Marvel Reschedules Secret Invasion Returns For November 2022

Earlier in the year, Marvel Comics solicited a new Secret Invasion comic book series for May by Ryan North and Francesco Mobili , but the series was missing a second issue in the new June 2022 solicitations. Marvel has now told comic book retailers that orders for the series have been cancelled and that the debut will be moving to a future date later in the year, when it will be resolicited for comic shops to order again. It is likely to be impacted by whenever Marvel Studios and Disney+ have decided to air the TV show, which has been filming in places like Halifax and London earlier this year. And if Marvel Comics are wanting to have the comic book out at the same time as the TV show hits, it made sense to delay it. This might also suggest that the TV series was planned to drop earlier but that changed and now schedules have now caught up with it. Anyway, it is now back for November 2022 Marvel solicits and solicitations… and with a issue out in time for when the TV series hits Disney+ in early 2023,

SECRET INVASION #1 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE SKRULLS ARE BACK…

• …in a giant-sized issue kicking off an all-new five-part miniseries!

• When Maria Hill detects the merest HINT of Skrulls, she acts quickly to put her defensive plans into action. And when Nick Fury is sent to investigate a Skrull sighting in Iowa, he finds the LAST thing he was expecting!

• Our pale blue dot is in their sights, and this time, Earth's old defenses won't work…

• Find out who you REALLY trust: The invasion begins NOW.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ATTENTION RETAILERS: ALL PREVIOUS ORDERS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED. PLEASE PLACE NEW ORDERS USING 75960620251500111