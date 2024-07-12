Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, Deadpool And Wolverine

Marvel Comics Plan To Spoil Deadpool And Wolverine Movie For Everyone

I previously reported on these promotional Deadpool Obnoxiously Excellent Noisemakers that Marvel Comics was sending out to comic book stores, featuring Deadpool, Wolverine and Dogpool ahead of the release of the Deadpool And Wolverine movie.

I said "Basically they look like party streamers. Noisy ones. And they have two Dogpool versions. Expect a lot of Deadpool and Wolverine all over the place ahead of the movie, which is looking like Marvel's last, best chance, to get the billion dollars that Inside Out 2 has been rubbing its face in." Well it looks like they have had a slight change of name, and Deadpool wants to talk about it.

"To the fine molecular organism reading this invite —

It's me, DEADPOOL, your favorite…super hero? I'm Wade Wilson?

If you haven't been living under a rock, you know I have a movie coming out this summer. As much as I'd like to tell you more about it, I'm under a strict nondisclosure agreement and I'd like to keep my pension. What I CAN yell you is that MArvel is providing comic shops with special promotional material celebrating my glorious return to the BIG SCREEN!

Go to your local comic shop this July 17th and pick up DEADPOOL'S OBNOXIOUSLY EXCELLENT ANNOYS-MAKER! ANNOYS sounds like NOISE! These Marvel people are geniuses!

Only available white supplies last so I would give your local comic shop a call and tell them to save one for you.

And while you're there, check out some collections spotlighting yours truly! And maybe some spotlighting that other guy. The hairy, less attractive one."

And then I realised what was actually going on. Just as Deadpool is set to destroy the Marvel Universe with this movie, Marvel Comics is preparing a pre-emptive strike. Planning to ruin Deadpool And Wolverine Movie for everyone. By putting these monstrosities in the hands of Deadpool fans, a week-and-change before the movie is released. Getting them to take these Annoys-makers into the cinemas themselves. To use them during the film. And ruining the movie for anyone who goes along to see it and has to put up with people using these things in the cinemas themselves. And all Marvel-approved. Oh boy…

