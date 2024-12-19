Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Matthew Rosenberg, We’re Taking Everyone Down With Us

Matthew Rosenberg & Stefano Landini We're Taking Everyone Down With Us

Matthew Rosenberg & Stefano Landini's new comic book We’re Taking Everyone Down With Us, from Image Comics in March 2025

Article Summary Matthew Rosenberg teams with Stefano Landini for new Image Comics series, We’re Taking Everyone Down With Us.

The six-issue series follows Annalise and her robot in a world of revenge, love, and futuristic dangers.

Inspired by '70s James Bond, this adventure explores a world where humans coexist with robots and exoskeletons.

Issue #1 releases March 26, 2025, featuring covers by Landini, Mattia De Lulis, Josh Hood, and Chip Zdarsky.

We're Taking Everyone Down With Us is a new comic book by Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini from Image Comics, a six-issue mini-series about an orphaned girl and her dad's bodyguard robot. Because, of course it is. The 13-year-old girl Annalise is left all alone in the world after her mad-scientist father is killed by the world's greatest spy. Now, alongside her dead dad's robot bodyguard, Annalise has a choice: try to lead a normal life for the first time ever or seek revenge and maybe overthrow the world order in the process.

Matthew Rosenberg told Borys Kit at The Hollywood Reporter from Dublin, while the movie starring Liam Neeson and Jack Dylan Grazer based on his comic book 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank is filming, "There's only so many great motivating factors in stories and the most powerful ones are love and revenge, so when you can have a story that has both. We wanted to do a pretty brutal revenge story that has a lot of love and compassion and see how those ideas touch each other. The itch to create my own stuff became overwhelming. I have a bunch of new books coming out next year and this one will be the first of that wave."

During lockdown, Rosenberg says that Stefano Landini called and said, 'Why don't we do our own book?'" rather than the Marvel comic book they would otherwise have been doing, "And he said I wanted to do something with a robot. Then he sent me a robot design."

"The story is an adventure that in some ways recalls the James Bond of the '70s, a Tokusatsu, but which is set in an imaginary world in which humanity coexists with robots, exoskeletons and futuristic weapons," said Landini.

We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #1 is published on the 26th of March from Image Comics, with covers from Landini, Mattia De Lulis, Josh Hood, Chip Zdarsky, and Martin Simmonds.

