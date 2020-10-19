Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski Launch Crimson Flower From Dark Horse

Mind MGMT, BANG!, BRZRKR and Hero Trade co-creator Matt Kindt has created a new comic book series for Dark Horse Comics with The Freak and Static's Matt Lesniewski and colourist Bill Crabtree, Crimson Flower for "a brand-new, mind-altering journey through Russian folk tales, trained assassins, and government conspiracies."

After losing her family in a violent home invasion, a woman uses folk tales to cope. In a blood-soaked journey toward revenge, she tracks down the man responsible for her family's deaths, only to discover a startling government plot—to weaponize folk tales and use them to raise children into super assassins.

"'Cold blooded Russian assassins?' We've seen that before. But assassins trained using Slavic folktales as a brainwashing device? That's something new that really needed a unique visual style. When I saw Matt Lesniewski's book The Freak (nominated for an Eisner) I knew he was going to do something like we've never seen before. Our collaboration was alchemy – turning this book into a brutal, heartbreaking, psychedelic journey of a woman intent on revenge-killing every assassin that ruined her life." –Matt Kindt

"When I first read Matt's idea for Crimson Flower, the entire concept seemed genius. What locked it in for me more was how drawn I was to the character and struggle of Rodion. The whole thing read like it was made for me to draw." –Matt Lesniewski