Marvel's Cindy Smith in Her Own Series, Up for Auction

After their 1947 debut in Marvel's Junior Miss, Cindy Smith, Sandra Lake and the residents of Oakdale got their own series with Cindy Comics.

While many of Marvel's teen humor titles were generally inspired by the success of Archie, the Cindy Smith saga leaned into the comparison harder than most. Where Archie had Riverdale High School, Cindy had Oakdale High School. Archie's pal Jughead loved hamburgers, but Cindy's friend Peanuts loved sodas. Most interestingly, just as Archie's Veronica Lodge was inspired by film star Veronica Lake, Cindy's Sandra Lake was also obviously inspired by Veronica Lake. A regular of Marvel's late-1940s teen humor titles, Cindy also received her own series, and there are a number of issues of Cindy Comics up for auction in 2024 October 3 – 5 Good Girl Art and Romance Comics Showcase Auction #40269.

Cindy Smith made her first appearance in Junior Miss #24. That title was originally meant to be a comic book companion to Marvel's Miss America Magazine. Whereas Miss America Magazine was a teenage girl-focused magazine format publication with some comics, Junior Miss was a comic book with some magazine-style features, including fashion, tips, advice, and fiction. The comic book debuted around the time that the Miss America Comics title had transformed into a magazine in 1944, but lasted for only one issue at that time. With the Marvel humor line booming by the end of that decade, often starring female characters, Junior Miss returned in 1947 featuring the same mix of magazine-style features but different comics, including Cindy Smith.

But in contrast to her inspiration Archie, Cindy Smith was smart, resourceful, and had ways of outmaneuvering Sandra Lake and other rivals to get what she wanted with the help of her friend, Goldie Adams. The relaunched Junior Miss lasted 16 issues 1947-1950, with Cindy Smith also receiving her own series and appearing in other titles like Teen Comics. Cindy Comics lasted 12 issues 1947-1950, and was retitled Cindy Smith for two additional issues. A significant Marvel character of the late 1940s, there are a number of issues of Cindy Comics including the stand-out issue #37 up for auction in 2024 October 3 – 5 Good Girl Art and Romance Comics Showcase Auction #40269.

