Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fcbd, XVX

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day First Look- Ultimate Incursion & XVX

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day First Look at Ultimate Inversion and XVX, with Spidey, Star Wars, FF, X-Men, Ultimates, Marvel Voices, Ironheart

Article Summary Marvel's Free Comic Book Day reveals fresh tales from Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man.

Get a sneak peek at the Ultimate Universe with the exciting new event "Ultimate Incursion."

Star Wars returns with Jedi adventures and hidden links to Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

Discover Ironheart's nod to Black innovation and highlights from Marvel's Voices series.

Free Comic Book Day on the 3rd of May sees Marvel Comics dropping five free titles, and they are previewing what's coming, with new eras of Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man, a prelude to the upcoming X-Men event, XVX, and a glimpse at the very first event set in the new Ultimate Universe, Ultimate Incursion, as Miles Morales meets The Maker again. For the second year in a row, Marvel also proudly presents a Star Wars Free Comic Book Day title which explores what's to come in the galaxy far, far away. Creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities are spotlighted in a special Free Comic Book edition of Marvel's Voices. And what Marvel sees as the perfect first comic book for the young ones in your life with an all-new Free Comic Book Day: Spidey & His Amazing Friends.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky

Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We're simply too good to you!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar

Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: STAR WARS #1

Written by Alex Segura, Charles Soule & Marc Guggenheim

Art by Phil Noto, Luke Ross, Stefano Raffaele & Madibek Musabekov

CELEBRATING THE NEW ERA OF STAR WARS COMICS!

LUKE SKYWALKER finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN & TENSU RUN are on the hunt for the villainous CORLIS RATH! Who is the mysterious VANEE and what is his connection to DARTH VADER & KYLO REN?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRONHEART/MARVEL'S VOICES #1

Written by Justina Ireland & More

Art by Julian Shaw & More

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING IRONHEART!

Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago's past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny's star-studded wedding issue, Patriot's explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRON MAN & HIS AWESOME FRIENDS/SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

SWING INTO THIS YEAR'S FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL WITH

NEW AND FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM TWO DISNEY JR. SHOWS!

FIRST, ARMOR UP with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show! Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone's favorite heroes from Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends! There's no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!