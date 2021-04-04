Marvel Sends Four More Omnibuses Back To Print In 2021

Our friend The Uncanny Omar at Near Mint Comics has gotten the word from Marvel's David Gabriel as to four upcoming reprinted Omnibus volumes from Marvel Comics for November and December 2021. All of which have been out-of-print for some time and thus go for considerable sums on the aftermarket.

Captain America Lives Omnibus – November 2021, 560 pages

by Bryan Hitch, Butch Guice, Luke Ross, Steve Epting, Ed Brubaker. Steve Rogers' closest friends and allies may have found a way to bring back Captain America. Or is what they found something more sinister? The Red Skull's greatest plan to destroy Captain America has been in motion and its completion is almost at hand. Will Captain America be lost forever or will he be REBORN? Collecting: Captain America (2005) #43-50, #600-601; Reborn #1-5, Digital Prologue

Fantastic Four By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus Vol 1 – November 2021, 800 pages

by Sean Chen, Dale Eaglesham, Neil Edwards, Steve Epting, Nick Dragotta, Barry Kitson, Jonathan Hickman. Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman revamps and redefines Marvel's First Family in a sweeping and epic saga across time, space and reality! And it all begins when Mr. Fantastic decides to solve everything! As the team contends with Norman Osborn's Dark Reign, an older Franklin arrives from the future with an ominous warning! And as the Fantastic Four fight the War of the Four Cities, Mr. Fantastic assembles a band of genius youngsters. But when Nathaniel Richards returns, Galactus rises and a new Annihilation Wave threatens to invade from the Negative Zone, tragedy suddenly strikes. Grieving, the surviving members of the Fantastic Four dissolve the team – but from its ashes rises the Future Foundation! Guest-starring Spider-Man, Dr. Doom, Sub-Mariner and the Inhumans! Collecting DARK REIGN: FANTASTIC FOUR #1-5, FANTASTIC FOUR #570-588, FF #1-5 and material from DARK REIGN: THE CABAL #1.

The Mighty Thor Omnibus Vol 1 – December 2021

by Jack Kirby, Joe Sinnott, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Robert Bernstein, Don Heck, Al Hartly. While vacationing along the coast of Norway, Dr. Donald Blake happened upon a secret chamber and inside it found a strange, gnarled cane. Upon striking the cane a shower of lightning rained down and the hobbled doctor found himself transformed into the Mighty Thor, God of Thunder and champion of Asgard! Collecting: Journey Into Mystery #83-120, Annual #1

Wolverine And The X-Men By Jason Aaron Omnibus Vol 1 – December 2021, 936 pages

Blockbuster writer Jason Aaron's incredible, hilarious and touching Wolverine & the X-Men run is collected in one oversized volume! Wolverine returns to Westchester to start over with a new school, a new student body and a lot of surprises! But can Logan- and a staff including Beast, Iceman, Rachel Grey, Kitty Pryde, Storm, Husk and Doop – really lead the Children of the Atom into the future? Only if they survive the new Hellfire Club, Krakoa, Sabretooth, an army of mischievous Bamfs, war with the Avengers, the Phoenix Five and more! COLLECTING: Wolverine & The X-Men 1-42, Annual 1