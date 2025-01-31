Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel Rivals, X-Men Manhunt

Marvel Rivals & X-Men Manhunt Variant Covers from Marvel Comics

Marvel Rivals and X-Men Manhunt variant covers from Marvel Comics coming in March 2025 all across the line.

Marvel Comics is desperately hoping that the massive hit of Marvel Rivals might spin off into comic books. They have done a roaring trade on the Capcom Vs Marvel covers a few times, so now they are doing the same with Marvel Rivals, featuring artwork from Marvel Games and NetEase Games for ten comic books in March.

"The latest collaboration between Marvel Games and NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals is a global phenomenon! Not only does the thrilling Super Hero team-based PVP shooter give longtime fans a chance to battle as their favorite Marvel heroes, but it also offers newcomers an exciting entry point to Marvel Comics storytelling. Following the hit MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVERS released this past month, this new batch of covers spotlight even more currently playable icons, showcasing the game's kinetic artwork and unique designs for characters like Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Psylocke, Luna Snow and more. Check out the first five MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVERS coming in March, and stay tuned for more reveals soon! Preorder them at your local comic shop today!"

Marvel is also doing similar with the upcoming X-Manhunt crossover in their X-Men comic books, also in March.

"Professor X is on the run, and all the X-Men have to pay the price in X-MANHUNT! Kicking off on March 5, the latest X-Men crossover begins when the X-Men's founder escapes from Graymalkin Prison, sowing division and discord among the different mutant factions. What has spurred Professor X into action? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The saga will be told across seven chapters in UNCANNY X-MEN, NYX, STORM, X-MEN, X-FACTOR, X-FORCE, and the finale one-shot X-MANHUNT OMEGA, each featuring a special CONNECTING VARIANT COVER by acclaimed artist Phil Noto. Spotlighting the key players in the upcoming conflict, Noto depicts the X-Men as the outlaw heroes they are, lining them up to answer for their crimes!"

On Sale 3/5

NYX #9 CONNECTING X-MANHUNT VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

STORM #6 CONNECTING X-MANHUNT VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

UNCANNY X-MEN #11 CONNECTING X-MANHUNT VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

IMMORTAL THOR #21 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #6 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

On Sale 3/12

X-FACTOR #8 CONNECTING X-MANHUNT VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

X-MEN #13 CONNECTING X-MANHUNT VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

On Sale 3/19

X-FORCE #9 CONNECTING X-MANHUNT VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

AVENGERS #24 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

PSYLOCKE #5 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

On Sale 3/26

X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1 CONNECTING X-MANHUNT VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

DOOM'S DIVISION #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

INCREDIBLE HULK #23 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

