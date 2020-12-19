Marvel Previews King In Black And Its Many Spin-Offs

Last week saw Marvel Comics publish a big King In Black preview in print – but for those of you locked down, here's a look at some of the art from upcoming issues of The King In Black main event as well as the spin-off issues and where it's all from.

KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200510

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

HAIL TO THE KING!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $4.99

KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200476

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

JANE FOSTER RETURNS! Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him -starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Gronbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DEADPOOL #10 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200484

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Chris Bachalo

KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!

• An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL.

• An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool.

• Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…) Parental Advisory In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $4.99

KING IN BLACK BLACK KNIGHT #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200451

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Jesus Saiz (CA) Dan Mora

THE BLACK KNIGHT DUELS THE KING IN BLACK!

KNULL's ferocious assault upon earth has begun and Dane Whitman – Avenger, hero, and wielder of the mighty Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT – takes up sword and shield to defend against the unstoppable onslaught. Though the blade grants Dane incredible power so too does it consume him with a lust for violence and destruction. As the endless horde of symbiote dragons darken the skies of Shanghai, will the Black Knight overcome the growing evil within himself and join AERO and SWORD MASTER in saving the city?! And what secrets will the battle against Knull reveal about Dane's past Rated T+In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #17 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200491

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Kev Walker (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

"BLACK SKIES" PART 1!

CONAN rings in the New Year on Ryker's Island – which he promptly breaks out of with the help of…DEADPOOL. The two warriors fight together against the symbiotes of KNULL, and Conan makes a surprising discovery that may help him overcome KULAN GATH. Parental Advisory In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DAREDEVIL #26 KiB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200487

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A DEVIL CONSUMED!

Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life.

DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #7 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200537

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

• Abandoned by her friends, there's only one person who comes to Jess' aid…Octavia Vermis!

• She's got a cure for Jessica, and the prescription is: Crime!

• Under the cover of the Knull invasion, Spider-Woman is stealing elements of a cure to her condition…OR IS SHE?

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200489

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

THE GUARDIANS CLEANSED?!

• KNULL and his dragons are cleansing entire worlds of life. SPARTAX is their next target – and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY can't save it alone.

• It's a good day for the return of the legendary STAR-LORD…

• Meanwhile, as the team battle cosmic horror, something worse is waiting – as the clock ticks down to the Last Stand in…

• THREE… Rated T+In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KING IN BLACK PLANET OF SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200444

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman, Frank Tieri (A) Guiu Vilanova, Danilo Beyrouth (CA) Tony Moore

DARKNESS REIGNS OVER THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200441

(W) Seanan McGurie (A) Flaviano (CA) Ken Lashley

GWEN STACY ENTERS THE FRAY AGAINST THE KING IN BLACK!

Bonded to a synthetic symbiote from another reality, GHOST-SPIDER, aka Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, is unique among the webslingers of the multiverse!

But when KNULL descends on her adopted home, his gravity well of dark psychic energy will reap unforeseen consequences not only on Gwen, but on her symbiotic suit as well! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Oh and probably a little Venom too, where it all came from.