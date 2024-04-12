Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jim zub, wolverine

Marvel Puts Digital Life Of Wolverine In Print For 50th Anniversary

Marvel Comics is to publish Jim Zub and Ramón F. Bachs’ Life Of Wolverine in print for the first time, for his fiftieth birthday.

It's still on the Marvel Unlimited app. But in July, as part of Wolverine's fiftieth anniversary this year, Marvel Comics is to publish Jim Zub and Ramón F. Bachs' Life Of Wolverine in print for the first time. Part of The X Lives and X Deaths Of Wolverine, it saw Jean Grey telepathically take Logan through his entire life, in an attempt to save it.

This July, Logan bares his mind, body, and soul in LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1, a special one-shot presenting Wolverine's incredible life story in chronological order. Originally published as a Marvel Unlimited companion comic to the X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine storyline, this exploration of one of the most riveting origins and sagas in all of pop culture comes from acclaimed creators Jim Zub and Ramón F. Bachs. Hitting stands just in time for the character's 50th anniversary, hardcore Wolverine fans and newcomers alike will walk away an expert after this action-packed trip through key moments of Wolverine's storytelling history. Wolverine has been mindwiped, manipulated, and given false memories so many times, what is the truth of his long life? Now, as a journey into his own past becomes paramount to the survival of mutantkind, delve into the true story of Logan's life, from his earliest days in the late 1800s, to the many wars he's fought alongside comrades like Captain America and Sabretooth, to the Weapon X procedures that changed his life forever, his days on the X-Men and more! All in continuity, this includes some adventures and links to the past never before revealed, giving the most complete picture of Wolverine's history ever assembled!

LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1

Written by JIM ZUB

Art by RAMÓN F. BACHS

Cover by RON LIM

On Sale 7/3

Here's how the series broke down:

Jean Grey scans Wolverine's mind, bringing us along with her through the long life of the mutant known as Logan, James Howlett, Weapon X, Wolverine and more! For the first time ever, explore the history of Wolverine in chronological order! The chronological origin of Wolverine continues! James Howlett builds a new life as "Logan" in rural Canada, before retreating to the wilderness completely. Then, a first meeting with Dr. Nathaniel Essex. The chronological history of Wolverine continues with Logan's earliest wanderings in Madripoor, a deadly confrontation with Sabretooth, and the (first) World War. Wolverine's chronological history continues with his "freelance" work as a mercenary after World War I, and his first meetings of a young Natasha Romanov, Mystique, and even Captain America. Logan allies with Captain America and Nick Fury during World War II, lives through the attack on Hiroshima, and finds a measure of peace in Japan with his wife, Itsu After losing his wife and son, Logan encounters the legendary Muramasa. Plus, Wolverine's earliest missions as a member of Team X. This is it. Logan becomes the legendary Wolverine after gaining an adamantium skeleton, and losing his memories, during his time with the Weapon X program. Wolverine goes full-time with the X-Men, saving the original team from Living Island Krakoa, while unpacking his dark past with Professor Xavier. Then, a meeting with Mariko Yashida… Wolverine seeks a redemptive path with the X-Men, and builds trust with his teammate Rogue. Jean Grey's mind scan reveals Wolverine's deepest fears and weaknesses, as Logan plummets through pivotal moments of his X-Men past.

