Marvel Publishes A New Jason Loo Multiple Man Comic

In 2017, comic creator Jason Loo posted a short Multiple Man fanfic story he wrote and drew in 2016, I Can Do It All on Twitter. saying "Now that Multiple Man is currently relevant with James Franco, just wanted to bring back this little pitch I did from last year: Multiple Man short told in multiple ways. I'll be waiting, @Marvel"

In 2021, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort finally came across it, tweeting out to Jason Loo, saying "I don't know where the hell I would print it yet, but I want this story. Reach out my way at tbrevoort@marcel.com and we'll see if we can make something happen." Well, eventually it seems that Jason Loo managed to make contact and spell the e-mail address correctly. And Marvel published the comic as a back-up in the Madrox-focussed X-Corp #3. It is now 2022. And now Marvel is publishing a new Multiple Man comic written and drawn by Jason Loo as part of the X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic, with issue 20 by Loo out today on Marvel Unlimited.

With Multiple Man, his wife Layla Miller and son Davey, Guido, Monet and Angel. Just wondering – might the Krakoan Five be able to revive Sean? Just a thought… anyway, Jason Loo is continuing to explore just what a Multiple Man can do…

The comic will continue in weeks to come, until Declan Shalvey takes over with a Wolverine story. Here's where to download it if you are a Marvel Unlimited subscriber.

