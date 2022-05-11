Marvel Reveals A Future For Moon Knight (Spoilers)

Moon Knight, created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, for Marvel in 1975 was a vigilante comic, initially about an insane person, later revealed that his beliefs about Egyptian mysticism claiming him as the "moon's knight", the left "Fist of Khonshu", was all true. He would later be diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, all aspects that would make it into the new Marvel TV show on Disney+, as well as the Moon Knight being a legacy identity, going back millennia.

Anubis Rex from Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood by Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo from Marvel Comics.Well, in today's Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood, Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo take the Moon Knight forward by millennia instead.

A story at the end of the universe, as heat death of entropy leads tp a natural end, fighting against the darkness by preserving what light remains.

With a Moon Knight of space, a young girl and a dog, on the hunt for the remains of Ra.

And a real Moon Knight, righting against the Night emerges.

Gorgeous, weird, strange, one of three stories in the anthology published today, but one that I hope will line up with other Marvel visions of the end of days that have proved popular from the likes of Mark Waid, Al Ewing and more of late.

