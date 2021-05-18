Marvel to Cash in on Black Widow Movie with Winter Guard Mini

Marvel's Black Widow movie is finally hitting theaters in July, which means it's time for Marvel Comics to remember that they should probably put out some comics that tie into it in case anyone accidentally gets lost on their way to the movie theater and ends up in a local comic shop. And so, in August, Marvel will publish Winter Guard, a four-issue mini-series starring The White Widow and The Red Guardian, on the run from Russia's version of the Avengers, The Winter Guard.

Ryan Cady is the writer of this new series with art by Jan Bazaldua, but the idea came from the unlikeliest of places, according to an EX-X-XCLUSIVE interview Bleeding Cool scored with one of Marvel's top unpaid interns.

"They tell me, Vlad, it is your turn to come up with idea for next comic. We are all out of ideas," said Vlad Kozinkerov. "So that is what I do. I say, don't you have Black Widow movie coming out soon? Make comic about that and leave Vlad alone. The rest is history."

In an EX-X-XCLUSIVE reveal on Syfy Wire, Marvel dispatched Ryan Cady to deliver press release quotes to pad their article's word count. Cady explained that the series will see Red Guardian and White Widow on the run from the titular Winter Guard as they challenge Russia's oligarchy, a stark contrast from working with Russia's oligarchy, like you could make the case Marvel technically did because their Chairman supported the presidential campaign and administration of Donald Trump.

"If you look at the Marvel Universe right now, there's a lot of tension in the geopolitical climate," said Cady, knowing that nothing sells funny books like references to geopolitical climate. "All these nations' superteams and dubious histories are clashing – Yelena and Red Guardian are trying to light that powder keg's fuse. These particular state secrets are all things that were supposed to be swept under the rug back during the Cold War, and if you believe our antiheroic duo, the intel paints every nation involved in a bad light."

"Alexei Shostakov is a washed up super soldier, a national symbol that's incredibly disillusioned with his past," he continued. "Yelena is an assassin that's sick of being used by the world's one percent for their own gain. They're on a 'destroy the oligarchs at all costs' mission, which puts them at odds with anybody invested in their homeland's current power structure… So, damn near everyone."

Look for this in stores in August and check out a preview below.