Matthew Rosenberg Writes The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox From DC

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox is a new seven-issue comic book series by Matthew Rosenberg, Jesús Merino, Joshua Hixon and Ulises Arreola with covers by Chip Zdarsky from DC Comics. And the puzzle is a murder mystery that readers are invited to solve. Which will apparently be more than just "The Joker did it". Or Pennyworth, for that matter.

The G.C.P.D. discover a mysterious corpse, a magical box, and a murderer's row of the city's most dangerous villains sitting in a jail cell. Now all they need to figure out is what exactly happened! Fortunately, one suspect is willing to talk. Unfortunately, it's The Joker. And he's holding all the cards. Launching on August 3 with a debut issue by Matthew Rosenberg, Jesús Merino, Joshua Hixon and Ulises Arreola, over the course of seven installments of The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, The Joker introduces seemingly unconnected stories of his fellow inmates. As the series progresses, it becomes apparent that each tale is actually a piece of The Joker's larger plan. Does an agent of chaos even make plans? Superstar writer Matthew Rosenberg, magnificent artist Jesús Merino, and a multitude of rising-star artists invite you to spend a night in the Gotham Central interrogation room to make sense of murder, mayhem, and mystery—as told by the Clown Prince of Crime himself! Can you solve this puzzle before the sun comes up?

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #1 will be published on the 3rd of August for $4.99 and the series will also include artwork from Keron Grant, Dani, Domo Stanton, Juni Ba, Vanesa Del Rey, Ricardo Ortiz, Christopher Mooneyham, and more. And in a move that will annoy comic book stores, and non-US residents, DC Universe Infinite app subscribers will get digital chapters ahead of print publication, beginning on the 7th of June with additional clues and insights in the Director's Cut Bonus Box.