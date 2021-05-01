Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]

Marvel Comics has released a preview of Heroes Reborn #1, hitting stores next Wednesday and kicking off the latest Marvel super-mega-crossover event to exploi– we mean, find inspiration in a super-mega-crossover event of yesteryear. Hey, look, working in the field of comics "journalism," we're very familiar with the concept of phoning it in, so we're not going to give Marvel too much crap over this one.
In excess typical of super-mega-crossover events, Heroes Reborn #1 comes with an assload of variant covers. Check out the solicit and preview below, true believers!
HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210497
MAR210500 – HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7) BAGLEY TRADING CARD VAR – $5.99
MAR210501 – HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7) BAGLEY TRADING CARD CENTER VAR – $5.99
MAR210502 – HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7) COELLO GATEFOLD VAR – $5.99
MAR210504 – HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7) CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $5.99
MAR210505 – HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7) PACHECO SQUADRON SUPREME VAR – $5.99
MAR210506 – HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7) CASSARA STORMBREAKERS VAR – $5.99
MAR210507 – HEROES REBORN #1 (OF 7) ARTGERM VAR – $5.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
A WORLD WITHOUT AVENGERS!
Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice because there were no Avengers to find him. Instead this world has always been protected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Squadron Supreme of America. And now the Squadron faces an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, like Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is the Daywalker Blade the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn?
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $5.99
