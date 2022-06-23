Marvel Omnibus For Planet Of The Apes, Nova, Thor, Moon Knight & Hulk

Thanks to Marvel, Near Mint Comics and Amazon, here is a look at a few upcoming Marvel Comics Omnibuses – and where on earth a few of the late ones are…

PLANET OF THE APES ADVENTURES: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS (March 2023)

Collects: ADVENTURES ON THE PLANET OF THE APES (1975) 1-11

Written by DOUG MOENCH Art by GEORGE TUSKA & ALDREDO ALCALA Cover by E.M. GIST Direct Market Exclusive Cover by GIL KANE

NOVA: RICHARD RIDER OMNIBUS (Early 2023)

Collects Nova (1976) 1-25; Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 171; Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 12; Defenders (1972) 62-64; Marvel Two-in-One Annual (1976) 3; Fantastic Four (1961) 204-206, 208-214; Marvel Two-in-One (1974) 91; Thing (1983) 34; material from What If? (1977) 36

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 (Early 2023)

Collects THOR (1966) 195-228, MATERIAL FROM MARVEL TREASURY EDITION (1974) 3

MAESTRO BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS (Early 2023)

Collects Hulk: Future Imperfect (1992) 1-2, Abominations (1996) 1-3, Incredible Hulk (1968) 460-461, Captain Marvel (1999) 27-30, Exiles (2001) 79-80, Spider-Man 2099 (2014) 9-10, Future Imperfect (2015) 1-5, Maestro (2020) 1-5, Maestro: War and Pax (2021) 1-5, Maestro: World War M (2022) 1-5; material from Hulk: Broken Worlds (2009) 1, Secret Wars: Battleworld (2015) 4

INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 5 (Early 2023)

Collects: Incredible Hulk: The End (2002) 1, What If General Ross Had Become the Hulk? (2004) 1, Incredible Hulk (2000) 77-87, Hulk: Destruction (2005) 1-4, Hulk vs. Fin Fang Foom (2007) 1, Marvel Adventures Hulk (2007) 13-16, Incredible Hulk: Last Call (2019) 1, Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads (2021) 1-5, New Fantastic Four (2022) 1-5; material from Giant-Size Hulk (2006) 1, World War Hulk Prologue: World Breaker (2007) 1, Breaking Into Comics the Marvel Way (2010) 2

Moon Knight: Marc Spector Omnibus (February 21, 2023)

Moon Knight's longest running series gets the Omnibus treatment! Marc Spector gets down and dirty tackling street-level crime as a vigilante of the night. But when his old nemesis Bushman conquers his homeland of Burunda, Moon Knight must renew an international rivalry against his deadliest foe — with Marlene's life at stake! Meanwhile, Marc gains an unwanted ally in Midnight, takes on the anarchist Flag-Smasher, and finds himself on trial for his crimes as a mercenary! Can Spider-Man and the Punisher help Marc root out the source of his woes — the Secret Empire? Plus: Stained-Glass Scarlet seeks redemption, and Moon Knight deals with Arsenal, Chainsaw, Ghost Rider, the Hobgoblin…and a sidekick's revenge!

COLLECTING: Marc Spector: Moon Knight (1989) 1-34, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 353-358, Moon Knight: Divided We Fall (1992) 1, material from Punisher Annual (1988) 2

Immortal Iron Fist & The Immortal Weapons Omnibus (February 28, 2023)

Iron Fist is explored like never before in these epic adventures steeped in fable, magic and hard-hitting martial arts action! After learning the hard way that the Iron Fist's centuries-spanning legacy holds more secrets than he ever dreamed, Danny is called to K'un-Lun to fight in a tournament against the Immortal Weapons of the Seven Capital Cities of Heaven! But can he ferret out a conspiracy against K'un-Lun? And are there more than seven magical cities? Plus, thrill to the noir adventures of Orson Randall, the previous Iron Fist — and amazing solo tales of the fan-favorite Immortal Weapons!

COLLECTING: Immortal Iron Fist (2006) 1-27, Immortal Iron Fist Annual (2007) 1, The Immortal Iron Fist: Orson Randall and the Green Mist of Death One-Shot (2008), Immortal Iron Fist: The Origin of Danny Rand One-Shot (2008), Civil War: Choosing Sides (2006) (Iron Fist story), Immortal Iron Fist: Orson Randall and the Death Queen of California One-Shot (2008), Immortal Weapons (2009) 1-5, Immortal Weapons Sketchbook (2008)

DEADPOOL & CABLE OMNIBUS (New Printing April 2023)

Collects CABLE & DEADPOOL (2004) 1-50, DEADPOOL/GLA SUMMER FUN SPECTACULAR (2007) 1, MATERIAL FROM DEADPOOL (2012) 27

NEW X-MEN OMNIBUS (New Printing March 2023)

Collects NEW X-MEN (2001) 114-154, NEW X-MEN ANNUAL (2001) 1

And here are a few late Omnibus books: