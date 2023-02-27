Marvel Delays Captain Marvel Comics After The Marvels Movie is Delayed As a result of the shifting schedule of The Marvels movie, Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel comics are being delayed.

Marvel Comics had a big summer plan for publishing Captain Marvel and Captain Marvel-related comic books this summer, starring Carol Danvers, Genis-Vell and Monica Rambeau versions of the character, and Kamala Khan's Ms Marvel. But as a result of the shifting schedule of The Marvels movie, from the 8th of July to the 10th of November, comic book releases have also shifted. A number of regular comic books that hadn't even been announced have been shifted.

While we don;t know which regular comic books have changed their schedule, we do know some of the collected versions of the comic that usually have to be scheduled with the bookstore trade further than advance than the comic book store.

And in an unrelated matter, Marauders By Steve Orlando Vol 2 has had its orders cancelled and will bebresolicited in the May Marvel Previews for August sale.

The Marvels is the planned sequel to the Captain Marvel movie, and a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. It stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.