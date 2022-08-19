Marvel Teases An S.O.S. For Mutants & X-Men In 2023

Alongside an audio mesage of S.O.S. spelt out in Krakoan and Morse code, Marvel Comics has teased something X-Men related for January 2023 with the message "COMING IN JANUARY 2023… S.O.S. Stay tuned next week for more information about a new age for mutants coming to the X-Men books next year."

If I were to make a guess, might it be Apocalypse? Last seen travelling to the dimensional plane of Amenth that the Arakki mutants of long ago had made a home, before setting up on the terraformed Mars as a new Arakko.

Ameth was a hellish dimension that Apocalyse once entered with the mutant population of Okkara to fight invading Annihilation demons coming from the hellish reality of Amenth. Apocalypse's wife, Genesis and his Horsemen and the mutant population decided to move to Amenth in order to hold off the Amenthi forces and deny Annihilation access to Earth by sealing the chasm, becoming prisoners in the process and Genesis becoming wife to Annihilation. In doing so they left Apocalypse behind, tasked by Genesis to judge the succeeding mutants, and to make them worthy to face what threat may one day come to Earth.

During the X Of Swords event, Apocalypse surrendered to Saturnyne of Otherworld, with Krakoa and Arrako set to go their separate ways. but Saturnyne demanded a mutant from each side live with their enemy for increased understanding and mutually assured destruction. Genesis chose her husband Apocalypse. Apocalypse chose the entire nation of Arakko, all granted their freedom with the move. Soas the denizens of Arakko returned to Earth during the X-Men X Of Swords event, and took their place on Mars, he returned to Amenth.

Might Apocalypse be in need of some X-Men assistance? He has been gone for quite some time after all.