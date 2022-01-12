Marvel Unlimited Launches Eternals Comic Digitally With Webtoon

Marvel and Webtoon have announced Eternals: The 500 Year War, a seven-issue series to launch on Marvel Unlimited today on January 12th to coincide with The Eternals film release today on Disney+, followed by a launch on Webtoon, the world's largest digital comics platform, on the 20th of January,

The Infinity Comic series spotlights the Eternals in their past encounters during the 500 Year War against Deviants around the world. While fighting the Deviants, fans will see the Eternals interact with different cultures of the human race across time through the cultural artefacts that were gifted to them. Each issue will have an international creative team of writers and artists from the respective country that the story is being told in. The rotating creative line-up includes writers Dan Abnett, Aki Yanagi, Jongmin Shin, Ju-Yeon Park, David Macho, Rafael Scavone, Yifan Jiang; artists Geoffo, Rickie Yagawa, Do Gyun Kim, Magda Price, Marcio Fiorito; and Gunji. Art will be colored by Matt Milla, Carlos Macias, Fernando Sifuentes, Pete Pantazis, and Felipe Sobreiro.

"Bringing Eternals: The 500 Year War to Marvel Unlimited will open up doors for our international creative teams to tell much more personal stories by setting them in their homelands," said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel. "These stories also break down borders and provide excitement beyond anything fans can imagine with these diverse, multi-cultural characters"

"Marvel's Eternals are the perfect fit for Webtoon readers around the world: a global narrative crossing borders and boundaries, and a diverse new cast of heroes, all available in an innovative mobile format," said David Lee, Head of Content at Webtoon U.S. "This series is perfect for anyone who wants to see more of the incredible Eternals in action, expanding their universe with new stories and a new format on Webtoon . We're thrilled to work with Marvel on Eternals: The 500 Year War and can't wait to collaborate on more incredible stories together."

Marvel has recently created their own Marverticals digital comic books for the Marvel Unlimited App, with a bunch of original, regular content, with X-Men Infinity as their most popular title, and set in and contributing to Marvel Comics regular continuity. But they have now inked a distribution deal for originally created Marvel Comics vertical titles for Webtoon, the Korean-based leading comic book publisher in the world.

Webtoon is a webtoon publisher launched by Naver Corporation in South Korea in 2004. The platform first launched in Korea as Naver Webtoon and then globally as LINE Webtoon in July 2014. In 2019, LINE Webtoon was changed to Webtoon in English and Spanish and French versions were launched. In 2020, Webtoon transferred and serviced to Naver Webtoon Corp. In November 2020 Webtoon established a new subsidiary called Webtoon Studios which is for licensing their English properties. The platform partners with creators to publish original content under the Webtoon Originals banner and hosts a number of other series on its self-publishing site Canvas.

Last years DC Comics also made a deal with Webtoon to collaborate on standalone webcomics that "will appeal to all fans, without the need to know or read any previous stories."

Two years ago Webtoon was the most popular comic book publisher in the world, and its size and scope have increased vastly since, with an average of 72 million monthly active users, about ten million of which are in the US, and its serialised webcomics that scroll vertically are available in the free-to-download Webtoon app for Android and iOS, or through the company website. Webtoon also launched in the US and has offices in Los Angeles, currently recruiting editors and talent drivers. Generally, the first few chapters are free, with paid episodes beyond that. While many creators have come to fruition solely on Webtoon, others recognised from other markets include Linda Sejic and Justin Jordan.