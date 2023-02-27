Marvel Delays Captain Marvel Comics After The Marvels Movie is Delayed
As a result of the shifting schedule of The Marvels movie, Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel comics are being delayed.
Marvel Comics had a big summer plan for publishing Captain Marvel and Captain Marvel-related comic books this summer, starring Carol Danvers, Genis-Vell and Monica Rambeau versions of the character, and Kamala Khan's Ms Marvel. But as a result of the shifting schedule of The Marvels movie, from the 8th of July to the 10th of November, comic book releases have also shifted. A number of regular comic books that hadn't even been announced have been shifted.
While we don;t know which regular comic books have changed their schedule, we do know some of the collected versions of the comic that usually have to be scheduled with the bookstore trade further than advance than the comic book store.
- Captain Marvel: Genis-Vell By Peter David Omnibus shifts from the 7th of June to the 4th of October 2023.
- Marvel-Verse: Monica Rambeau – Photon has shifted from the 7th of June to the 20th of September.
- Captain Marvel: Game On has shifted from the 14th of June to the 23rd of August.
- Captain Marvel: The Saga Of Monica Rambeau has shifted from the 14th of June to the 13th of September.
- Captain Marvel: The Saga Of Carol Danvers has shifted from the 28th of June to the 27th of September.
- Captain Marvel By Kelly Thompson Vol. 1 Omnibus has shifted from the 5th of June to the 6th of September.
- Monica Rambeau – Photon has shifted from the 27th of July to the 27th of September.
And in an unrelated matter, Marauders By Steve Orlando Vol 2 has had its orders cancelled and will bebresolicited in the May Marvel Previews for August sale.
The Marvels is the planned sequel to the Captain Marvel movie, and a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. It stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.