Marvel Unveils J. Scott Campbell Variant for Amazing Fantasy #1000

Marvel may not be able to back up the legacy math behind Amazing Fantasy #1000 in comics, but maybe they can get there with variant covers. At the very least, they're going to give it their best shot, but at the rate Marvel publishes variant covers, it could take… weeks to publish a thousand of them. Well, better get started. To that end, the House of Ideas has revealed a new variant cover for Amazing Fantasy #1000 by superstar artist J. Scott Campbell.

Proudly celebrating a milestone issue you didn't actually earn by publishing that number of issue is, as we all know, one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, and Amazing Fantasy #1000 is set to do just that this August. The press release elaborates:

The giant-sized one-shot will be a collection of stories exploring the past, present and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling brought to life by some of the industry's top creators. No Spidey celebration would be complete without the work of acclaimed Spider-Man artist, J. Scott Campbell! The top-selling artist behind some of the most iconic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN covers in Marvel history has crafted a gorgeous new variant cover that fans can check out now.

And Marvel is celebrating more anniversaries in the most Marvel way possible: with more variant covers.

And Spidey isn't the only Marvel hero celebrating a milestone! Campbell's AMAZING FANTASY #1000 variant cover will be the latest in his series of stunning Anniversary Variant Covers that mark the anniversary of some of Marvel's greatest characters. Hitting stands this month will be Campbell's Anniversary Variant Covers for both THOR and HULK, with many more to come. All these stunning pieces will also be available as Virgin Variant Covers.

Here's what Campbell had to say about it:

It's a thrill and an honor to create cover art celebrating the 60th anniversary of characters that have become so iconic and ingrained in our culture. I really wanted to make images that would have a visual bridge from the pulpy 4 color origins of these monumental heroes to the modern day slick coloring and production we are now all familiar with.

Check out the variant covers below, true believers!

On Sale Now

THOR #25 CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY COVER by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL On Sale 5/25

HULK #5 CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY COVER by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL On Sale 8/31

AMAZING FANTASY #1000 CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL