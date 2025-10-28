Posted in: Boom, Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: black hole, Dead Samurai, Energon Universe, Equisite Corpse, hottest comics, muppets, something is killing the children, sonic, transformers, Void rivals

Marvel Muppets And Media Deals Top The 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Marvel Muppets and deals for Transformers, Black Hole, Void Rivals, Something Is Killing The Children top the 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Article Summary Marvel's Muppets variant covers and a Venom #250 homage surge as top trending comics of the week

Transformers, Void Rivals, and Black Hole heat up due to major animated series and Netflix deals

Hot indie issues like Something Is Killing the Children and Exquisite Corpses grab collectors' attention

Rare retailer incentives and standout covers, including work by Bill Sienkiewicz, drive aftermarket spikes

Coming to Bleeding Cool, courtesy of the fine folk at Covrprice and Xavier Carrillo, the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a new tag to keep up on previous editions. Last week was pretty monoculture with the Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf blindbag, but this week we have a mixed bag instead. With a Venom Fonzie Muppet cover topping the chart, with Wolverine Swedish Chef following, with media attention to the Transformers/GI Joe/Void Rivals' Energon Universe, Black Hole, and Something Is Killing The Children... and Bill Sienkiewicz on Dead Samurai from Wake Entertainment, catching many by surprise. Take it away, Xavier!

