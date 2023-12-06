Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: keith giffen, rocket raccoon

Marvel Runs A Memorial For Keith Giffen In Its Comics

DC Comics has been running a memorial piece for Keith Giffen in this month's comic books, and today, Marvel Comics begins to do the same.

Article Summary Marvel honors Keith Giffen, co-creator of Lobo and Rocket Raccoon, who died two months ago.

Giffen's work influenced the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy film series.

DC and Marvel Comics feature memorial pieces celebrating Giffen's legacy.

Keith Giffen remembered for his transformative impact on comics for nearly 50 years.

Keith Giffen, co-creator of Lobo, Rocket Raccoon, Maxwell Lord, Jaime Reyes: Blue Beetle and the Justice League One Punch, died at the age of 70 on Monday, the 9th of October. DC Comics has been running a memorial piece in this month's comic books, and today, Marvel Comics begins to do the same. And credits him for the revival of Guardians Of The Galaxy which would directly inspire the James Gunn-directed movie series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Marvel Comics pays tribute to writer and artist Keith Giffen. The co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Giffen wrote the Annihilation event series and a sequel spinoff, Annihilation: Conquest – Star-Lord, which would pave the way for a Guardians of the Galaxy revival. His first published artwork appeared in "The Sword in the Star" featured in Marvel Preview, which included Rocket's first appearance. He moved into more mainstream titles with Defenders, penciling the infamous non-team during some of its most nontraditional storylines. Giffen had a strong body of work at DC Comics, with Legion of Super-Heroes, Justice League and his irreverent creations Ambush Bug and Lobo. Our thoughts are with his fans, family, friends, and loved ones."

In accordance with Giffen's family's wishes, the following was posted to his Facebook page.

I told them I was sick…

Anything not to go to New York Comic Con

Thanx

Keith Giffen 1952-2023

Bwah ha ha ha ha

Keith Giffen was known as a true virtuoso of the comic book form for almost fifty years, especially for his work on Justice League and Legion Of Superheroes comic books. And in his first year working in comics, co-created Rocket Raccoon with Bill Mantlo for Marvel Preview in 1976.

For Marvel he also helped popularise the Guardians Of The Galaxy comic book series before the movies, writing the Annihilation event, including Thanos, Drax, Silver Surfer and Star-Lord.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!