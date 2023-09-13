Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: , ,

Marvel Makes Eddie Brock Responsible For Much Of World War II in 1942

Today's Venom #25 sees a twisty-turny trip across time that may, to some extent, explain the appearance of Flexo The Rubber Man.

Today's Venom #25 sees a twisty-turny trip across time that may, to some extent, explain the appearance of Flexo The Rubber Man as a proto-symbiote and what his issue with Donny Brock's Venom may be. Could bit be an understandable mixed-up identity? As we find Flexo The Rubber Man, previously established as an active agent in the USA in the thirties, commandeered by the US military in the nineteen forties.

The Berghof was Adolf Hitler's vacation home in the Obersalzberg of the Bavarian Alps near Berchtesgaden, Bavaria and he spent most of his time there, after it was rebuilt and renamed in 1935. It was eventually bombed by the British in 1945, later looted, and eventually demolished in 1952…

And what did Eddie Brock do? Well, he just turned up in 1942 in France and, looking for reinforcements, used his symbiote dog whistle, for anything symbiote that was around.Marvel Establishes Venom Is Responsible For Saving Third Reich

Even if it was directly above him, and on its way to the Alps.Marvel Establishes Venom Is Responsible For Saving Third Reich

So, basically, Eddie Brock/Veno/Ravage whatever they are, are responsible for not having killed Hitler in 1942…

Marvel Establishes Venom Is Responsible For Saving Third Reich

And a very different dictator inspiring Flexo The Rubber Man to seek revenge, the sins revisited upon the son…

