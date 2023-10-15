Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Infinity aws, new york comic con, pet avengers

Marvel Turns The Pet Avengers Into The Infinity Paws

Marvel Comics announced Infinity Paws, a new Marvel Unlimited vertical "Infinity" comic in the Webtoon style, by Jason Loo and Nao Fuji.

One of New York Comic Con's weirder announcements from Marvel Comics was Infinity Paws, a new Marvel Unlimited vertical "Infinity" comic in the Webtoon style, by Jason Loo and Nao Fuji. Starring Marvel Comics' animal characters, for Spring 2024. Marvel's Ryan Penagos announced the upcoming event series, which is written by longstanding Infinity Comic creator Jason Loo and artist and colorist Nao Fuji.

The series features animals from across the Marvel Universe: Jeff the Land Shark, Carol Danvers' flerken Chewie, Alligator Loki, and Lucky the Pizza Dog, all of whom are all already stars of their own Infinity Comics. "MARVEL MEOW fans will be in for a treat! Or treats," says creator Jason Loo on the upcoming series. "Because we have almost all of your favourite Marvel pets in this giant crossover, from the furry ones to the scaly ones. And I couldn't be more pleased to be joined by the delightfully talented Nao Fuji illustrating this series!"

This comes as Marvel Comics is already publishing, in print form, Marvel Unleashed by Kyle Starks and Jesús Hervás are bringing together Lockjaw, Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog, and debuting D-Dog, formerly as Pet Avengers. I'm still waiting for the return of Ms Lion, Aunt May's dog from the eighties Spider-Man cartoon. She could perform martial arts, I seem to recall. Sadly no one seems to have posted this on YouTube…

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Room 405

This is it, True Believers – The panel you've all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today – including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Al Ewing (Resurrection of Magneto), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe), Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.), Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) and Chip Zdarsky (Avengers Twilight) – give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can't-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don't forget to stay 'til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway (while supplies last!). Guests: C.B. Cebulski, Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay, Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti

