Marvel In 2025: XVX… X-Men Vs X-Men And The 3K Gene Bomb

Marvel In 2025: XVX... X-Men Vs X-Men and the 3K Gene Bomb... there's all sorts of stuff coming in the year ahead.

Remember AVX? Avengers Vs X-Men? Well, in 2025, we will get getting XVX, X-Men Versus X-Men. That's the latest word that Bleeding Cool has got about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide. As a result, we are already starting to roll out a few articles. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up. Whatever XVX is, one might expect it to dominate sales when it drops, everyone likes it when the mutants fight among themselves, right?

And we will also be getting the 3K Gene Bomb. In the current X-Men: From The Ashes comic books, 3K is a group led by Cassandra Nova with the goal of preparing a crucible which a new world will be born. They have also turned adult humans into mutants, including Ben Liu. One might expect that a 3K Gene Bomb will turn all of humanity into mutants. Or, at least, that could be their aim.

Cassandra Nova told us she was making new mutants from old humans, "constructing a magnum opus, preparing a crucible from which a whole new world will be born."

Will that be the 3K Gene Bomb?

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

