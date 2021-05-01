Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]

Marvel Comics has released a preview of Heroes Reborn #1, hitting stores next Wednesday and kicking off the latest Marvel super-mega-crossover event to exploi– we mean, find inspiration in a super-mega-crossover event of yesteryear. Hey, look, working in the field of comics "journalism," we're very familiar with the concept of phoning it in, so we're not going to give Marvel too much crap over this one.

In excess typical of super-mega-crossover events, Heroes Reborn #1 comes with an assload of variant covers. Check out the solicit and preview below, true believers!