Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Iron Man… Civil War III?

Next week, Marvel Comics publishes Timeless 2023 teasing the future of the Marvel Universe in 2024. But how about Tony Stark, Iron Man?

Next week, Marvel Comics publishes Timeless 2023, from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Juann Cabal, in which Old Man Luke Cage, Power Man, and the new Moon Knight Unending go head to head in some kind of cosmic battle, that also exposes much of the Marvel Universe to come in 2024. Which is very handy. Bleeding Cool has been running a few Timeless teases with this handy dandy Timeless tag, which may have also just seen futures for Doctor Strange, the X-Men, Terror Inc, the Punisher, Doctor Doom and more. But how about Tony Stark, Iron Man? Well, it seems as if we may be returning to the days of Civil War in 2024 with this shakedown…

While this Ultron is looking rather Tony Stark-like rather than Hank Pym, with a Serpent Society under his control…

And someone has the Punisher variant of the War Machine armour up and running… Frank Castle? Jim Rhodes? Someone new?

Timeless #1 for 2023 is published by Marvel on Wednesday, the 27th of December.

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230550

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Kael Ngu

BEHOLD THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – FEATURING THE DEBUT OF TWO NEW MARVEL ICONS!

In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved? PLUS – a SHOCKING glimpse into the next year of Marvel stories! Rated T In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $6.99

