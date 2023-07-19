Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: rainbow rowell, she-hulk

Marvel Confirms New She-Hulk Series To Launch In October

Marvel confirms Sensational She-Hulk will launch as a new series in October. With She-Hulk writer Rainbow Rowell returning to Jennifer Walters.

Marvel has confirmed that Sensational She-Hulk will launch as a new series in October. With She-Hulk writer Rainbow Rowell returning to the character of Jennifer Walters with artist Andrés Genolet. And reclaiing the titles "Sensational" first introduced to the series by John Byrne in the eighties. Rowell states;

"That word makes me think of the original SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK from artist/writer John Byrne. It's a vibe, really: gorgeous art, gorgeous Jen, jokes, a feeling that anything can happen, and a focus on a Jen as a person, a woman. We were definitely inspired by that run in our previous issues, and we're leaning in even more with the new book. I want it to feel really smooth and buoyant, an ongoing celebration of Jen as a character… I think she's feeling a little bit more stable, a little more confident. More ready to take on the world. In our first 15 issues, we watched Jen put her personal life together, and we met the important people in her life. We watched her fall in love with Jack and work a few things out. Now all those pieces are in place, so we can just have fun with it. We can hit the ground running."

"She-Hulk is a great book to write because Jen knows literally everyone in the Marvel universe—we've got sixty years of comics as our oyster. We really wanted to give Jen her own consistent supporting cast, so all the regulars will back for the new book. Jack, Patsy, the Punch Club… And we'll keep bringing in fun guest stars. I'm especially excited to give Mallory and Awesome Andy more attention. And Titania and Volcana. One of our goals for the book was to show Jen in love. As a character, she's always sought out romance, sex and companionship—but those relationships haven't always played out on the page. We wanted to foreground and make space for it. I think the romance is an even better fit for "Sensational" She-Hulk. It's in the spirit of giving Jen the biggest and richest life possible. (And the best outfits and hair.)"

"Scoundrel. That rascal. He came on the scene because we wanted to give Jen a romantic option who's everything Jack isn't: confident, quick on his feet, touchy. Jack and Jen are still in a place where they can't touch, but Scoundrel and Jen can spar for days without either of them getting hurt. Who can say what the future holds for Scoundrel? You can't keep a good (terrible) man down… We'll meet a few people again who Jen had hoped were behind her—and one that Jack had assumed was behind him. And then we'll see Jen trying to work through tough situations with people who can't help but get in her way, even if they don't mean to. (Life, as always, is the fiercest antagonist.)"

"This was the first time I've written a book focused on a single character and not an ensemble. That's a different rhythm—you have to bring the world to the character. And each artist that I work with has a different way of working, so every new collaboration is a new rhythm. I also got more practice with cameos and guest stars. The RUNAWAYS, my previous book, weren't integrated into the Marvel world the same way that She-Hulk is. I think I'm most excited for people to see Andrés Genolet's art. He came on the book on #11, and every issue is just better and better. (I don't think Jack of Hearts has ever looked this good.) I'm also excited for people to see what Jack has been working on for the last few issues. His secret project. And then, with SENSATIONAL, I'm excited for our current readers to find out we're coming back (the party isn't over!) and for new readers to see what a good time this book is."



SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by JEN BARTEL

On Sale 10/18

