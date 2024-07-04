Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool And Wolverine

Marvel Sends Obnoxious Deadpool Noisemakers Free To Comic Book Stores

Here's the latest freebie coming to comic book stores. Deadpool's Obnoxiously Excellent Noisemaker, in bundles of ten.

Article Summary Marvel's Deadpool Noisemakers arrive in comic stores on July 17th.

Each bundle features ten different character-themed party streamers.

New Deadpool and Wolverine comic series anticipated ahead of the film.

Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo to relaunch a Wolverine series.

Here's the latest freebie coming to comic book stores. Deadpool's Obnoxiously Excellent Noisemaker, in bundles of ten with different characters, will arrive in comic book stores alongside the comics, due to go on sale on the 17th of July…

Basically they look like party streamers. Noisy ones. And they have two Dogpool versions. Expect a lot of Deadpool and Wolverine all over the place ahead of the movie, which is looking like Marvel's last, best chance, to get the billion dollars that Inside Out 2 has been rubbing its face in.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently have plenty of product hitting stores in anticipation, the new Deadpool And Wolverine: World War III series, as well as their own ongoing series, with Wolverine about to get its own relaunch for X-Men: From The Ashes from Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo, and a new series from Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo set to make new record sales when it launches later this year. And while that will no doubt be worth making a lot of notice about, Marvel would clearly prefer you start early.

I also have two invites drop today, one from Disney for a sneak preview of bits of the film on Thursday, the 11th of July at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. And then from IMAX on release. Yeah, I think I can move my schedule around for this…

Deadpool & Wolverine from Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment, is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay he wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as Deadpool and Wolverine, alongside Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. In the film, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) pulls Deadpool from his settled life and sets him on a mission with Wolverine that will change the history of the MCU. Deadpool And Wolverine is scheduled to be released in the United States and the UK on the 26th of July, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!