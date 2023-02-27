Marvel Delays Captain Marvel Comics After The Marvels Movie is Delayed

As a result of the shifting schedule of The Marvels movie, Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel comics are being delayed.

Published
by
|
Comments

Marvel Comics had a big summer plan for publishing Captain Marvel and Captain Marvel-related comic books this summer, starring Carol Danvers, Genis-Vell and Monica Rambeau versions of the character, and Kamala Khan's Ms Marvel. But as a result of the shifting schedule of The Marvels movie, from the 8th of July to the 10th of November, comic book releases have also shifted. A number of regular comic books that hadn't even been announced have been shifted.

While we don;t know which regular comic books have changed their schedule, we do know some of the collected versions of the comic that usually have to be scheduled with the bookstore trade further than advance than the comic book store.

Marvel Delays Captain Marvel Comics After The Marvels Movie is Delayed
Captain Marvel By Kelly Thompson Vol. 1 Omnibus

And in an unrelated matter, Marauders By Steve Orlando Vol 2 has had its orders cancelled and will bebresolicited in the May Marvel Previews for August sale.

The Marvels is the planned sequel to the Captain Marvel movie, and a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. It stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.