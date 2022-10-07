Static Vs Batman Beyond & Icon Vs Hardware From Milestone in February

Bleeding Cool scooped the news of a new Milestone series Icon Vs Hardware back in June, and a new Static series back in February. The latter was renamed Static: Shadows of Dakota, by Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Vita Ayala and ChrisCross scheduled for October 2022, but then cancelled and delayed to February 2023. Icon Vs Hardware co-written by Reggie Hudlin, Leon Chills and be out on the 14th of February 2023. Alongside a Milestone 30th Anniversary Special in the same month, all planned for Black History Month in the USA.

Icon Vs Hardware will spin "out of the epilogue of the Milestones In History anthology, this series is co-written by Reggie Hudlin and Leon Chills, and pits two of Milestone's core super heroes against each other for the future of Dakota, as Hardware discovers a time machine and puts it to work altering the history of the world."

As well as Denys Cowan and Nikolas Draper-Ivey covers for a Milestone 30th Anniversary Special, scheduled for the 21st of February. "This commemorative one-shot will feature stories celebrating the breadth and depth of the Dakotaverse, with contributions from Eisner award winner Chuck Brown (Bitter Root, Black Manta), Stephanie Williams (Nubia: Queen of the Amazons, Nubia and The Amazons), Denys Cowan, Nikolas Draper Ivey, Yasmin Flores Montanez (Milestone Talent Development Program) and others. The Draper-Ivey variant cover spotlights the story he's writing and drawing, a team up between an adult version of Static and Batman Beyond."

Milestone Media is a company best known for creating Milestone Comics, published and distributed by from DC Comics as well as the Static Shock animated series. Founded in 1993 by a coalition of Black writers and artists, Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis and Derek T. Dingle, it has relaunched without the late Dwayne McDuffie, mnor by Michael Davis, who wasn't invited, in favour of Reggie Hudlin.