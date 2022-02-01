Marvel's Free Comic Book Day Introduces X-Men's Hellfire Gala 2

We knew that Marvel's summer event Judgment Day, with Avengers/X-Men/Eternals or AXE as it will no doubt be dubbed, will kick off in Marvel's Free Comic Book Day title. But we didn't know – until now, that we will also get a lead into this summer's Hellfire Gala one-shot for the X-Men title. Last year, as well as some fabulous new costumes, the Hellfire Gala on Krakoa saw a) the terraforming of Mars in one evening b) the murder of the Scarlet Witch and c) the election of the new X-Men. We knew we'll be getting a new X-Men – but what else? Well, we are getting a new character for the Marvel Universe, Bloodline…

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots including FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1. Packed with three stories, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN will offer fans new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories and characters!

Announced earlier today, the next Marvel Comics event will arrive this summer! Written by Kieron Gillen with art by Valerio Schiti, JUDGMENT DAY will see the Avengers try desperately to avert a war between the Eternals and the X-Men. Fans will get their first glimpse at the conflict in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN with a prelude story by Gillen and artist Dustin Weaver.

Also coming this summer will be the X-Men's second annual HELLFIRE GALA! Last year, mutantkind terraformed Mars and announced a new team of X-Men… what do they have in store for the Marvel Universe this time around? Find out in a lead-in story by X-MEN scribe Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Lolli!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 will also mark the exciting debut of a new hero that Marvel has big plans for this year! Meet BLOODLINE in an introduction story by writer Danny Lore and artist Karen Darboe!