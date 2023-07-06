Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Jackpot, mary jane

Mary Jane Watson Keeps Her Jackpot Powers in Amazing Spider-Man

Mary Jane Watson Keeps Her Jackpot Powers in Amazing Spider-Man with a new superheroic appearane in Amazing Spider-Man #3 in August.

They were first teased in Timeless 2022 last year. They were revealed in the Mary Jane/Black Cat series. And they were explained in Amazing Spider-Man. The "Jackpot" powers that Mary Jabe Watson has gained, and has been using in battle, as unpredictable as they can be. And now making her first appearance in the Jackpot superhero role in Amazing Spider-Man #31 out in August.

Next month's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 will be a special over-sized issue packed with surprises! A host of all-star talent will join Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. to set up their exciting second year on the title with story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest upcoming Spider-projects and awesome extra bonus stories including a tale by writer Celeste Bronfman and artist Alba Glez that launches Mary Jane's exciting new era as JACKPOT! Mary Jane Watson's thrilling new "jackpot" powers were recently explored in the pages of Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu's hit Mary Jane & Black Cat limited series and now, she's ready to show off her exciting abilities to the Marvel Universe at large as a bona fide super hero! Bronfman and Glez's touching story will see MJ come to terms with the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred to her family in recent issues before taking to the streets to help others in need! Mary Jane's journey as JACKPOT will continue in upcoming issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN as well as a yet to be announced new limited series!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230669

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE!

IT'S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR!

Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That's right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there's NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny's second year on ASM, and that's just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness!

Rated TIn Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!