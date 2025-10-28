Marvel Muppets And Media Deals Top The 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: black hole, Dead Samurai, Energon Universe, Equisite Corpse, hottest comics, muppets, something is killing the children, sonic, transformers, Void rivals
Article Summary
- Marvel's Muppets variant covers and a Venom #250 homage surge as top trending comics of the week
- Transformers, Void Rivals, and Black Hole heat up due to major animated series and Netflix deals
- Hot indie issues like Something Is Killing the Children and Exquisite Corpses grab collectors' attention
- Rare retailer incentives and standout covers, including work by Bill Sienkiewicz, drive aftermarket spikes
Coming to Bleeding Cool, courtesy of the fine folk at Covrprice and Xavier Carrillo, the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a new tag to keep up on previous editions. Last week was pretty monoculture with the Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf blindbag, but this week we have a mixed bag instead. With a Venom Fonzie Muppet cover topping the chart, with Wolverine Swedish Chef following, with media attention to the Transformers/GI Joe/Void Rivals' Energon Universe, Black Hole, and Something Is Killing The Children... and Bill Sienkiewicz on Dead Samurai from Wake Entertainment, catching many by surprise. Take it away, Xavier!
- VENOM #250 – NICK BRADSHAW – MUPPETS | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2025
This book marks a potentially big moment in the Venom mythos. It is the return of Knull and the first appearance of Hela as the Queen in Black. The story just kicked off earlier this month, so who knows where it will go. That's not the reason this book is trending, though. That trend is due to a symbiotic muppet taking over the cover, in an homage to SECRET WARS #8. In celebration of the 70th anniversary, Muppets have taken over the Marvel covers. This isn't a ratio cover either; it is an open order cover that probably didn't get a lot of initial orders. Now, The Muppets are receiving their due diligence with a Broadway and Disney+ show on the horizon! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $31. Find it here.
- TRANSFORMERS #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER – REGULAR | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2023
The success of TV Shows like Invincible and films like the Spider-Verse series and K-pop Demon Hunters has caused Hollywood to take a second look at animation as a serious storytelling medium. Transformers One was also a positively received film, even though it underperformed at the box office. The robots-in-disguise are taking another shot when it was announced that an adult animated series was in development (with showrunner, Joe Henderson). The animated series would be targeting older viewers and would bring the Energon Universe to life. The Transformers and G.I. Joes are set to share the screen in a way that they have not before. Fans couldn't wait and secured their own copy of this issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $43. Find it here.
- SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: CHAOTIX'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 – NATHALIE FOURDRAINE – COVER RI (1:25) | IDW | OCTOBER 2025
The Chaotix team is a long-time ally of Sonic, in their role as detectives-for-hire. This cover celebrates 30 years of the team's existence, featuring the core members: Vector the Crocodile, Espio the Chameleon, and Charmy Bee. The cover comes from notable Sonic artist Nathalie Fourdraine. Her 1:15 retailer incentive covers tend to have very high collectibility among Sonic fans and sell for exceptional aftermarket premiums. This book took it to another level by making it a 1:25 retailer incentive, all that much more rare! This shot up in value as fast as Sonic! We tracked it at a high sale of $153 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $110. Find it here.
- BLACK HOLE #1 | KITCHEN SINK PRESS | MARCH 1995
It seems that not one but many studios were trying to get their hands on this storyline. The hot story is about a supernatural STD that turns teens into monsters. Netflix sees this as a major hit and ordered it straight-to-series. This allows the creative team more flexibility in how they choose to approach the property. Overall, this news means the studio is confident in the show's potential, giving collectors a reason to chase the first issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $450 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $33. Find it here.
- VOID RIVALS #1 – LORENZO DE FELICI – REGULAR | IMAGE | JUNE 2023
As mentioned for our #2, the Energon Universe is headed to an animated series! This isn't an animated series geared towards children. Instead, this animated series will be for adults. It has been hinted that they aim to follow in the same grisly tone as Kirkman's Invincible. Although the show hasn't announced where it will be streaming, this is just the beginning. The project will likely share more information as details are solidified. In the meantime, it's not a bad time to pick up a copy of the first appearance of the Energon Universe! We tracked it at a high sale of $84 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. Find it here.
- HELLO HALLOWEEN #1 – FLOPS – BOOM DIRECT RESERVE – GLOW-IN-THE-DARK VIRGIN (LIMITED TO 300) | BOOM! STUDIOS | OCTOBER 2025
If you're into new and trending artists, Flops is one to keep your eye on. Flops' retro-style artwork has caught collectors' eyes lately. A few Flops covers have even made it to the Top Ten over the past couple of weeks, but this webstore release escalated quickly! It not only is stellar artwork but also is a glow-in-the-dark virgin cover that is extremely limited. Just in time for the spooky season, this book is a perfect Halloween cover to collect! We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $80. Find it here.
- SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #6 – GREG LAND – MUPPETS | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2025
The Muppets make their mark with a hilarious homage cover to WOLVERINE #1. The Swedish Chef taunts his next opponent with 3 deadly wooden spoons ready for combat. Only Wolverine and the Swedish Chef could look so daunting. The popularity of these muppet covers comes on the cusp of a recent Broadway debut. For the first time ever, The Muppets will debut on Broadway next week! This is also in addition to the announcement that The Muppets will have a new show on Disney+, starring the very popular Sabrina Carpenter! This show is a "one-off event" that could potentially be a back-door pilot to a regular series. These 70th anniversary covers are hot commodities as The Muppets jump back into the spotlight! We tracked it at a high sale of $54 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. Find it here.
- SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #1 – WERTHER DELL'EDERA – REGULAR | BOOM! STUDIOS | SEPTEMBER 2019
Comic book fans have known the excellent storytelling and characters behind SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN. Now, the general audience will also be introduced to Erika Slaughter and all of her bad-assery! Blumhouse has secured the rights to SIKTC and has big plans! The studio plans to create a live-action film while also producing an animated series for adults. Reports indicated that Netflix and Lionsgate were also considering acquiring the property, but Blumhouse aggressively secured it, citing the success of Weapons (and its mastery of cinematic Horror overall). There is no other information on this freshly secured deal, but we'll likely see more SIKTC as the project moves forward! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,459 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $431. Find it here.
- EXQUISITE CORPSES #6 – MICHAEL WALSH – SECRET FOIL | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2025
James Tynion IV is on fire this week, as his title with Michael Walsh, EXQUISITE CORPSES, has once again hit the Top Ten! These secret foil covers have been very popular during the week of their release. While they are labeled "secret", most retailers and customers have come to expect the one-per-store variant. As it hit the aftermarket, the value and volume have followed the same patterns as its predecessors, except for the first issue secret foil. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $44. Find it here.
- DEAD SAMURAI #3 – BILL SIENKIEWICZ – VIRGIN (1:15) | WAKE ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
The Top Ten was dominated by media news this week. There were lots of deals made and old properties making a comeback. Against all those factors, the artwork on this cover was so phenomenal that it pushed its way into the Top Ten. Bill Sienkiewicz is a legend in the comic book world, giving birth to Moon Knight's early, eclectic artwork. Sienkiewicz is a prolific artist with so many legendary covers to collect. Fans of Sienkiewicz were more than ecstatic to see the latest cover release, showcasing his never-ending talent! We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. Find it here.