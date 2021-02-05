Marvel To Reprint And Replace Offending Copies Of Immortal Hulk #43

Marvel Comics has informed comic book retailers that they are correcting and reprinting the main and variant editions of Immortal Hulk #43, which went on sale this week. And that requests to return copies in exchange for a corrected version may be made starting today.

Last night, Bleeding Cool reported that Joe Bennett had apologised for a panel in Immortal Hulk #43, that had been interpreted as an anti-Semitic slur.

A jewellery store featured in the comic is named after David Cronenberg, the horror movie director, known for the kind of body horror that The Immortal Hulk has embraced in its run. But, instead of the window sign reading 'Jewelry,' it reads 'Jewery' instead and is placed above a Star of David. While, in the foreground, Joe Fixit/Bruce Banner and the store employee were talking about money.

When approached by Bleeding Cool, artist Joe Bennett told us, "I've been including references to famous horror directors to pay respects to the genre throughout the series, and in Immortal Hulk #43, I included a nod to David Cronenberg. The misspellings on the window were an honest but terrible mistake – since I was writing backwards, I accidentally spelled both of those words wrong."

"I have no excuse for how I depicted the Star of David. I failed to understand this troubling and offensive stereotype, and after listening to you all, I now understand my mistake. This was wrong, offensive, and hurtful in many ways. This is a mistake I must own, and I am sorry to everyone who I hurt by this. I am working with Marvel to correct this, and I am using this lesson to reflect on how I approach my stories and my work."

The errors and wording were also overseen by Marvel, of course, and I understand that internally Marvel is acknowledging their editorial failure regarding this. The artwork will, as you might expect, be corrected for the digital version, as well as for future printings and collections – and now a voluntary recall, reprint and replacement. If you would like your copy replaced, now would be a good time to talk to your comic book shop.

The comparison is being made to a recalled issue of Wolverine that featured the word "kike" rather than "killer" in error, rather than the issue of X-Men Gold in which the artist Ardian Syaf inserted specific references to an anti-Christian/Jewish march with violent demands.

