Marvel Still Doing Halloween Giveaway Comics This Year

Diamond Comics may have cancelled this year's Halloween ComicFest, for being too close to Free Comic Book Day this year. But Marvel Comics is going ahead anyway, with four comic books that retailers can order in bulk at very low priced to be given away as part of Hallowe'en promotions, or bundles to be sold to people wanting to give them away to Trick Or Treaters. However, because they are no longer tied to an event, retailers can give them away for free. They should be available in stores from the week of 20th of October. FOC from PRH is tomorrow, from Diamond it is today.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA 2021 (Net

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Javi Garron (CA) Brian Stelfreeze

Balancing his normal life, school, parents, etc…and super-heroing has never been easy, but when the Rhino and a cadre of mysterious criminals start plaguing Brooklyn, things take a dark turn. And Miles doesn't even know the half of it yet. Eisner Award-winner Saladin Ahmed (BLACK BOLT) and Young Gun Javier Garrón (ANT-MAN & THE WASP) bring you the latest incarnation of the coolest character in the Marvel Universe! Rated T

HAWKEYE #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2021 (Net)

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Leonardo Romero (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

Remember Hawkeye? No not that Hawkeye, our favorite Hawkeye, the chick who puts the hawk in Hawkeye, the butt-kicking hero who had to save the other Hawkeye's butt all the time. Yup, you know her, it's the dazzling Kate Bishop making her solo comics debut! Kate is heading west and returning to Los Angeles, with her bow and arrow and P.I. badge in tow. There are crimes to solve and she's the best archer to handle 'em! The City of Angels has a new guardian angel. The talented duo of Kelly Thompson (A-Force, Jem) and Leonardo Romero (Squadron Supreme, Doctor Strange) bring you a Kate Bishop like you've never seen her before, in a brand-new ongoing series that really hits the mark! Rated T+

DAREDEVIL #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2021 (Net)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A NEW DAREDEVIL RISES TO PROTECT HELL'S KITCHEN! Matt Murdock is a killer – but while he's serving his time as the masked vigilante called Daredevil, Hell's Kitchen has suddenly been left without a guardian devil. Or it was, until ELEKTRA NATCHIOS took it upon herself to protect Murdock's neighborhood and his legacy as the NEW DAREDEVIL! But she's already got her work cut out for her: WILSON FISK remains seated as New York's mayor, with TYPHOID MARY, THE OWL, HAMMERHEAD and other lethal – and FAMILIAR – foes at his beck and call… Rated T+

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA 2021 (Net)

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

BEFORE THE SKYWALKER SAGA! THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!

A new era of STAR WARS storytelling begins. It is centuries before the SKYWALKER SAGA. The JEDI are at their height, protecting the galaxy as REPUBLIC pioneers push out into new territories. As the Frontier prepares for the dedication of majestic STARLIGHT BEACON, PADAWAN KEEVE TRENNIS faces the ultimate choice – will she complete her Jedi Trials or rescue the innocent from disaster? New Jedi! New ships! New evils to fight! Rated T