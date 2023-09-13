Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: eddie brock, Flexo, Flexo The Rubber Man

Marvel Makes Eddie Brock Responsible For Much Of World War II in 1942

Today's Venom #25 sees a twisty-turny trip across time that may, to some extent, explain the appearance of Flexo The Rubber Man.

Today's Venom #25 sees a twisty-turny trip across time that may, to some extent, explain the appearance of Flexo The Rubber Man as a proto-symbiote and what his issue with Donny Brock's Venom may be. Could bit be an understandable mixed-up identity? As we find Flexo The Rubber Man, previously established as an active agent in the USA in the thirties, commandeered by the US military in the nineteen forties.

The Berghof was Adolf Hitler's vacation home in the Obersalzberg of the Bavarian Alps near Berchtesgaden, Bavaria and he spent most of his time there, after it was rebuilt and renamed in 1935. It was eventually bombed by the British in 1945, later looted, and eventually demolished in 1952…

And what did Eddie Brock do? Well, he just turned up in 1942 in France and, looking for reinforcements, used his symbiote dog whistle, for anything symbiote that was around.

Even if it was directly above him, and on its way to the Alps.

So, basically, Eddie Brock/Veno/Ravage whatever they are, are responsible for not having killed Hitler in 1942…

And a very different dictator inspiring Flexo The Rubber Man to seek revenge, the sins revisited upon the son…

VENOM #25

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231133

(W) Al Ewing (A) Sergio Davila, CAFU, Various (CA) Bryan Hitch

A TIME OF DOOM! SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Eddie Brock needed access to Doctor Doom's time platform – and in getting to it, got more than he ever bargained for, battling the most notorious super villain in the Marvel Universe through time itself! Luckily, Eddie's well versed in navigating the timestream thanks to his recent adventures. He's poised to take his conflict with Meridius to its frenetic and fist-filled finish – if he survives DOOM! PLUS! Eddie's battle with Doom will land him, briefly, in a very unexpected place…MIDTOWN HIGH SCHOOL! But what, or who, could he find there?

Rating T+In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 SRP: $7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!