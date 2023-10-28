Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Image, Superman | Tagged: laptop, max landis

Max Landis Lost His Laptop With All His Work On, Hadn't Backed It Up

Max Landis posted to Instagram that he "Forgot my laptop bag on a curb and it was stolen. Did not have find my laptop on."

Comic book writer, screenwriter and director Max Landis wrote scripts for the films Chronicle, American Ultra, Victor Frankenstein, and Bright. He wrote and directed Me Him Her, produced the first two seasons of the Syfy series Channel Zero, and created the TV series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency based on the Douglas Adams novel, for BBC America and IDW. He has also written comic books including Back to Mysterious Island, based on the Jules Verne novel, for Bluewater Comics, Green Valley from Image Comics, and getting Eisner nominated in 2016 as Best Writer for Superman: American Alien for DC Comics. As well as creating short parody films, The Death And Return Of Superman and The Death Of Batman. However, after accusations by a number of women as part of the #MeToo movement, his career has stalled somewhat.

He posted to Instagram Reels the following message: "Forgot my laptop bag on a curb and it was stolen. Did not have find my laptop on. I have lost over to,000 pages of writing, two novels, 61 unfinished scripts, and the entirety of the five projects I was working on this year as well as last year, some of them with other writers. I do not regularly back up my computer. I do not know how to process this loss." Response on social media was generally negative regarding Landis, and positive in regard that the world would be spared his writing.

Zac Thompson posted "The sorry bastard who boots up Max Landis' laptop and reads those insane screenplays will experience suffering only comparable to opening the hellraiser puzzle box." Bill Clinton's Epstein Apology On Twitlonger posted "Max Landis had his laptop stolen and now all his scripts are lost media. I believe in miracles." Mr Chau posted "A lot going on but it's nice that we can all come together to dunk on Max Landis."

Although Landis appeared to be getting a different message. "My DMs right now: Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up (0ohj Back it up. back it up, back it up, back it up Back it up, back it up, back It up, back it up (Baby) Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up (Go dumb) Back it up, back it up. back it up, back it up Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up (Wow)"

My response would probably be, have you never heard of Dropbox? But only a few hours later, everything changed again. A new Instagram post revealed that "INSANE. One of my oldest friends was so upset by seeing me heartbroken over losing my computer that she went back and SEARCHED THE BLOCK I LOST IT ON AND IT WAS HANDED BACK BY A HOMELESS PERSON." So Max Landis has been reunited with his work. Maybe a) he'll get a Dropbox account, and b) maybe help that person no longer be homeless? He did post video of himself backing up his laptop to a Superman USB drive. And going to a wrong wedding.

He also concluded, talking about some of the commentators, saying that "they don't hate me, don't know me, they just like it when the clown fall down…. nothing cooler than picking on an artist who will never hot back once their art is destroyed. Winners out there, winners, I love them."

