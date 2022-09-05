Marvel's Fantastic Four To Be Less Cosmic, More Black Mirror

In his most recent Forbidden Planet vlog guest spot, Marvel EVP Tom Brevoort talked about the upcoming Fantastic Four series, relaunching from Marvel Comics. The series has recently seen Dan Slott telltale of large cosmic battles across all of reality, including Empyre and The Reckoning War, concluding by expanding the breadth of the Marvel Universe by ten times. But the new series will be going in the opposite direction.

"The book is being written by Ryan North, it's being illustrated by Ivan Coelho, and Alex Ross is providing covers and some additional design and consulting on the project as well so it's a really nice team, it's a new era for the Fantastic Four the tagline of the opening set of stories is "Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?" When we first come in, a certain amount of time will have passed, and the characters that we recognize as the Fantastic Four are not where we left them last. They are in different circumstances and different situations, and over the course of several issues we will slowly reveal what has transpired, what has brought things to this point and why everybody is where they are and what's going on with all of them. Which hopefully will be interesting, but it's also an opportunity for Ryan to tell some Fantastic Four stories that are more grounded, no less imaginative and no less science-oriented, but that that are a little less galactic or cosmic perhaps than stuff that we've done in the recent past. They're very much Ryan North stories, they're very clever and Ivan plays with the comic book medium a lot in these. They've got all of his trademark inventiveness and character humour to them. Like all the earliest issues, they're all like either Twilight Zone episodes or Black Mirror episodes, in that there's an idea, there's a concept, it's weird, the characters become enmeshed in an adventure dealing with this, and you get a satisfying little little chunk of an experience, where again there's a larger thing that is the backdrop to everything. So again, hopefully, it's a different sort of Fantastic Four than we've had recently."

Previously, Ryan North had described the series launching in November,

"I want to do these smaller, self-contained stories in the vein of '60s Star Trek, where they go down to a planet, find a weird thing, fix the weird thing, and move on. Having these four weirdos roll into town where there's a mystery or a problem or some sci-fi thing, solve the problem, and then move on struck me as a very interesting way to position the Fantastic Four and tell stories that would feel fresh and not like a retread of what we've seen before."

And it begins with Ben Grimm and Alicia Grimm taking a road trip without the kids… and a motel bed with extra suspension.

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220874

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" It's the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they're already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born…

That's been going on since before they were born…

That's been going on since before they were born…

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: $4.99