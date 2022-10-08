Marvel's Voices Announce Bishop, Silver Surfer & Wakanda Forever

The Marvel's Voices panel at New York Comic Con 2022 hosted by writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché with creators Eve L. Ewing, John Jennings, Danny Lore, Steve Orlando, Cody Ziglar, and Marvel's Voices Editor Sarah Brunstad. And they announced four new print comic book projects. And just as DC Comics with their Milestone announcements, they are all for February's Black History Month in the USA.

The first is Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 anthology that "puts the spotlight on iconic heroes of Wakanda. Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, and more star in all-new stories by an incredible lineup of both fan-favorite creators and talent fresh to the Marvel Universe. Join them as they grow the inimitable world of Wakanda in these tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more."

The second is Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, a five-issue limited series written by John Jennings and drawn by Valentine De Landro, with this cover by Taurin Clarke. The series will revive the character of the physicist and engineer Al B. Harper who first appeared, and died saving the planet, way back in Silver Surfer #5.

And now looks like this, as the character Ghost Light. "Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT?"

With a nanite containment suit for… reasons.

Third, Bishop: War College, a new series written by Cloak and Dagger & Jessica Jones TV writer J Holtham and drawn by Sean Damien Hill, with a cover by Ken Lashley. "A blockbuster brawl with the fate of all Krakoa at stake! See the X-Men like you've never seen them before in BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE! Krakoa is an island paradise, and it's a vulnerable one…but not with Lucas Bishop on the case! Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass – these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep Mutantkind safe. Their first lesson: HOW TO FAIL. And they'll do it in spectacular Marvel fashion. What does any of that have to do with Bishop's vision of the X-Men – and this new X-Men team?"

Fourth, as introduced earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, the daughter of Blade makes her long-awaited return in Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade by the hero's creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe. "Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say–it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren't enough, Bri's got a wild ride ahead of her… she's about to discover she's the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!"

And fifth for digital, a new Marvel's Voices Nova series launching on Marvel Unlimited by Terry Blas, Bruno Oliveira and Chris Peters launching next week…