble! Bring on the wiliest bad guy of all! Collecting AVENGERS 0963) *1; JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1452)*111,*113 and *115-123; and THOR (1966) 0153-157. *167, 4173, 01151 77. *179-181 and ANNUAL *2 — plus material from JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) 085, 488, *91-92. *94, 497, 0100.104, 0107-108,010, 0112, 0114 and 0124-125; THOR 096610126-129, 0142 and 0147-152 STRANGE TALES )19511*123; TALES TO ASTONISH (1959111101; and SILVER SURFER 11968) *4. 1008 PGS./AII Ages …S125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-93063-9 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CLOAK AND DAGGER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC LEONARDI COVER

WRITTEN BY BILL MANTLO, PETER B. GILLIS,TERRY AUSTIN, STEVE GERBER &TERRY KAVANAGH PENCILED BY LARRY STROMAN, BRET BLEVINS, LARRY ALEXANDER,TERRY SHOEMAKER, DAN LAWLIS, WHILCE PORTACIO, JUNE BRIGMAN, ERIK LARSEN, MIKE VOSBURG, RICK LEONARDI, DAVE ROSS & CHRIS IVY COVERS BY RICK LEONARDI & LARRY STROMAN As Cloak discovers the hideous secret of his hunger for light, Nightmare seeks to use him to destroy Doctor Strange! Elsewhere. the horrific Mr. Jip unleashes his minions. Day and Night! Cloak and Dagger face the Punisher and Mayhem. But when Tandy is corrupted, can X-Factor help save her sour Then, Dagger deals with the loss of her sight and the apparent death of her crimefighting partner — while the villainous Ecstasy wears Cloak's cloak! But rumors of Ty's death have been greatly exaggerated! Plus: Doctor Doom! Acts of Vengeance! Inferno! And Spider-Man and Ghost Rider join Cloak and Dagger for a final fight against Mephisto! Collecting MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL CLOAK AND DAGGER — PREDATOR AND PREY, STRANGE TALES {1987147, MUTANT MISADVENTURES OF CLOAK AND DAGGER 41-13, CLOAK AND DAGGER (1990) 414-19, and material from STRANGE TALES (1987) 03-6 and 4819. 800 PGS./RatedT+ …6100.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-93067-7 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE AUGUST 2021

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC STROMAN COVER

WRITTEN BY PETER DAVID, SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA & MORE PENCILED BY LARRY STROMAN, DALE KEOWN, JAE LEE, JOE QUESADA, KIRK JARVINEN, JIM FERN, RURIKTYLER, MARK PACELLA, CHRIS BATISTA, BUZZ, JAN DUURSEMA,TERRY SHOEMAKER & MORE COVERS BY LARRY STROMAN & JOE QUESADA Peter David's first, transformative X-FACTOR run in one volume! Havok, Polaris, Quicksilver, Multiple Man, Wollsbane and Strong Guy are the all-new, all-different X-Factor! Sanctioned by the U.S. government to protect humans from mutants — and vice versa — they take on threats including Mister Sinister and his Nasty Boys, the Mutant Liberation Front. and…the Incredible Hulk?! But their most challenging encounter is on the couch of super hero psychiatrist Doc Samson! Whether it's battling the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in the shadow of Genosha or clashing with X-Force during the X-Cutioner's Song saga, this unlikely band of heroes has team chemistry like nothing you've ever seen — and a unique style of humor that makes this series a true classic! Col-lecting X-FACTOR 11986) #55, #70-92 and ANNUAL e7-8; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #390.392; and material from X-FACTOR ANNUAL e5-6 and NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL 4. 848 PGS./RatedT _5100.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-93065-3 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Then the Michelinie/McFarlane Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus third printing

Death Of Captain America Omnibus new printing

Fantastic Four Omnibus Vol 3 (New Printing)

CLASSIC WHAT IF OMNIBUS collecting What If #1-15 and #17 to #22

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 HC

WRITTEN BY GERRY DUGGAN PENCILED BY MATTED LOLLI, MICHELE BANDINI, LUCAS WERNECK, MARIO DEL PENNINO & STEFANO CASELLI COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN ON SALE AUGUST 2021 Ahoy, muties — the X-Men sail at dawn! A glorious new mutant era has begun on Krakoa, but some nations are preventing mutants from escaping to their promised homeland. Which is where Captain Kate Pryde and her seafaring allies come in! Funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company. Kate and her crew of Storm, Pyre. Bishop and Iceman sail the seven seas as the Marauders, rescuing mutants in need! But the real cutthroats are back home in the Hellfire Club's Inner Circle, where Sebastian Shaw has recruited a new Black Bishop to aid in his machinations against the Club's two queens. A life on the ocean waves involves clashes with the anti mutant Verendi, the size-changing pest Yellowjacket and more! But when tragedy strikes the Marauders, Krakoa will be left reeling from an unthinkable — and perhaps insurmountable death! Collecting MARAUDERS *1-12. 336 PGS./Ratcd T+ …$34.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92975-6 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR BY TIM HOWARD VOL. 1 HC

WRITTEN BY TINI HOWARD PENCILED BY MARCUS TO & WILTON SANTOS COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR ON SALE AUGUST 2021 Forging a new dawn! A fresh era begins for mutantkind — and for Betsy Braddock! When a portal opens between the X-Men's new home, Krakoa, and the mystical Otherworld, magic and science collide — and Betsy stands transformed into the now Captain Britain! And sire's bawd by allies Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, flitter…and Apocalypse' But what happens when mutantkind's rise threatens Morgan Le Fay's reign? And whose side will this new Excalibur take in the Otherworld war? Rogue faces an uncertain fate, Apocalypse performs a ritual and a throne of power changes hands! Plus: Excalihur faces an old foe — only this time they are the hunters, and the Wanvolves are the game! Betsy is torn between Otherworld, Britain and Krakoa — and Apocalypse forges ahead toward his mysterious ultimate goal! The stage is set for X OF SWORDS! Collecting EXCALIBURI2019181-12 336 PGS./Rated …$34.99 ISBNV 978.1-302-92970-1 Trim size: 7.114 x 10.7/8