Marvel Gives PRH Retailers Spider-Man Info Denied to Diamond Stores Dan Slott and Mark Bagley introduce a brand-new hero in Spider-Man #7, and Mafrvel let PRH comic stores know in time to order more.

Dan Slott and Mark Bagley introduce a brand-new Spider-Hero in Spider-Man #7, out on the 5th of April from Marvel Comics. And the character will appear on a special Spoiler Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos. Which, of course, will be on the shelves alongside all the other copies of the comic, spoiling the contents. And probably appearing on eBay in the days before sale. That's certainly where I'll be looking for it.

Of course, Marvel Comics also announced this aspect of the comic on the day of Final Order Cut Off for Penguin Random House comic store accounts, and the day after FOC was due for those who order through Diamond Comic Distributors, giving PRH customers an advantage in judging the demands of their customers more accurately, and maybe persuading more retailers to switch from Marvel (currently around 40% of direct market retailers) to PRH, with whom Marvel has more advantageous contracts…

"The End of Spider-Verse" sees the ancient and powerful Shathra, who controls spider-warps, looking to replace the Web of Life with her own equivalent, the Great Nest. In the pages of Edge Of Spider-Verse, she has succeeded at turning several key heroes to her side. To stand against the villain, Julia Carpenter's Madame Web has begun recruiting Spider-Heroes to her side, including Anya Corazon's Araña and Zarina Zahari's Spider-UK. The Spider-Man series has seen Shathra launch her attack on Earth-616. For Peter Parker, Spider-Man, to be erased from existence, only for his role to be replaced by Silk, and for Peter Parker to become her scientific sidekick, while the apocryphal Peter Palmer, the hyphenless Spider-Man from between Amazing Fantasy #15 and Amazing Spider-Man #1, to rise to the fore, Ben-Day dots and all.

SPIDER-MAN #7 – 75960620327700711

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Top Secret Spoiler Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS – 75960620327700751

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS HERE!

Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS!

Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren?t the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife.

How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?!

Rated T In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99