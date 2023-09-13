Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: marvel zombies, x-men

Marvel Zombies Make Brief Early X-Men Appearance Today (Spoilers)

The Marvel Zombies series is to return in October in Marvel's action anthology format Black, White And Blood. But what about today?

The Marvel Zombies series is to return in October from Marvel Comics in the action anthology format Black, White And Blood. With stories written by Garth Ennis, Alex Segura, Ashley Allen, Gail Simone drawn by Rachael Stott, Javi Fernández, Juan Gedeon and Justin Mason, this will mark Garth Ennis' first return to writing for Marvel Comics since Punisher: Soviet, and his first non-Punisher book for Marvel since Where Monsters Dwell in 2015. It will also see fantasy novelist Ashley Allen's first work for Marvel Comics, after a couple of short stories for DC Comics.

But that's next month, and this month The Children Of The Vault get in there first. As the Marvel Zombies of Earth 2149 make another trip to Earth 616. And while the vaccination against zombieness developed in Marvel Zombies Vol 4 can be a bit on the awkward side…

The Children Of The Vault seem to do fine without it…

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230611

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Yanick Paquette

WELCOME TO THE TOMORROWTOWNS! The Children of the Vault will bring this world into the future – kicking and screaming! In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the Children emerge as humankind's greatest and only saviors, defending Earth from Shi'ar attacks and supernatural sightings alike. And humanity LOVES it. Only Bishop and Cable can see through the Children's impossible promises – but can these two old enemies work together long enough to stop them? The explosive series continues as mutantkind's boldest soldiers prepare for war! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 13, 2023 SRP: $3.99 MARVEL ZOMBIES BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230695

(W) Garth Ennis, Various (A) Rachael Stott, Various (CA) Gabriele Dell Otto

AN ALL-NEW ERA OF MARVEL ZOMBIES!

The undead plague starts here…and you know it won't stop until everyone's in its clutches! This first of four action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology issues features Daredevil, Spider-Man, Moon Knight and many, many more Marvel heroes and villains beset by ever-growing zombie hordes! In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last…? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: $5.99 MARVEL ZOMBIES BLACK WHITE BLOOD #2

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230701

(W) Gail Simone, Various (A) Juan Gedeon, Various (CA) Marco Checchetto

YOU CAN'T RUN, AND YOU CAN'T HIDE!

Prepare for horror in the mighty Marvel fashion…from beyond the grave! A mad Reed Richards works in desperation. A lone warrior stands tall against a galaxy of undead. And the unstoppable X-Force faces its greatest foe yet… In the second installment of this all-new MARVEL ZOMBIES anthology series, your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite!) creators tell the most haunting tales their minds can muster – rendered in shades of black, white and blood! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $5.99

