Matt Bors & Ben Clarkson's Justice Warriors From Ahoy In June 2022

Justice Warriors #1 is the new series from Matt Bors and Ben Clarkson launching from Ahoy Comics in June 2022 as part of their solicits and solicitations, alongside Gilt and the Mark Waid and Leonard Kirk one-shot for The Wrong Earth.

(W) Matt Bors (A / CA) Ben Clarkson

First issue of a new dystopian satire, written and cocreated by cartoonist, publisher, and Pulitzer Prize finalist Matt Bors! Outside the walls of prosperous Bubble City, two tense cops patrol the Uninhabited Zone, a vast slum where most of the population lives, many of them mutants. After his partner is killed by a self-driving bus, traumatized veteran Swamp Cop must teach na ve rookie Schitt that the UZ can only be policed by breaking every rule!

(W) Alisa Kwitney (A / CA) Mauricet

The witty urban fantasy continues. When a passenger jet in mid-flight inexplicably vanishes from 1973, Hildy's breach of the rules of time travel place her in danger of being evicted from her apartment – and from the past!

(W) Mark Waid (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Jamal Igle

The Wrong Earth continues its season of one-shots with a compelling tale by the superstar team of Mark Waid (Kingdom Come) and Leonard Kirk (Second Coming). After a few near-catastrophic mistakes by the Stingers of Earth Alpha and Earth Omega, the heroes of both Earths decide to teach their sidekicks some hard lessons. Can these junior partners live up to the expectations of Dragonfly and Dragonflyman, or will they ultimately be pushed too far?

