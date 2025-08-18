Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: marvel vs capcom, udon

Marvel Vs Capcom in Udon Studios' November 2025 Full Solicits

Marvel Vs Capcom in Udon Studios' November 2025 full solicits, as well as Gundam, Elden Ring, and Street Fighter Masters: Guile #1

Article Summary Marvel vs Capcom: Ultimate Complete Works HC releases November 2025 with 140+ new art pages from the legendary games

Udon launches new art books for Gundam and Elden Ring, including content for Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Street Fighter Masters: Guile #1 debuts, starring America's iconic Street Fighter in a high-octane adventure

Upcoming manga and artbooks include The Rose of Versailles, My Stepmom's Daughter is My Ex, and more fan favorites

Udon Studios' November 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped with Marvel Vs Capcom Ultimate complete Works running through all the crossovers over the years. As well as the art of Gundam, Elden Ring and a new Street Fighters one-shot.

MARVEL VS CAPCOM: ULTIMATE COMPLETE WORKS HC

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Artbook Compilation)

Format: 336 pgs, 8.25×11.75", Full Color, Hardcover, Art Book

Price: $59.99

Release Date: November 2025

New updated & upgraded hardcover edition, with over 140 new pages! Two worlds collide in one of the most beloved fighting game franchises of all time *Marvel vs. Capcom*! For three decades, cutting-edge video game studio CAPCOM has been teaming up with comic-publishing giant MARVEL to create such epic games as: *THE PUNISHER*, *X-MEN: CHILDREN OF THE ATOM*, *MARVEL SUPER HEROES*, *X-MEN VS STREET FIGHTER*, *Marvel Super Heroes VS STREET FIGHTER*, *MARVEL VS CAPCOM*, *MARVEL VS CAPCOM 2*, *MARVEL VS CAPCOM 3*, *ULTIMATE MARVEL VS CAPCOM 3*, *MARVEL VS CAPCOM INFINITE*. *MARVEL VS CAPCOM: ULTIMATE COMPLETE WORKS* collects the spectacular artwork behind this legendary fighting game franchise. Inside you'll find character designs, game covers, promotional art, rare sketches, tribute illustrations, and more!

HIDETAKA TENJIN'S ARTISTRY OF GUNDAM HC

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Artbook Compilation)

Format: 144 pgs, 8.25×11.25", Full Color, Hardcover, Art Book

Price: $49.99

Release Date: November 2025

For nearly half a century, *Mobile Suit Gundam* has been revered as Japan's most iconic mecha anime franchise. Gundam introduced the concept of "real robot" mecha, influencing all mecha anime after it and permeating Japanese entertainment with spectacular animation, manga, video games, and Gunpla model kits. This volume gathers master mechanical artist Hidetaka Tenjin's illustrations from across the Gundam franchise, with Gunpla box art, Blu-ray covers, magazine illustrations, video game artwork, and more!

ELDEN RING: OFFICIAL ART BOOK Volume III HC

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Artbook Compilation)

Format: 320 pgs, 8.25×11.75", Full Color, Hardcover, Art Book

Price: $59.99

Release Date: November 2025

From the day of its release, *ELDEN RING* wowed players around the globe with its fantastical, awe-inspiring world and aesthetics. From the sprawling, diverse zones, to the massive legacy dungeons that tempt daring explorers, to the blood-curdling and beautiful enemies and bosses, to the myriad arms and armor—this collection of distinctive, uncompromising art is sure to bring back memories of the Lands Between, making this book series a must-have for fans! Volume III ventures into the DLC expansion *SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE*. Included are illustrations of dark and intense new locations, terrifying enemies and bosses, powerful new weapons, and more. This translated English art book contains the same content found in the Japanese edition.

ELDEN RING: OFFICIAL ART BOOK Volume I HC

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Artbook Compilation)

Format: 432 pgs, 8.25×11.75", Full Color, Hardcover, Art Book

Price: $59.99

Return to the Lands Between… reunite the fractured world… reforge the Elden Ring! The two-volume *Elden Ring: Official Art Book* contains a plethora of artworks from the game's 'Lands Between' and its inhabitants in stunning oversized hardcover editions. Volume I features key art from the game's opening movie, concept and development art of the large open-world and claustrophobic dungeons, and the game's many characters and armors. This translated English art book contains the same content found in the Japanese edition.

ELDEN RING: OFFICIAL ART BOOK Volume II HC

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Artbook Compilation)

Format: 384 pgs, 8.25×11.75", Full Color, Hardcover, Art Book

Price: $59.99

Volume II includes stunning art of the foes great and small that threaten to end the player's journey, the weapons used to slay them, and even a list of the many items found within the game… very useful for dedicated fans! This translated English art book contains the same content found in the Japanese edition.

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: GUILE #1

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: Story by: M. ZACHARY SHERMAN | Art by: JOE NG

Format: 32 pgs, Full Color, Comic Book

Price: $4.99 (A, B, D), $6.99 (C)

Release Date: November 2025

He's the American airman! The sonic striker! The colonel with the comb! *Street Fighter* mainstay Guile finally stars in his very own comic adventure! In this exciting one-shot story, Guile must keep an experimental prototype aircraft out of the hands of the new villains on the block Vortex Inc. and their newest lieutenant, the South African stick fighter known as Lwazi! NOTE: This title was previously solicited through another distributor. (All previous orders are cancelled).

Covers: CVR A by GENZOMAN, CVR B by JOE NG, CVR C BLANK SKETCH, Incentive CVR D by MATTHEW WELDON

MORE THAN A MARRIED COUPLE, BUT NOT LOVERS Volume 1

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 384 pgs, Manga, B&W

Price: $22.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 392 pgs, Manga, B&W

Price: $22.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 164 pgs, Manga, B&W

Price: $14.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 162 pgs, Manga, B&W

Price: $14.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 512 pgs, Manga, Hardcover

Price: $38.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 480 pgs, Manga, Hardcover

Price: $38.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 498 pgs, Manga, Hardcover

Price: $38.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 340 pgs, Manga, Hardcover

Price: $38.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 192 pgs, Manga, Hardcover

Price: $29.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 240 pgs, Manga, B&W

Price: $16.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 168 pgs, Manga, B&W

Price: $13.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Manga)

Format: 132 pgs, Manga, B&W

Price: $12.99

Publisher: UDON Entertainment

Creative Team: N/A (Illustrated Book)

Format: 104 pgs, Illustrated Book, Full Color

Price: $14.99

